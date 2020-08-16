Clear

As students head back to campus, US colleges try to prevent and combat Covid-19 cases

Whilst performing arts struggle to return to concert halls around the world, orchestras and audiences are having to adapt to a new socially-distanced normal.

The return to college campuses this month has offered a preview into how the coronavirus pandemic has drastically reshaped the university experience.

While US leaders are still grappling to enforce safety guidelines throughout their communities, university heads have re-structured the entire fall semester hoping to avoid outbreaks and a second shutdown. Institutions that opted not to start classes solely online have adopted new features for move-in, including temperature checks, coronavirus testing, mandatory quarantines, plexiglass dividers and other additions meant to minimize contact between students and staff.

Some experts worry it might not be enough to control the virus that's still running rampant in some parts of the country. More than 5.3 million Americans have been infected and at least 169,481 have died.

"Are colleges safe in general to open up right now? I would say probably not," said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital. "When we look at high schools, there's a much more controlled environment there for the students and the teachers."

School reopenings have also made headlines as districts across the country welcomed students back to class and some had to readjust their plans following positive cases. According to new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number and rate of coronavirus cases in children have been "steadily increasing" from March to July.

In universities, where young groups of people gain access to a newfound freedom, Phillips said, "there are so many other variables that go in that are going to make it incredibly difficult to keep the virus out of the classrooms and out of those living spaces."

In Pennsylvania, Villanova University's president sent a stern warning to students this week, saying that those who opt not to follow health guidelines like washing their hands and wearing a mask at all times will "BE SENT HOME."

"If you can't or won't commit to this new way of doing things, then you shouldn't be here. It's as simple as that."

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Universities report Covid-19 cases

Multiple campuses have already reported new cases.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Saturday a cluster of cases was identified in the Sigma Nu fraternity. The announcement comes a day after the university announced clusters had been identified in the Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers.

Donde Plowman, the chancellor of University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said there were a total of 28 active cases, 20 of which were students and eight were employees. More than 150 people were in self-isolation last week, most of whom were non-residential students and employees.

"Part of what we look at to make decisions about campus operations are our ability to isolate and quarantine residential students as well as keeping up with contact tracing," Plowman said.

In Ohio, Cedarville University confirmed a student had tested positive and is isolated on campus, CNN affiliate WCMH reported.

"The student is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery," President Thomas White wrote in a letter, according to the affiliate. "The students who may have been exposed are in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms."

The president said the student was the first and only case on campus.

Track the virus

FDA gives green light to saliva-based test

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration announced it granted emergency use authorization to a coronavirus diagnostic test that uses a new and inexpensive method of detecting the virus through saliva samples.

That's good news: some Americans still have to wait days to receive their testing results and now groups like the American Medical Association are calling for guidelines that help fast-track Americans who need their tests and results urgently.

With the newly authorized test, saliva is self-collected, under the observation of a health care worker, in a sterile container without the use of a specific swab or collection device. That test can yield results in less than three hours, researchers said, and up to 92 samples can be tested at once.

As for the cost: researchers said they expect labs to charge about $10 per sample.

The NBA was among the groups that funded research for the test and currently uses the method to test asymptomatic people for the virus.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
