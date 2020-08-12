Clear

Britain finally has something 'world beating.' A deep recession

UK economic output shrank by 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, the worst quarterly slump on record, pushing the country into the deepest recession of any major global economy.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

Britons woke up this morning to news that the UK economy shrunk by 20.4% in the second quarter, the worst slump on record and the biggest drop of any major global economy.

The crash follows a 2.2% contraction in the first quarter, meaning the economy is officially in recession. The country's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said the figures "confirm that hard times are here."

"Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. But while there are difficult choices to be made ahead, we will get through this," he said.

Lockdowns necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic were the principle cause for the widespread economic destruction. But there is ample evidence that policy decisions made by voters and their elected leaders — both in the recent past and years ago — made the crisis worse than it could have been.

Rewind to June 23, 2016. That's the day the British people voted by a narrow margin to leave the European Union, their biggest export market, and embark on a new future outside the bloc.

The result was years of uncertainty that discouraged companies from investing in Britain and sapped the economy of much of its dynamism. Average annual gains in real GDP fell from 2.4% in the three years prior to the vote to 1.6% after, according to Berenberg.

"Future historians will mark 23 June 2016 as the day when the UK, like a train switching tracks, suddenly veered off onto a different path," Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg, said in a research note.

The malaise was well established when the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year, leaving the economy more vulnerable and flummoxing a government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that has been widely criticized for its response.

Johnson promised a "world beating" track and trace system, but it has not materialized. Care homes for the elderly have been ravaged by the disease, the government was slow to add testing capacity and the prime minister's chief adviser confused government messaging on social distancing by driving hundreds of miles to a second home during lockdown.

One result: The UK economy has shed 730,000 jobs since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses in March, with the young, the old and the self-employed bearing the brunt of the unemployment crisis.

The outlook for the UK economy remains bleak.

Even after years of back and forth over Brexit, the country has not yet negotiated a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union. The deadline for such a deal to be struck is the end of the year.

Talks are not going well — raising the possibility of another major shock just as the expected economic recovery gains momentum.

"Whether the post-Brexit path will run largely parallel to the old one, with the UK heading in a roughly similar direction ... or take a new direction entirely, remains an open question," said Pickering.

Related: Check out CNN Business' recovery tracker

Tesla splits 1 share into 5

Shares in Tesla have jumped up by roughly 5% in premarket trading after the carmaker announced a five-for-one stock split.

Why split? Tesla said in a statement that the split is intended to "make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors."

In practice, the move means that an investor who owns one Tesla share will own five after the split, which is scheduled for August 31. The price of a single share will therefore be divided by five.

Tesla shares have risen more than 200% since January to more than $1,370, and its market capitalization has topped the combined value of rival carmakers Toyota and Ford.

The benefit: By increasing the number of shares available, Tesla may be able to attract investors who were put off by the high price of a single share.

Good company: Apple, another tech firm with an astronomical share price, announced last week that it would execute a four-for-one stock split.

Bitcoin soars while gold stumbles

Bitcoin is on a tear.

The price of one bitcoin is now trading just above $11,500, the highest level in about a year. The value of the digital currency is now up more than 180% from its mid-March lows of about $4,000, reports my colleague Paul R. La Monica.

What's driving the spike? Experts say much of it is due to the weakness in the US dollar. The dollar has plunged in recent months on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates near zero for years as a result of the financial disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a flight to safety," said James Putra, head of product strategy for TradeStation Crypto.

Of course, safety is a relative term these days. Investors may think that bitcoin is a good hedge against a falling dollar. But the virtual currency remains exceedingly volatile.

Gold, another asset typically considered a safe haven by investors, has been on a wild ride since recently hitting a record high above $2,000 an ounce.

But prices have tumbled in recent days, briefly slumping back below $1,900 on Wednesday. Part of the decline has been attributed to a surge in US Treasury yields on Tuesday, while other analysts point to optimism around a coronavirus vaccine. Either way, investors should expect more volatility.

Up next

US inflation data will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Also today:

  • A report on crude inventories from the US Energy Information Administration will be published at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Cisco will release its quarterly results after the closing bell.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from Baidu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61839

Reported Deaths: 1707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19569839
Ramsey7717268
Dakota4507106
Anoka3752115
Stearns290920
Washington216345
Nobles17686
Olmsted176723
Scott159020
Mower11052
Rice10388
Blue Earth9325
Wright8975
Carver8783
Clay78840
Sherburne7328
Kandiyohi7021
St. Louis57319
Todd4292
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Steele3512
Nicollet34713
Watonwan3230
Benton3203
Winona26416
Beltrami2440
Crow Wing23814
Le Sueur2261
Martin2095
Chisago2041
McLeod2020
Goodhue1999
Otter Tail1983
Cottonwood1780
Becker1611
Pipestone1589
Polk1554
Waseca1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Carlton1420
Unassigned13141
Dodge1290
Isanti1290
Pine1290
Murray1241
Chippewa1071
Morrison931
Wabasha930
Brown892
Faribault890
Meeker872
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching793
Jackson790
Pennington751
Cass742
Mille Lacs723
Fillmore670
Renville665
Lincoln580
Grant563
Swift551
Yellow Medicine520
Roseau520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin411
Norman400
Kanabec371
Redwood360
Hubbard350
Wilkin343
Marshall290
Wadena270
Mahnomen271
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49380

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10444208
Woodbury373452
Black Hawk315766
Linn242888
Johnson211819
Dallas189835
Buena Vista179412
Scott174314
Dubuque169831
Marshall145026
Pottawattamie133228
Story117315
Wapello90533
Muscatine85148
Webster8268
Crawford7313
Sioux6433
Cerro Gordo63417
Warren5721
Tama55429
Jasper48127
Wright4751
Plymouth47011
Clinton4164
Dickinson3844
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2623
Hamilton2511
Franklin24512
Bremer2307
Clarke2043
Clay2011
Carroll1942
Emmet1934
Des Moines1872
Shelby1861
Hardin1840
Marion1750
Poweshiek1608
Benton1601
Floyd1582
Allamakee1564
Jackson1561
Mahaska14217
Guthrie1355
Cedar1341
Jones1332
Buchanan1291
Henry1274
Madison1252
Butler1252
Hancock1212
Lee1183
Humboldt1181
Pocahontas1172
Delaware1171
Lyon1152
Harrison1101
Cherokee1101
Clayton1063
Taylor1000
Winneshiek971
Iowa971
Page950
Monona910
Kossuth900
Mills890
Palo Alto880
Jefferson870
Calhoun862
Winnebago860
Sac860
Fayette850
Osceola840
Grundy801
Mitchell790
Cass791
Union781
Monroe748
Lucas734
Worth670
Davis612
Montgomery604
Chickasaw550
Appanoose513
Howard500
Fremont430
Greene430
Keokuk371
Van Buren361
Ida310
Adair300
Audubon291
Decatur250
Ringgold231
Wayne201
Adams160
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny start to Wednesday before more rain chances arrive
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/12

Image

More students enrolling Pine Island

Image

Rochester's Ronald McDonald House adapting to new normal

Image

Shots fired at Rochester apartment complex

Image

Big Rochester Races on MN Primary Ballot

Image

Jump Bikes in Rochester

Image

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

Image

Wind Farm Project Update

Image

Biden chooses a running mate

Image

The impact of a pandemic on a primary

Community Events