Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This is the real role Obama should play ahead of the election

President Trump continues to claim mail-in voting is rife with fraud. CNN's Daniel Dale explains how his go-to examples don't showcase fraud.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

Former President Barack Obama took a direct swipe at President Donald Trump on Friday, slamming his attempts to "kneecap the Postal Service."

During a podcast with his former campaign manager David Plouffe, Obama said, "You have the President throwing in this additional monkey wrench trying to starve the Postal Service. My question is what are Republicans doing where you are so scared of people voting that you are now willing to undermine what is part of the basic infrastructure of American life?"

This is just one of several statements that we have heard from the former president as the election heats up. At a private fundraiser in July, Obama attacked Trump for using "nativist, racist, sexist" fear to whip up support. Although Obama was initially reluctant to criticize Trump in direct terms, he has been speaking with greater urgency about the state of the 2020 election and the threat that our democracy faces under the current administration.

Any comment Obama makes could potentially distract from the Democratic campaign and spark a backlash against Joe Biden. And there are plenty of critics who will say it is uncouth for a former president to intervene in an election — even though he is certainly not the first to do so. After Harry Truman left the White House, he openly attacked the GOP and used his political capital to continue to redefine the Democratic Party. Republican Dwight Eisenhower went on to criticize Democratic presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. More recently, Bill Clinton played an active role in supporting his wife Hillary Clinton during her 2008 and 2016 campaigns.

Obama certainly has a major role to play in the coming months — but what is the most important contribution that he can make as Americans prepare for Election Day? Offering his support to the Biden-Harris ticket is the obvious choice, but given the state of play, this should not be his primary task.

More important will be Obama's defense of our democracy. He remains one of the most popular and well-regarded public figures in the US. At a time when disinformation is so frequently circulated as fact, the former president has the unique opportunity to be a truth-teller who can cut through the noise.

In 2020, the nation faces a serious threat to the health of our democratic process. For years, Republican lawmakers imposed restrictions on voting, which disproportionately affect people of color, who tend to vote for Democrats. In recent months, Trump has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting, stoking unfounded fears of voter fraud, when vote-by-mail is the only way many Americans can safely cast their ballots during a pandemic that has already taken the lives of more than 168,000 people. It doesn't inspire much confidence when the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a GOP megadonor, has implemented changes that will eliminate overtime and slow mail delivery, while the US Postal Service has issued warnings that it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail will arrive in time to be counted.

President Trump himself has explicitly shared the game plan. "Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," he told a Fox Business News interviewer Thursday, referring to Democrat demands that funding for the post office and election security be included in a Phase IV coronavirus relief spending bill.

"But if they don't get those two items that means you can't have universal mail-in voting," Trump said.

In this toxic environment, our democracy needs a champion. During his farewell address, Obama warned that "democracy can buckle when it gives in to fear. So, just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are."

Obama experienced the modern GOP firsthand when the Tea Party railed against raising the debt ceiling and fueled the "birther" movement. But it seems unlikely even he could have imagined what our democracy would face under the Trump administration. After one term, however, Trump has made it resoundingly clear that our country may not survive another four years of chaos and dysfunction.

President Obama must continue to be a vocal presence in the next few months. While many Democrats will want him to focus on supporting Biden's campaign, he has a much greater responsibility. And that mission is to serve as an authority figure who will monitor our institutions and sound the alarm so that they may withstand the kinds of assaults that are sure to come in the next few months.

Trump seems intent on disenfranchising Americans, legitimizing disinformation, and abusing his position to ensure his reelection. We need someone who can remain above the fray and defend our democracy. Obama — whose approval ratings remain extremely high and who has conducted himself with dignity since leaving government — is one of the few people who can fill this role.

The nation needs him more than ever.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Beautiful Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Image

Fan challenges Rochester Honkers to a win

Image

Essential Worker Convoy

Image

Olmsted County Election Prep

Image

Move With The Mayor

Image

Princess Kay of The Milky Way Is Crowned

Image

Rochester Events Cancelled

Community Events