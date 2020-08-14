Clear
5 things to know for August 14: Election, coronavirus, stimulus, Mideast, sports

CNN's Kaitlan Collins pushes President Donald Trump on comments he made to Fox Business about withholding money from USPS over mail-in ballots.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Tropical Storm Josephine is churning in the Atlantic, marking the earliest "J" name storm to ever form there.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Election 2020

Fresh controversy is swirling around mail-in ballots. President Trump said he doesn't want to provide much-needed funding for the US Postal Service because he doesn't want to see it used for mail-in voting this November. His comments add fuel to widespread concern that he and his supporters are trying to manipulate the post office for political gain and endanger the pandemic-fueled push for more voting options. In addition, the USPS plans to remove hundreds of high-volume mail-processing machines from facilities across the country, leading postal workers to fear they may have less capacity to process mail during the expected election season rush. Election officials across the US are practically begging Congress for more money to make sure they're prepared for this unprecedented presidential vote, but with stimulus talks at a standstill, it's not clear what kind of help they'll get.

2. Coronavirus 

Russia has offered to help the US with a coronavirus vaccine, but the US isn't having it. Remember, Russia this week said it had developed a vaccine, but medical experts and US officials are skeptical of its effectiveness and the level of scientific rigor in testing it. Meanwhile, the British government has secured 90 million doses of two vaccine candidates still in clinical trials. And if you think natural herd immunity will protect us before a vaccine will, think again. Herd immunity is reached when around 70% to 90% of a population becomes immune to a disease, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says letting this virus reach those thresholds would lead to massive death tolls. Things are already looking bad as they are: The CDC now projects nearly 189,000 US coronavirus deaths by September 5; the current US death toll is around 167,000.

3. Stimulus

Congress is facing a harsh reality. After weeks of fruitless talks, any action on a new stimulus package will probably have to wait until early September -- at the very earliest. That means no more relief checks, no more small business aid, nothing for at least a few weeks. And plenty of people are still hurting, even as first-time jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to indicate the Senate would join the House in recess for the rest of August unless a deal is struck. Even then, Republicans and Democrats seem no closer to an agreement than they were last month. Oh, and there are now concerns that stimulus negotiations could run up against a looming government shutdown deadline that falls just as election season reaches its crescendo.

4. Middle East

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalize relations in a historic truce. As part of the peace deal, Israel has agreed to suspend annexation plans on the West Bank, an arrangement Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says is only temporary. The UAE and Israel also plan to exchange embassies and ambassadors. While some world powers like Egypt and the UK have cheered the deal, saying it is a step toward peace in the Middle East, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas trashed the peace agreement as "a betrayal of Jerusalem." The PA also announced it was immediately withdrawing its ambassador to the UAE in response to the deal.

5. College sports 

The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships in all sports, potentially pushing them to the spring. But the governing body of college sports actually doesn't control college football (the conferences in the football bowl system do), so there still could be gridiron action -- maybe. A few major conferences have already postponed their seasons and more may follow suit, which could derail the whole thing. That would have far-ranging consequences, including hours upon hours of unfilled broadcast time. One complicating factor of these decisions? College athletes don't get paid. However, a group of senators has announced a plan to introduce a "College Athletes Bill of Rights" aimed at compensating college athletes amid pressure to play during the pandemic.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child 

So many celebrities have been rolling out good baby news recently!

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

This story has the term "burger merger" in it, which is just fantastic.

AMC is reopening its theaters next week with 15-cent tickets 

They're promoting it as "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices." (And 2020 air conditioning, hopefully.)

The UK's first 'socially distanced' concert was ... quite a sight to behold

Needless to say, there were no mosh pits.

A scientist found a tongue-eating parasite in the mouth of a fish

OK, that's it. No more new nightmare creatures for the rest of the year. If you are a nightmare creature wishing to participate in this season of planet Earth, we're sorry, but applications are closed.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$2 million

That's how much the Justice Department recently seized in cryptocurrency from terror groups in the Middle East, marking the largest ever US government takeover of online terrorist financing.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises, and we don't know what it is and it isn't ours, so that's a legitimate question to ask."

Sen. Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which voted back in June to have the Pentagon and intelligence community publicly analyze videos of unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon is now forming a task force to investigate the objects.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY ...

Down in front! 

This happened back in July but remains one of the best "pets interrupting video calls" we've seen lately. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 62993

Reported Deaths: 1731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19873842
Ramsey7827270
Dakota4610106
Anoka3841115
Stearns292820
Washington222748
Olmsted179123
Nobles17777
Scott163422
Mower11112
Rice10468
Blue Earth9465
Wright9185
Carver8993
Clay79440
Sherburne75310
Kandiyohi7141
St. Louis62120
Todd4302
Lyon4263
Watonwan3671
Freeborn3611
Nicollet35613
Steele3562
Benton3253
Winona26616
Beltrami2640
Crow Wing25214
Le Sueur2301
McLeod2240
Martin2105
Chisago2091
Goodhue2059
Otter Tail2044
Cottonwood1780
Becker1621
Pipestone1589
Polk1564
Waseca1561
Carlton1470
Itasca14612
Douglas1442
Isanti1370
Unassigned13546
Dodge1310
Pine1290
Murray1251
Chippewa1171
Morrison941
Wabasha930
Brown922
Faribault920
Meeker872
Rock860
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Cass802
Jackson790
Pennington751
Mille Lacs733
Fillmore720
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant563
Swift561
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Pope480
Houston450
Aitkin411
Norman400
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Hubbard360
Wilkin353
Marshall290
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Red Lake240
Lake220
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse130
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 50230

Reported Deaths: 955
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10612210
Woodbury377052
Black Hawk320066
Linn245689
Johnson213820
Dallas193235
Buena Vista180012
Scott176815
Dubuque173431
Marshall145627
Pottawattamie136729
Story118915
Wapello93435
Muscatine86048
Webster8498
Crawford7393
Cerro Gordo65617
Sioux6533
Warren5861
Tama55729
Jasper48427
Wright4821
Plymouth47912
Clinton4344
Dickinson3844
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2723
Franklin25512
Hamilton2551
Bremer2337
Clarke2063
Clay2021
Carroll2012
Des Moines1992
Emmet1934
Shelby1881
Hardin1860
Marion1830
Floyd1673
Benton1621
Jackson1601
Poweshiek1608
Allamakee1584
Mahaska14217
Henry1404
Guthrie1385
Buchanan1351
Cedar1351
Jones1352
Butler1312
Lee1294
Madison1282
Hancock1242
Humboldt1241
Delaware1231
Lyon1232
Pocahontas1212
Harrison1131
Cherokee1101
Clayton1093
Winneshiek1021
Page1000
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Kossuth970
Mills941
Monona920
Winnebago920
Palo Alto910
Fayette900
Calhoun872
Cass871
Jefferson870
Sac860
Osceola850
Grundy831
Union811
Mitchell800
Monroe758
Lucas734
Worth680
Davis612
Montgomery614
Chickasaw600
Appanoose523
Howard510
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk401
Adair380
Van Buren381
Ida330
Audubon291
Decatur270
Ringgold231
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned20
Sever storm chances return for Friday night
