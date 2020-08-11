Clear

Kamala Harris' balancing act

The people she grew up with and worked with say Kamala Harris has always been a fighter. Joe Biden is counting on it.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brandon Tensley, CNN

No one said that being the vice president would be easy. But as Joe Biden's lieutenant, California Sen. Kamala Harris would be faced with a uniquely challenging balancing act: pioneering the Democratic Party into the future -- while navigating the party leadership's retrograde mores.

"If I'm elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president." When Biden said these words during the CNN-Univision debate in March, many people took notice.

Before Biden announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, only two women had ever been vice presidential nominees for a major American party: then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008 and New York Rep. Geraldine Ferraro in 1984.

Biden's statement in March, then, evoked what had become something of an inescapable buzzword during the 2020 Democratic race: representation. And indeed, Biden's right-hand woman would have important representational value.

Following a primary season that began with the most diverse slate of candidates in American history but then predictably contracted toward straightness and whiteness and maleness, a Black and South Asian woman as vice president would signal that, at least in some ways, times are changing. She may gin up enthusiasm for a party whose top brass rarely meaningfully reflects its base, and even transform what power looks like. (Biden himself has said that he'd be a "bridge" to a new "generation of leaders.")

In particular, the message that a Vice President Harris would send to Black women, long the most reliable and committed Democratic voters, is nothing to sneeze at.

"Black women are sick and tired of being considered the backbone of the Democratic Party," Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist, recently told Errin Haines of The 19th, a new nonprofit newsroom that focuses on the junctures of gender and politics. "We want to be recognized as leaders. We want all the things. We're due."

Notably, it's very likely that Harris' power would be more than just representational. If Biden wins in November, he'll inherit a country beleaguered by several crucial issues: a pandemic that President Donald Trump has actively made worse, a recession that's the deepest on record since the Great Depression and systemic racism in policing and beyond.

Which means that Harris, too, would likely assume a lot of responsibility in the White House.

"History tells us that consequential presidents and vice presidents come out at times where they're tested and tried, and I can't imagine a period of time where the president and vice president are going to be tested more than in January 2021," Michael Feldman, who was a senior adviser to Vice President Al Gore, told The Atlantic's Christian Paz in July.

"There's just no chance that the person who he picks is not a consequential vice president or consequential historical figure. They just will be," Feldman added.

For all that potential, though, Harris, in all likelihood, would have to grapple with age-old, gendered thinking, including within her party. Already, there have been previews of the shape that this thinking could take.

"She laughed and said, 'That's politics.' She had no remorse," former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, who was part of Biden's vice presidential search committee, told a Biden supporter and donor, according to Politico. Harris was responding to a question about how she had shellacked the former vice president during the June 2019 Democratic debate, and Dodd wasn't a fan of Harris' answer, shorn of shame.

In the other direction, Dodd advocated for California Rep. Karen Bass, who also was among the contenders for vice president, because he viewed her as "a loyal No. 2."

The vice presidency is an inherently deferential office. But the aforementioned comments, and the tut-tutting over 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' swaggering, have had the queasy, if unintended, effect of suggesting that only modest, self-effacing women are fit for the role -- a notion that afflicts Black women, especially.

Elsewhere in the Politico story, a Harris ally pointed out that the senator is "often more comfortable talking up others rather than herself." In its own way, the remark was a quiet "corrective" for Harris' straight talk and general refusal to shrink her ambitions.

Such warping of ambition and nitpicking are virtually nonexistent when men vie for political office.

Harris, then, will have to do two things under the microscope if she becomes vice president. She'll have to serve as representation for those voters who seldom see themselves reflected in the upper echelons of power, and do work that will be much more than representational -- and that will surely test whether her party can leave certain prejudices in the past.

None of this is to minimize the undeniable thrill of Biden's historic announcement.

After all, as Harris tweeted on Tuesday: "Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that."

Rather, it's to acknowledge that if Biden and Harris win in November, the latter will be in a far more treacherous position. But then, Black women always are.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61516

Reported Deaths: 1701
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19472835
Ramsey7658267
Dakota4480106
Anoka3739115
Stearns290620
Washington215545
Nobles17656
Olmsted174723
Scott157419
Mower11032
Rice10388
Blue Earth9275
Wright8925
Carver8733
Clay78540
Sherburne7328
Kandiyohi6981
St. Louis57019
Todd4262
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Steele3512
Nicollet34213
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona26416
Beltrami2410
Crow Wing23914
Le Sueur2241
Martin2075
Chisago2041
Goodhue1979
McLeod1970
Otter Tail1973
Cottonwood1780
Becker1611
Pipestone1579
Polk1544
Waseca1490
Itasca14712
Douglas1431
Carlton1380
Unassigned13441
Pine1290
Dodge1280
Isanti1280
Murray1221
Chippewa1061
Morrison931
Wabasha920
Brown892
Faribault870
Jackson860
Meeker862
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching793
Pennington751
Cass732
Mille Lacs713
Fillmore650
Renville655
Lincoln580
Grant563
Swift551
Roseau520
Yellow Medicine520
Pope480
Norman410
Aitkin401
Houston400
Kanabec371
Redwood360
Hubbard340
Wilkin343
Marshall290
Mahnomen271
Wadena270
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49024

Reported Deaths: 930
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10351207
Woodbury372752
Black Hawk313466
Linn239988
Johnson210719
Dallas188835
Buena Vista179412
Scott172714
Dubuque168631
Marshall144626
Pottawattamie132526
Story116714
Wapello90433
Muscatine84848
Webster8138
Crawford7303
Sioux6373
Cerro Gordo63417
Warren5691
Tama55329
Jasper47926
Wright4731
Plymouth4639
Clinton4103
Dickinson3824
Louisa37814
Washington30010
Boone2593
Hamilton2481
Franklin24110
Bremer2277
Clarke2023
Clay1961
Carroll1931
Emmet1924
Des Moines1862
Hardin1840
Shelby1841
Marion1740
Benton1601
Poweshiek1598
Floyd1572
Jackson1561
Allamakee1554
Mahaska14017
Cedar1331
Guthrie1325
Jones1322
Buchanan1291
Henry1274
Hancock1222
Madison1222
Butler1212
Humboldt1181
Lee1173
Pocahontas1162
Delaware1151
Lyon1142
Harrison1091
Cherokee1081
Clayton1043
Iowa981
Taylor980
Winneshiek971
Page940
Monona910
Kossuth900
Mills890
Jefferson860
Palo Alto860
Sac850
Fayette840
Winnebago840
Calhoun832
Osceola830
Grundy791
Mitchell780
Union771
Cass741
Monroe747
Lucas714
Worth660
Davis602
Montgomery594
Chickasaw540
Appanoose493
Howard490
Fremont420
Greene420
Keokuk371
Van Buren361
Ida310
Adair300
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold221
Wayne201
Adams160
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny start to Wednesday before more rain chances arrive
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Technology Drive Tuesday

Image

Restoring RPT bus routes

Image

Voters at the polls for the Primary

Image

Minnesota Primary when to expect results

Image

WSU Mask Giveaway

Image

Goats Cleaning Out Overgrowth in Asbury Farm

Image

Primaries Running Smoothly in Olmsted County

Image

PRIMARY ELECTION BRI

Image

Voters Hit The Polls

Community Events