Clear

Nurses in a San Antonio hospital organize a patient's wedding to help lift his spirits

CNN's Don Lemon talks with a couple in Texas who got married in the hospital as the groom continues his battle with coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Kelsie Smith, CNN

A San Antonio man who was hospitalized with Covid-19 the same week as his wedding got the chance to say "I do" with the help of compassionate hospital staff.

Carlos Muniz and Grace Leimann were scheduled to marry in mid-July when their nuptial plans were put on hold after Muniz became ill with the virus, according to hospital staff.

The groom-to-be was admitted to San Antonio's Methodist Hospital on July 15 and was in the hospital's Covid-19 unit for almost 10 days before his situation deteriorated and he was transferred to intensive care. There, he was placed on an ECMO machine as a last effort to save his life, according to the hospital staff.

As soon as nurse Matt Holdridge learned about his patient's canceled marriage ceremony, the idea to for a wedding at the hospital came to him immediately. Since tending to a patient's emotional needs often assists in physical recovery, the nurse said he knew he needed to make a wedding happen to keep his struggling patient fighting.

"The ball just kind of got rolling from there. A lot of people started volunteering for it. Before you knew it, every nurse in the unit knew about it and was trying to figure out ways to make it more special," Holdridge said.

In the days after Muniz learned his wedding plans were being revived, his condition began to as well.

"We were able to remove his feeding tube and he was able to eat on his own and drink on his own ... everything about his overall picture got better and better," Holdridge said.

To prepare for the big day, Holdridge bought matching tuxedo t-shirts for himself and the groom, and told the patient he would be his best man. Muniz agreed.

On Tuesday, August 11, the happy couple were joined in matrimony at a socially distanced wedding attended by immediate family and the hospital workers who had helped care for Muniz over the last month. Sweet wedding instrumentals played while nurses wheeled the grinning groom down a corridor in his hospital bed to await his beautiful bride.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the room given everything he's been through and everything he had gone through to get to this point," Holdridge said. "It was a pretty magical event."

At the end of the ceremony, the bride thanked their families for their support and the hospital workers for their commitment to their patients.

"I know you have a difficult job. But just know that you are appreciated by many people," she said.

Holdridge says the wedding meant a lot to hospital staff, who have faced challenging times during the ongoing pandemic as well.

"We needed that just as much as they did," he said. "It was a big motivational booster for our staff just to be able to continue to fight for our patients and our community here."

Muniz has continued to improve, said Holdridge. A day after the wedding, he was able to transfer from his bed to a chair for the first time. As of early Friday morning, Muniz was taken off the ECMO machine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Sever storm chances return for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Image

Fan challenges Rochester Honkers to a win

Image

Essential Worker Convoy

Image

Olmsted County Election Prep

Image

Move With The Mayor

Image

Princess Kay of The Milky Way Is Crowned

Image

Rochester Events Cancelled

Community Events