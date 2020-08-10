Clear

Moderna's clinical trial numbers show there's 'no way' Trump can have a vaccine by Election Day

Contrary to President Trump's predictions, experts tell CNN it's unlikely there will be a coronavirus vaccine ready by Election Day. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports on data from Moderna, the first company to begin its Phase 3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Contrary to his predictions, President Trump won't have a coronavirus vaccine ready by Election Day, vaccine experts tell CNN after reviewing data from Moderna, the first company to begin its Phase 3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

"There's no way. There's just no way," said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist at Baylor College of Medicine and a CNN medical analyst.

Last week President Trump said he was "optimistic" a vaccine would be ready around Election Day on November 3.

"I believe we'll have the vaccine before the end of the year, certainly, but around that date, yes. I think so," Trump said Thursday.

CNN obtained part of an email Moderna sent on Friday to the principal investigators of its vaccine trials. It says 4,536 study subjects have enrolled in the trials.

The trial started the morning of July 27 and intends to enroll 30,000 study subjects. The company has said it's "on track to complete enrollment in September."

Moderna won't make that 30,000 in September if they continue at the rate of the first two weeks, but it's likely the speed of enrollment will ramp up, since as of Friday only 54 of the study's 89 sites were operating, according to the company's email to its researchers.

Moderna's numbers did increase significantly from the first week of the trial to the second week.

Even if Moderna does reach its goal of full enrollment during the month of September, the company still won't have a vaccine on the market by Election Day, infectious disease experts say.

"I don't see how that would be possible," said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccinologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

After Moderna enrolls its subjects and gives them their first shot, they then have to wait 28 days before giving them a second shot.

That means participants enrolled at the end of September won't be getting their second injections until the end of October. Offit said they then have to wait two weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective.

"That takes you past Election Day," Offit said.

After that, the researchers have to wait and see who gets sick with Covid-19 and who does not. Half the study participants are receiving the real vaccine, and half get a placebo, or a shot that does nothing. Neither the participants nor the doctors giving the vaccines know who got which injections.

Both Offit and Hotez predict there will be results from the Moderna study in the first quarter of 2021 at the earliest.

"Maybe by Inauguration Day we might have a glimmer of whether the vaccine is working and be able to assess its safety," Hotez said.

The National Institutes of Health is collaborating with Moderna on the coronavirus vaccine.

"I can't comment about whether getting their enrollment done by the end of September is realistic or not, but I do think the daily enrollments should go up in the next couple of weeks compared to where they were for the first two weeks," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the NIH.

Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, who is running Moderna's trial at the University of Cincinnati, said he expects to start enrolling patients at his site in the middle of August. He said his goal is to enroll 500 patients, and already 2,500 patients have reached out to him inquiring about the trial.

"We're getting good numbers," he said of the trial. "I think this accrual is going to hit its target pretty quickly."

Pfizer started its Phase 2/3 study in the United States the evening of July 27. Company Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told The Washington Post last week that "we expect that we will get in early September the 30,000" participants but did not specify if he meant by that time all 30,000 will have received one dose or two.

Bourla said they had vaccinated more than 2,000 by the first week of August.

Bourla added that he thought "by the end of September beginning of October" Pfizer would know if the vaccine worked or not, and would approach the US Food and Drug Administration for regulatory review in October. He told the Post he is hoping for a fast approval and will have vaccines manufactured and ready to distribute.

Hotez and Offit both said Bourla's timetable looked highly unlikely, given that, like Moderna, Pfizer has to give two doses, wait for the vaccine to become fully effective, and then follow study subjects to see if they get sick with Covid-19.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 60898

Reported Deaths: 1698
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19271835
Ramsey7572265
Dakota4414106
Anoka3683114
Stearns289320
Washington212845
Nobles17646
Olmsted173223
Scott155919
Mower11012
Rice10328
Blue Earth9185
Wright8845
Carver8613
Clay78440
Sherburne7238
Kandiyohi6961
St. Louis55319
Todd4262
Lyon4253
Freeborn3591
Steele3482
Nicollet33713
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona26116
Beltrami2400
Crow Wing23514
Le Sueur2201
Martin2075
Chisago2011
Goodhue1969
Otter Tail1943
McLeod1810
Cottonwood1780
Becker1571
Pipestone1579
Polk1534
Waseca1480
Itasca14712
Douglas1441
Carlton1370
Unassigned13441
Pine1290
Dodge1270
Isanti1250
Murray1221
Chippewa1041
Morrison921
Wabasha920
Brown892
Faribault870
Jackson860
Meeker852
Rock850
Sibley832
Koochiching773
Pennington751
Cass722
Mille Lacs713
Renville645
Fillmore630
Lincoln580
Grant553
Swift531
Roseau520
Yellow Medicine520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin401
Norman400
Kanabec361
Redwood360
Wilkin343
Hubbard330
Marshall290
Mahnomen271
Wadena270
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle70
Cook50
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48781

Reported Deaths: 929
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10309207
Woodbury371952
Black Hawk312766
Linn237588
Johnson209619
Dallas188535
Buena Vista179412
Scott171814
Dubuque167631
Marshall144426
Pottawattamie132526
Story116614
Wapello90033
Muscatine84748
Webster8017
Crawford7283
Sioux6343
Cerro Gordo62517
Warren5641
Tama55129
Jasper47826
Wright4721
Plymouth4629
Clinton3973
Dickinson3814
Louisa37814
Washington29810
Boone2583
Hamilton2461
Franklin24110
Bremer2267
Clarke2013
Carroll1921
Emmet1924
Clay1901
Shelby1841
Hardin1810
Des Moines1792
Marion1730
Poweshiek1598
Benton1561
Jackson1561
Allamakee1554
Floyd1552
Mahaska13917
Cedar1331
Guthrie1325
Jones1302
Buchanan1271
Henry1254
Hancock1222
Butler1212
Madison1212
Pocahontas1152
Lee1143
Lyon1132
Delaware1121
Humboldt1111
Cherokee1081
Harrison1071
Clayton1043
Taylor980
Iowa971
Winneshiek971
Page940
Kossuth910
Monona910
Mills890
Sac850
Jefferson840
Palo Alto840
Winnebago840
Calhoun832
Osceola830
Fayette820
Grundy791
Mitchell780
Union771
Cass741
Monroe737
Lucas684
Worth660
Montgomery594
Davis572
Chickasaw540
Appanoose493
Howard490
Fremont420
Greene410
Van Buren371
Keokuk351
Adair300
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold221
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned60
