Clear

A big sign Trump is a weak candidate

CNN's Harry Enten breaks down the Electoral College math that could see President Trump lose the general election by more than 5 million votes and still win the general election.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 4:41 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 4:41 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

It's often been said that President Donald Trump is "underperforming the fundamentals". Some believe Trump's doing worse than the average Republican president would be doing in the polls under similar circumstances. It's difficult to prove that, however.

But at least one key indicator suggests Trump is, indeed, doing worse than the average Republican would be doing in the same conditions -- Trump doesn't seem to be receiving the average boost an incumbent does compared to his party brethren in the House.

Look at the live interview polls (and all surveys, for that matter) taken this summer that asked about race for the presidency and the race for Congress. Counting each pollster only once in the average, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by 10 points in these polls. Democratic House candidates are ahead of the Republicans by 8 points on the generic congressional ballot in these same surveys.

This goes in tandem with the fact that Republican candidates for the House are less likely than Democratic candidates to release internal polls that include a presidential result. In theory, this would indicate that Trump is weak in their districts.

The fact that Biden's lead is wider than the House Democrats' edge is unusual. If it holds, it would be ahistoric.

You'd expect that Trump would be doing better than Republicans running in the House. The simple reason is that more Democrats (i.e. the majority party) have an incumbency advantage in the House, while Trump enjoys that same advantage for the presidency.

Historically, incumbents have done very well against challengers. We see that in races for all levels of office (e.g. House, Senate and president). Incumbent presidents have gone 10 for 13 in their bids for another term in the last 80 years. And even as the incumbency advantage has declined in the House, it's still worth about 3 points.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Since 1940, there have been eight elections where an incumbent president was running for another term and his party did not control the House. In these elections, the president has done better than the members of his party running for the House six of eight times (75%). The president has never underperformed his House counterparts by more than 3 points in any of these years.

We saw the phenomenon occur as recently as 2012. Then-President Barack Obama won the popular vote by 4 points, while House Democrats, who were in the minority, only won the House popular vote by 1 point. In other words, Obama outperformed the House Democrats by 3 points.

Of course, eight elections is not a particularly large set of elections. We can widen it out to include the elections where the incumbent president was not running for another term. In these cases, we should still expect the party that controls the majority in the House to do better in House races than it does in the presidential race because incumbents do better.

If we include these elections in our group, the party with House control has outrun their party's presidential candidate 13 of 15 times (87%) in the last 80 years.

Or put another way, the minority party in the House has done better in the presidential race 13 of 15 times when they either control the White House or the incumbent president is not running for re-election. The vast majority of the time, it's not even close.

In elections where the House minority either controls the White House or an incumbent is not running for re-election, the House minority party has done better in the presidential race by 3 points or more (rounded) 12 of 15 times (80%) in the last 80 years. Trump right now is 5 points below this threshold, as he is underperforming House Republicans by 2 points.

Interestingly, the generic congressional ballot has remained fairly steady for most of 2020. Trump was doing better than House Republicans for much of the year, until this summer.

Now, it could be the case that House Republicans are running ahead of Trump because voters are intentionally splitting their ticket. It's possible that they believe Trump will lose, so they don't want to give Democrats full power. Voters, though, are slightly more inclined to believe that Trump will win re-election than lose it.

This suggests that Trump was hurt by probably two issues: his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations. The coronavirus pandemic has gotten worse this summer, while race relations were brought to the news late this spring after the killing of George Floyd.

Trump's approval rating on the coronavirus and race relations is in the 30s. Voters may be blaming him for his response without passing on the penalty to House Republicans.

Perhaps the good news for Trump is that if he is doing worse than the fundamentals, then he has room for improvement without the political environment changing too much.

Of course, even if Trump was doing as well as Republican candidates for the House, he would still be trailing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Sever storm chances return for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Image

Fan challenges Rochester Honkers to a win

Image

Essential Worker Convoy

Image

Olmsted County Election Prep

Image

Move With The Mayor

Image

Princess Kay of The Milky Way Is Crowned

Image

Rochester Events Cancelled

Community Events