For some patients diagnosed with coronavirus, the symptoms can linger on for months. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke with some of the so-called "long haulers" who are living a nightmare that has medical experts scratching their heads.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 7:00 PM

Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Ed Upright and Zamira Rahim, CNN