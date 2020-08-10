Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Illinois' breakout star in a hazy economic landscape: recreational marijuana

It only took a few months for Illinois' budding recreational marijuana industry to blossom -- even during the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Sarah Jorgensen and Polo Sandoval, CNN

It only took a few months for Illinois' budding recreational marijuana industry to blossom -- even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Gov. J.B. Prizker passed bipartisan legislation legalizing marijuana for recreational use and sale in the state -- the 11th in the nation to do so - starting January 1, 2020. When the pandemic struck, dispensaries were deemed essential businesses and were allowed to remain open during lockdown.

Today, it's a booming business -- July alone saw more than $60 million in sales, setting a new record for the state -- topping May and June, which had also set records.

It's a boon for the state, which, like others around the United States, has had to reassess its finances because of the pandemic. In the first six months of the year, the state recouped about $52 million in tax revenue, blowing through its initial estimate for the first half of 2020 of $28 million. About 35% of that tax revenue is returned to local governments, including communities that had been negatively impacted by the criminalization of marijuana.

Other states are seeing similar upticks in recreational pot sales, including Colorado, which has a much more established recreational market.

While polls have shown an increasing number of Americans who say they support legalization of marijuana, there remain ardent opponents, who say states in which the drug is legal have more marijuana-related car crashes and increased young adult use, and that cannabis can be a pathway for other drugs, including opioids.

"We are moving way too fast to legalize in this country without taking into account the costs of such a policy," says Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a leading anti-legalization group. "We need to slow down. The only people who benefit from a rush to legalize are a small number of investors."

But in Schaumberg, Illinois, the opening of their first dispensary was met with enthusiasm, including from local government officials who attended opening day.

At the newly opened Schaumberg, Illinois, location of Sunnyside -- a dispensary chain in nine states -- a line snaked out the door all Saturday afternoon as customers waited to retrieve orders placed online. The new system and other social distancing measures are in place as a response to Covid-19. The Schaumberg location is the largest dispensary in Illinois and the chain's largest in the nation, according to Cresco Labs, which owns Sunnyside.

The sales uptick in Illinois isn't tied only to the pandemic, according to Jason Erkes, a spokesman for Sunnyside and Cresco Labs. But he said he does suspect the pandemic is driving some people to buy more.

"You have more stores opened up providing greater access across the state," Erkes told CNN. "You have more product coming to market, so when people are checking out, people can buy more, and you have the pandemic which just hit, causing a lot of symptoms of anxiety and depression and people are looking to cannabis as an alternative. So, it's really been a perfect storm for the industry."

As Americans struggle with record levels of stress, anxiety, sadness and other mental health challenges as a result of the pandemic, some say they have found relief in marijuana.

One customer, Joshua Simao, said marijuana helps ease not only his back and shoulder pain, but the anxiety he has felt during this uncertain time.

"Right when the pandemic hit, everybody started losing their jobs," Simao said. "I was a victim of that so I really do think that this has helped me deal with that."

Experts have cautioned that smoking or vaping marijuana can raise the risk of more severe Covid-19 complications.

Smoking cannabis causes a degree of inflammation in the airways, similar to bronchitis, and daily smoking can damage the lungs over time, doctors with the American Lung Association say. An infection on top of that can lead to complications.

That concern does not seem to be dampening sales or enthusiasm.

"I think municipalities across the state are seeing stores like this and realizing they made an OK decision to allow a cannabis store in their community and the tax benefit is an insular benefit," Erkes said. "The residents aren't unhappy. They sky isn't falling. And they're getting a nice benefit to help with some of the issues they're having."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 60898

Reported Deaths: 1698
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19271835
Ramsey7572265
Dakota4414106
Anoka3683114
Stearns289320
Washington212845
Nobles17646
Olmsted173223
Scott155919
Mower11012
Rice10328
Blue Earth9185
Wright8845
Carver8613
Clay78440
Sherburne7238
Kandiyohi6961
St. Louis55319
Todd4262
Lyon4253
Freeborn3591
Steele3482
Nicollet33713
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona26116
Beltrami2400
Crow Wing23514
Le Sueur2201
Martin2075
Chisago2011
Goodhue1969
Otter Tail1943
McLeod1810
Cottonwood1780
Becker1571
Pipestone1579
Polk1534
Waseca1480
Itasca14712
Douglas1441
Carlton1370
Unassigned13441
Pine1290
Dodge1270
Isanti1250
Murray1221
Chippewa1041
Morrison921
Wabasha920
Brown892
Faribault870
Jackson860
Meeker852
Rock850
Sibley832
Koochiching773
Pennington751
Cass722
Mille Lacs713
Renville645
Fillmore630
Lincoln580
Grant553
Swift531
Roseau520
Yellow Medicine520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin401
Norman400
Kanabec361
Redwood360
Wilkin343
Hubbard330
Marshall290
Mahnomen271
Wadena270
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle70
Cook50
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48781

Reported Deaths: 929
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10309207
Woodbury371952
Black Hawk312766
Linn237588
Johnson209619
Dallas188535
Buena Vista179412
Scott171814
Dubuque167631
Marshall144426
Pottawattamie132526
Story116614
Wapello90033
Muscatine84748
Webster8017
Crawford7283
Sioux6343
Cerro Gordo62517
Warren5641
Tama55129
Jasper47826
Wright4721
Plymouth4629
Clinton3973
Dickinson3814
Louisa37814
Washington29810
Boone2583
Hamilton2461
Franklin24110
Bremer2267
Clarke2013
Carroll1921
Emmet1924
Clay1901
Shelby1841
Hardin1810
Des Moines1792
Marion1730
Poweshiek1598
Benton1561
Jackson1561
Allamakee1554
Floyd1552
Mahaska13917
Cedar1331
Guthrie1325
Jones1302
Buchanan1271
Henry1254
Hancock1222
Butler1212
Madison1212
Pocahontas1152
Lee1143
Lyon1132
Delaware1121
Humboldt1111
Cherokee1081
Harrison1071
Clayton1043
Taylor980
Iowa971
Winneshiek971
Page940
Kossuth910
Monona910
Mills890
Sac850
Jefferson840
Palo Alto840
Winnebago840
Calhoun832
Osceola830
Fayette820
Grundy791
Mitchell780
Union771
Cass741
Monroe737
Lucas684
Worth660
Montgomery594
Davis572
Chickasaw540
Appanoose493
Howard490
Fremont420
Greene410
Van Buren371
Keokuk351
Adair300
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold221
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned60
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Storm chances End, Cooler & Less Humid Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preparing for Minnesota's Primary

Image

American Legion starting '100 Miles of Hope' for veterans and children

Image

Diversity Council hosts 'Allies and Advocates'

Image

More construction in downtown Rochester starts

Image

NIACC baseball pushing athletes to the next level

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Weather

Image

Rochester Area Restore celebrates 6 years

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Grief mask making workshop

Community Events