Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another electoral college-popular vote split? It's possible

Are you wondering how the election actually works? Watch this video explainer to find out.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

New CBS News/YouGov polls from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin seem to tell a familiar story. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by six points among likely voters in both states (49% to 43% in Pennsylvania and 48% to 42% in Wisconsin).

Biden's advantages in those states are nothing new and matches what the average shows.

Yet, a look at the CBS News/YouGov polling over the last month suggests a potentially important split between how pollsters are seeing the presidential election break down.

Specifically, CBS News/YouGov polling is suggesting that the potential for a popular vote and electoral college split exists as strongly in 2020 as it did in 2016. Meanwhile, traditional live interview polls indicate that Biden may be able to avert that fate in a tight election by performing disproportionately stronger in the Great Lake battleground states than Hillary Clinton did.

CBS News/YouGov does its polling online and, since the beginning of July, has surveyed the nine closest states Trump won in 2016. As first pointed out by the New York Times' Nate Cohn on Twitter, CBS News/YouGov has shown that Biden is doing better than Clinton's margins by a very consistent margin.

Biden's improvement over Clinton has been within a point of seven points (i.e. between six points and eight points) in every state they've polled except Arizona.

Across the four Great Lake battleground states (Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), Biden's doing about 6.7 points better than Clinton.

Across the five Sunbelt battleground states (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas), Biden's doing about 6.5 points better than Clinton.

Now compare that to the traditional live interview polls, like CNN does with SSRS, in those states since June (i.e. a point since the polls have been fairly consistent).

Biden's doing about 10.4 points better than Clinton in those same Great Lake battleground states that CBS News/YouGov polled. In the same Sunbelt states, he's doing only 8.1 points better.

You'll note two things here.

First, Biden's doing better in live interview polling overall than online polling, which is true nationally as well.

Second, Biden's doing disproportionately better than Clinton in live interview polls in the Great Lakes. The same cannot be said of CBS News/YouGov.

The regional breakdown of the live interview polling makes a lot of sense given the live interview national polling. Biden's been doing much better than Clinton among White voters. And, as I pointed out last week, the Great Lakes have a lot more White voters as a proportion of the electorate than the nation as a whole.

The regional breakdown difference between CBS News/YouGov and the live interview polls may seem trivial, but it could make all the difference in the world if the race were to tighten.

Right now, CBS News/YouGov polling indicates that Biden would be wise to devote as much energy and time to the Sunbelt as the Great Lakes. The live interview polls recommend that Biden might be better off putting more energy into winning in the Great Lakes.

Perhaps more importantly, a disproportionate overperformance by Biden in the Great Lakes could help close the electoral college and popular vote split from 2016. Since June, Biden's doing a little less than nine points better in live interview polls nationally than Clinton. That's less than the 10.4 shift we're seeing in the Great Lake battlegrounds.

If the live interviews polls were exactly correct, the difference between the tipping state in the electoral college (i.e. state containing the median electoral vote plus one) and the national vote would be under two points and perhaps closer to one point. It was nearly three points in 2016. A slightly under two-point gap is much more in-line with what has happened historically.

Put another way, Biden would likely win in the electoral college if the national margin were the same as it was in 2016.

Meanwhile, CBS/YouGov polling suggests a different fate could occur. Biden's margin over Trump is no greater than six points in any of the states polled by CBS News/YouGov. This includes all the Great Lake battleground states. In other words, the tipping state in the electoral college (i.e. state containing the median electoral vote plus one) gives Biden a six-point margin.

At the same time, the one national poll CBS News/YouGov has done had Biden up 10 points. (This mostly matches other YouGov polls done over the same period.)

If the CBS News/YouGov were exactly correct, the difference in margin between the tipping point state and the electoral college would be at least as large as it was in 2016 and conceivably greater.

In the CBS News/YouGov universe, Biden would likely lose if the national margin were the same as it was in 2016.

Again, this doesn't really matter if Biden continues to lead by a fairly wide margin nationally. If Biden's national margin shrinks, this would turn into potentially a very big deal.

Now which group of polls is correct? The honest answer is I don't know. Live interview polls do tend to be slightly more accurate over the long term. Not to the extent, however, that we can count out the possibility of a large electoral vote and popular vote split like what happened in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61839

Reported Deaths: 1707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19569839
Ramsey7717268
Dakota4507106
Anoka3752115
Stearns290920
Washington216345
Nobles17686
Olmsted176723
Scott159020
Mower11052
Rice10388
Blue Earth9325
Wright8975
Carver8783
Clay78840
Sherburne7328
Kandiyohi7021
St. Louis57319
Todd4292
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Steele3512
Nicollet34713
Watonwan3230
Benton3203
Winona26416
Beltrami2440
Crow Wing23814
Le Sueur2261
Martin2095
Chisago2041
McLeod2020
Goodhue1999
Otter Tail1983
Cottonwood1780
Becker1611
Pipestone1589
Polk1554
Waseca1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Carlton1420
Unassigned13141
Dodge1290
Isanti1290
Pine1290
Murray1241
Chippewa1071
Morrison931
Wabasha930
Brown892
Faribault890
Meeker872
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching793
Jackson790
Pennington751
Cass742
Mille Lacs723
Fillmore670
Renville665
Lincoln580
Grant563
Swift551
Yellow Medicine520
Roseau520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin411
Norman400
Kanabec371
Redwood360
Hubbard350
Wilkin343
Marshall290
Wadena270
Mahnomen271
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49380

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10444208
Woodbury373452
Black Hawk315766
Linn242888
Johnson211819
Dallas189835
Buena Vista179412
Scott174314
Dubuque169831
Marshall145026
Pottawattamie133228
Story117315
Wapello90533
Muscatine85148
Webster8268
Crawford7313
Sioux6433
Cerro Gordo63417
Warren5721
Tama55429
Jasper48127
Wright4751
Plymouth47011
Clinton4164
Dickinson3844
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2623
Hamilton2511
Franklin24512
Bremer2307
Clarke2043
Clay2011
Carroll1942
Emmet1934
Des Moines1872
Shelby1861
Hardin1840
Marion1750
Poweshiek1608
Benton1601
Floyd1582
Allamakee1564
Jackson1561
Mahaska14217
Guthrie1355
Cedar1341
Jones1332
Buchanan1291
Henry1274
Madison1252
Butler1252
Hancock1212
Lee1183
Humboldt1181
Pocahontas1172
Delaware1171
Lyon1152
Harrison1101
Cherokee1101
Clayton1063
Taylor1000
Winneshiek971
Iowa971
Page950
Monona910
Kossuth900
Mills890
Palo Alto880
Jefferson870
Calhoun862
Winnebago860
Sac860
Fayette850
Osceola840
Grundy801
Mitchell790
Cass791
Union781
Monroe748
Lucas734
Worth670
Davis612
Montgomery604
Chickasaw550
Appanoose513
Howard500
Fremont430
Greene430
Keokuk371
Van Buren361
Ida310
Adair300
Audubon291
Decatur250
Ringgold231
Wayne201
Adams160
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
More rain chances to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preserving Mohawk Square

Image

Business Impacted By Construction

Image

Silver Lake Fire Causes Thousands in Damage

Image

Sean's Weather 8/12

Image

More students enrolling Pine Island

Image

Rochester's Ronald McDonald House adapting to new normal

Image

Shots fired at Rochester apartment complex

Image

Big Rochester Races on MN Primary Ballot

Image

Jump Bikes in Rochester

Image

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

Community Events