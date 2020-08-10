Clear

Teen who shared photo of packed high school hallway says she's receiving threats

CNN's Boris Sanchez talks to North Paulding High School student Hannah Watters after it was announced that the school will switch to virtual learning for two days after at least nine people tested positive for Covid-19. Watters was briefly suspended after her photo of a crowded hallway gained traction online. The decision was later reversed.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 3:50 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

A teen who shared a photo of a crowded hallway at her Georgia high school last week says she has been receiving threats after the image went viral.

North Paulding High School sophomore Hannah Watters told CNN she and her family and friends have been receiving screenshots of group chats with threatening language against her.

One message said "I know where this girl lives," she said. Other threats included, "We're going to jump every girl named Hannah in the tenth grade," and, "Hannah is going to have a rough day at school on Monday," Hannah told Boris Sanchez Sunday night on CNN's "Newsroom."

The teen said she understands why people are upset but said she shared the photo because she felt like it was the right thing to do.

"I feel like a lot of teachers have my back because they know how dangerous it is going to school. But I know that a lot of the kids that I go to school with, I've already gotten backlash for it, threats and things like that," Hannah said. "I know I'm doing the right thing and it's not going to stop me from continuing doing it. But it is concerning, especially since it's a lot of the people I go to school with, people I've known for years now, that are threatening me."

School is closed after students test positive

Last week, the high school in Dallas, Georgia, -- about 40 miles from Atlanta -- attracted nationwide attention because of Hannah's photo. The viral image showed students in a crowded school hallway with few visible masks. The school district resumed classes August 3.

Hannah previously told CNN she shared the photo because she was concerned for the safety of her classmates and school staff, as well as the wider community.

As of Sunday, nine students at the school had tested positive for the virus and the district announced it would move learning online for Monday and Tuesday.

Following the news that the school will be closed for at least two days, Hannah said many people have told her they are getting tested for the virus.

"I've heard from many friends that they've been getting tests or that their family members or their teacher has gotten tested because it hasn't been safe over these few days," she said. "We were only in school for three days and the fact that we already have nine cases at the end of that week is concerning because we don't know how many people those nine people came in contact with."

"It's going to spread like wildfire in that school," she added.

School 'used us as guinea pigs'

Hannah said she was initially suspended for posting the photo. But on Friday, her mother told CNN the suspension had been reversed. Lynne Watters spoke with the school's principal Friday morning, she said, and was told her daughter would not be suspended and a suspension would not appear on her record.

Hannah previously told CNN she doesn't regret sharing the photo.

On Sunday, she said she doesn't think the school would have addressed the issue as early as it did if she hadn't posted the image.

"We could have just delayed opening like many other schools," she said. "They kind of sent us to school and used us as guinea pigs to see what would happen later on."

The sophomore also said she understands that people want to have the option for in-school learning for a variety of reasons, and she does too, but it's just not safe yet.

"We're all pretty concerned about going back and I know a lot of my teachers are too. Because we all want to go to in person," Hannah said. "I have no intention of shutting the county down because I know a lot of people don't learn well online, I don't learn well online, and I want to be able to go to in person school and have some type of normality this year for my semester. But we can't if we're not safe."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 60101

Reported Deaths: 1689
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19057831
Ramsey7444265
Dakota4334104
Anoka3618114
Stearns288620
Washington207744
Nobles17626
Olmsted171823
Scott153218
Mower10992
Rice10298
Blue Earth9115
Wright8695
Carver8413
Clay77940
Sherburne7188
Kandiyohi6891
St. Louis52119
Lyon4263
Todd4242
Freeborn3591
Steele3451
Nicollet33313
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona25916
Crow Wing23214
Beltrami2230
Le Sueur2171
Martin2075
Chisago1991
Otter Tail1933
Goodhue1929
Cottonwood1770
McLeod1730
Pipestone1559
Becker1521
Polk1504
Waseca1480
Douglas1391
Itasca13812
Unassigned13741
Carlton1350
Pine1290
Dodge1260
Isanti1230
Murray1221
Chippewa1031
Wabasha910
Morrison891
Brown882
Faribault870
Meeker852
Rock830
Sibley832
Jackson810
Koochiching773
Pennington751
Mille Lacs713
Cass692
Fillmore640
Renville635
Lincoln570
Grant533
Swift521
Yellow Medicine520
Roseau470
Pope460
Aitkin401
Houston390
Norman390
Redwood360
Kanabec341
Wilkin343
Hubbard330
Marshall300
Mahnomen261
Wadena260
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake200
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle70
Cook30
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48398

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10223207
Woodbury371652
Black Hawk311566
Linn234887
Johnson206719
Dallas187835
Buena Vista179112
Scott171614
Dubuque166531
Marshall143826
Pottawattamie131426
Story116014
Wapello88133
Muscatine84648
Webster8017
Crawford7273
Sioux6253
Cerro Gordo60917
Warren5571
Tama54929
Jasper47626
Wright4651
Plymouth4579
Dickinson3804
Clinton3793
Louisa37814
Washington29810
Boone2553
Hamilton2461
Franklin23910
Bremer2247
Clarke1993
Emmet1914
Carroll1881
Clay1861
Shelby1831
Hardin1780
Des Moines1692
Marion1690
Poweshiek1578
Benton1551
Allamakee1544
Floyd1532
Jackson1511
Mahaska13917
Cedar1311
Guthrie1315
Jones1302
Buchanan1271
Hancock1222
Butler1212
Henry1203
Madison1182
Pocahontas1152
Lee1133
Lyon1132
Delaware1111
Cherokee1081
Humboldt1081
Harrison1060
Clayton1043
Taylor980
Iowa971
Winneshiek951
Page940
Monona910
Kossuth890
Mills890
Palo Alto840
Sac840
Calhoun832
Jefferson830
Osceola830
Fayette820
Grundy791
Winnebago790
Mitchell780
Union771
Monroe727
Cass711
Worth660
Lucas634
Montgomery594
Davis551
Chickasaw540
Howard490
Appanoose483
Fremont420
Greene410
Keokuk341
Van Buren341
Adair290
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold211
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Storm chances End, Cooler & Less Humid Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity Council hosts 'Allies and Advocates'

Image

More construction in downtown Rochester starts

Image

NIACC baseball pushing athletes to the next level

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Weather

Image

Rochester Area Restore celebrates 6 years

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Grief mask making workshop

Image

Mace's Weather 8/8

Image

Tractor pullers excited to rev up their engines in 2020

Community Events