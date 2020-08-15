Clear

New bodycam video from George Floyd's death shows panicked witnesses begging officers to check his pulse

Newly released police bodycam footage from the fatal arrest of George Floyd shows a crowd of bystanders becoming increasingly upset as police hold down the 46-year-old Black man.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 2:00 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 2:00 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Omar Jimenez, CNN

Newly released police bodycam footage from the fatal arrest of George Floyd shows a crowd of bystanders becoming increasingly upset as police hold down the 46-year-old Black man, pleading with officers to get off of him and check his pulse.

The video from the body camera of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was released Thursday by the Hennepin County Court. Thao was seen in earlier videos of the incident standing by as three other officers restrained Floyd after he was accused of trying to pass a fake $20 bill at a Minneapolis convenience store on May 25.

The footage is just the latest to show the fatal encounter, which, along with Floyd's death, sparked widespread protests and a renewed nationwide reckoning over race and policing. Earlier this week, two other videos from police body cameras worn by officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were released showing the struggle between Floyd and the officers.

Throughout the new 22-minute video, bystanders are seen and heard begging the police to get off Floyd as Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the his neck. But Thao dismisses their concerns, telling them that Floyd is okay.

Chauvin, a White officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes, even as Floyd repeatedly cried, "I can't breathe." Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers involved in Floyd's death -- Thao, Lane and Kueng -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

None of the officers has entered a plea in the case, though attorneys for Thao and Lane have requested their cases be dismissed, and Kueng intends to plead not guilty, according to his attorney.

Attorneys for Chauvin and Kueng declined to comment when asked about the new footage. CNN has also contacted lawyers for Thao and Lane for comment and is awaiting responses.

What the video shows

The footage begins as Thao and Chauvin approach the scene, where Kueng and Lane are trying to get a handcuffed Floyd into the back of a patrol car.

Thao watches the other three officers struggle with Floyd, who is audibly and visibly distraught. Chauvin appears to have his arm around Floyd's neck. By this time, Floyd can be heard yelling that he can't breathe several times.

Seconds later, the officers lay Floyd on the ground beside the patrol car and restrain him in the same position he was in when a 17-year-old bystander began filming Floyd's final moments. It's known from other videos that Chauvin is kneeling on Floyd's neck, though it's not explicitly seen in the video captured by Thao's bodycam.

Bystanders gather on the sidewalk, watching the incident unfold. Some film the arrest with their phones, while others confront the officers and express concern for Floyd, who cries out for his late mother and soon says his final words: "I can't breathe."

"This is why you don't do drugs, kids," Thao says.

"He's talking, so he's fine," Thao tells the crowd, later adding, "It's hard to talk when you're not breathing."

One bystander, a Black man named Donald Williams, insists that Floyd is not okay. "Bro, he's not even f**king moving right now, bro."

A woman approaches, says she's a firefighter and asks Thao if Floyd has a pulse. Thao yells at her to "back off" and get on the sidewalk.

The bystanders become increasingly upset after Floyd stops speaking and moving, pleading with the officers to check for a pulse. More people begin gathering on the sidewalk, until about a dozen people are watching the arrest.

"What are you doing?" one woman says. "He's dying."

The back-and-forth between Thao and the crowd continues -- at times becoming physical as Thao pushes bystanders back onto the sidewalk -- until about 13 minutes into the footage. At that point, Chauvin appears from off camera. Floyd has already been loaded into an ambulance.

"You just really killed that man, bro," Williams says to Chauvin.

Floyd was taken to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 62993

Reported Deaths: 1731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19873842
Ramsey7827270
Dakota4610106
Anoka3841115
Stearns292820
Washington222748
Olmsted179123
Nobles17777
Scott163422
Mower11112
Rice10468
Blue Earth9465
Wright9185
Carver8993
Clay79440
Sherburne75310
Kandiyohi7141
St. Louis62120
Todd4302
Lyon4263
Watonwan3671
Freeborn3611
Nicollet35613
Steele3562
Benton3253
Winona26616
Beltrami2640
Crow Wing25214
Le Sueur2301
McLeod2240
Martin2105
Chisago2091
Goodhue2059
Otter Tail2044
Cottonwood1780
Becker1621
Pipestone1589
Polk1564
Waseca1561
Carlton1470
Itasca14612
Douglas1442
Isanti1370
Unassigned13546
Dodge1310
Pine1290
Murray1251
Chippewa1171
Morrison941
Wabasha930
Brown922
Faribault920
Meeker872
Rock860
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Cass802
Jackson790
Pennington751
Mille Lacs733
Fillmore720
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant563
Swift561
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Pope480
Houston450
Aitkin411
Norman400
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Hubbard360
Wilkin353
Marshall290
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Red Lake240
Lake220
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse130
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 50230

Reported Deaths: 955
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10612210
Woodbury377052
Black Hawk320066
Linn245689
Johnson213820
Dallas193235
Buena Vista180012
Scott176815
Dubuque173431
Marshall145627
Pottawattamie136729
Story118915
Wapello93435
Muscatine86048
Webster8498
Crawford7393
Cerro Gordo65617
Sioux6533
Warren5861
Tama55729
Jasper48427
Wright4821
Plymouth47912
Clinton4344
Dickinson3844
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2723
Franklin25512
Hamilton2551
Bremer2337
Clarke2063
Clay2021
Carroll2012
Des Moines1992
Emmet1934
Shelby1881
Hardin1860
Marion1830
Floyd1673
Benton1621
Jackson1601
Poweshiek1608
Allamakee1584
Mahaska14217
Henry1404
Guthrie1385
Buchanan1351
Cedar1351
Jones1352
Butler1312
Lee1294
Madison1282
Hancock1242
Humboldt1241
Delaware1231
Lyon1232
Pocahontas1212
Harrison1131
Cherokee1101
Clayton1093
Winneshiek1021
Page1000
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Kossuth970
Mills941
Monona920
Winnebago920
Palo Alto910
Fayette900
Calhoun872
Cass871
Jefferson870
Sac860
Osceola850
Grundy831
Union811
Mitchell800
Monroe758
Lucas734
Worth680
Davis612
Montgomery614
Chickasaw600
Appanoose523
Howard510
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk401
Adair380
Van Buren381
Ida330
Audubon291
Decatur270
Ringgold231
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned20
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Sever storm chances return for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Image

Fan challenges Rochester Honkers to a win

Image

Essential Worker Convoy

Image

Olmsted County Election Prep

Image

Move With The Mayor

Image

Princess Kay of The Milky Way Is Crowned

Image

Rochester Events Cancelled

Community Events