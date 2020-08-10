Clear

When the mail is politicized, everything is politicized

American Postal Workers Union Local 89 President Nick Casselli says the USPS is not providing the same level of service since President Donald Trump's appointee Louis DeJoy took charge as postmaster general, raising concerns for mail-in voting during the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Democrats are openly accusing the Trump administration and US Postmaster General Brian DeJoy of "deliberate sabotage" of the postal service before an election that will rely on the mail system like no other in history.

There is certainly evidence of slower mail service, cuts in overtime and hours and other things.

Trump's criticism of the postal service is well-documented, going back to his grudge against Jeff Bezos, and how Amazon utilizes the postal system. But the leap to allegations of "direct sabotage" is frightening, since it suggests a conspiracy of sorts to hurt the mail system and, as a result, help Trump's election chances.

White House aides, in a corollary to Republican efforts to challenge mail-in voting in the courts, have considered some kind of executive action related to mail-in voting, but have so far decided they would have little impact since elections are run at the local level.

What we know about the way Trump has operated as President. His actions often help his politics or settle scores. And there's so often an easy hop from something that's gotten into the President's head to a Trump administration action. For example:

Cut mail services to slow down an expected onslaught of Democratic mail-in votes? Not crazy.

Refuse to budge in negotiations with Democrats and then sign half-baked executive actions that appear to help Americans affected by the pandemic but may not help much of anyone? It's happening right now.

Cut off Census data collection early in a way expected to undercount people of color? How convenient!

Threaten TikTok and demand a US company buy the service to look tough on China and after users disrupt a Trump rally? OK.

Disrupt a large government contract so that it won't go to Jeff Bezos? Maybe.

Utilize federal agents in military clothes to disperse a peaceful protest across from the White House? Absolutely.

Ask a government like Ukraine to work with his private attorney and the US attorney general in a way that will hurt his Democratic rival? That happened.

Pressure NOAA to redraw a hurricane map? Yep.

There may not be a concerted effort to hurt mail service before the election despite the actions by the new postmaster general. But because the President has attacked most major institutions of government for some reason or another, it's reasonable to start from a place of skepticism.

The latest

Kids get it too -- 97,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in two weeks as more schools plan to reopen.

'Pure criminality' -- Chicago police arrested more than 100 people after shootout and looting downtown. The police chief said it was NOT a protest.

Kodak stock dives 30% -- A $765 million loan from the Trump administration to revive the company and get it into pharmaceuticals was put on hold after allegations of insider trading.

Maybe next year? -- The entire college football season may be postponed. Some players have used a #wewanttoplay hashtag and gotten support on Twitter from Trump.

Unintended consequences -- Stalled stimulus talks could mean thousands of furloughs and halt US immigration system.

New history -- The New York Times reported the White House contacted South Dakota's governor about putting Trump's face on Mt. Rushmore. He said he'll either give his convention acceptance speech from the battleground at Gettysburg or the White House. (Insert comment here about Abraham Lincoln saying that battlefield is consecrated ground.)

Get shorter -- Speaking of the Gettysburg Address, read this from six years ago, where I argued that politicians give speeches that are way too long these days. It's still true.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 60898

Reported Deaths: 1698
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19271835
Ramsey7572265
Dakota4414106
Anoka3683114
Stearns289320
Washington212845
Nobles17646
Olmsted173223
Scott155919
Mower11012
Rice10328
Blue Earth9185
Wright8845
Carver8613
Clay78440
Sherburne7238
Kandiyohi6961
St. Louis55319
Todd4262
Lyon4253
Freeborn3591
Steele3482
Nicollet33713
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona26116
Beltrami2400
Crow Wing23514
Le Sueur2201
Martin2075
Chisago2011
Goodhue1969
Otter Tail1943
McLeod1810
Cottonwood1780
Becker1571
Pipestone1579
Polk1534
Waseca1480
Itasca14712
Douglas1441
Carlton1370
Unassigned13441
Pine1290
Dodge1270
Isanti1250
Murray1221
Chippewa1041
Morrison921
Wabasha920
Brown892
Faribault870
Jackson860
Meeker852
Rock850
Sibley832
Koochiching773
Pennington751
Cass722
Mille Lacs713
Renville645
Fillmore630
Lincoln580
Grant553
Swift531
Roseau520
Yellow Medicine520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin401
Norman400
Kanabec361
Redwood360
Wilkin343
Hubbard330
Marshall290
Mahnomen271
Wadena270
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle70
Cook50
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48781

Reported Deaths: 929
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10309207
Woodbury371952
Black Hawk312766
Linn237588
Johnson209619
Dallas188535
Buena Vista179412
Scott171814
Dubuque167631
Marshall144426
Pottawattamie132526
Story116614
Wapello90033
Muscatine84748
Webster8017
Crawford7283
Sioux6343
Cerro Gordo62517
Warren5641
Tama55129
Jasper47826
Wright4721
Plymouth4629
Clinton3973
Dickinson3814
Louisa37814
Washington29810
Boone2583
Hamilton2461
Franklin24110
Bremer2267
Clarke2013
Carroll1921
Emmet1924
Clay1901
Shelby1841
Hardin1810
Des Moines1792
Marion1730
Poweshiek1598
Benton1561
Jackson1561
Allamakee1554
Floyd1552
Mahaska13917
Cedar1331
Guthrie1325
Jones1302
Buchanan1271
Henry1254
Hancock1222
Butler1212
Madison1212
Pocahontas1152
Lee1143
Lyon1132
Delaware1121
Humboldt1111
Cherokee1081
Harrison1071
Clayton1043
Taylor980
Iowa971
Winneshiek971
Page940
Kossuth910
Monona910
Mills890
Sac850
Jefferson840
Palo Alto840
Winnebago840
Calhoun832
Osceola830
Fayette820
Grundy791
Mitchell780
Union771
Cass741
Monroe737
Lucas684
Worth660
Montgomery594
Davis572
Chickasaw540
Appanoose493
Howard490
Fremont420
Greene410
Van Buren371
Keokuk351
Adair300
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold221
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Clouds clear tonight, tracking sunshine for Tuesday!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How you can raise funds with a local tech companies app

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Saving A Historic Church

Image

Rochester International Airport announces new service

Image

Primary Election Day is Tomorrow

Image

Clocktower becoming permanent in Rochester

Image

Record testing numbers in MN

Image

Vandalism at Mason City businesses

Image

New Grants For Businesses

Image

Preparing for Minnesota's Primary

Community Events