Clear

Trump's big power move leaves workers in limbo

CNN's Dana Bash presses White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on the effectiveness of President Trump's request for his Cabinet to study the possibility of halting evictions.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 1:40 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 1:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump's big executive power move ostensibly meant to support laid-off workers and stimulate the economy is already mired in confusion that threatens to leave millions of jobless Americans waiting in vain for help from Washington.

White House advisers struggled to explain Sunday exactly what the flurry of presidential actions, signed by Trump after the breakdown of talks with congressional Democrats on a new coronavirus rescue package, actually do or how quickly they might work. But it's already clear the measures fall well short of the President's billing.

In many ways, his intervention on Saturday is a typical Trump gambit. His executive actions appear hurriedly written and thought out — designed for a political flourish rather than as a sound foundation for governing.

While the President claims to have stepped in to protect American workers, his actions may not deliver the help Americans need -- especially since his memorandum on unemployment benefits actually lowers federal payments from the $600 level under a previous Congressional package and his order for "assistance to renters and homeowners" does not extend the eviction moratorium that has already expired. His decision to unveil the measures Saturday in a rambling, hyper political news conference at his New Jersey golf club, playing to a gallery of well-heeled members, bolstered the impression of a political stunt.

That was especially the case since the President accompanied his announcement with untrue claims about election fraud and the true state of the pandemic -- which hit the 5 million infections mark on Sunday as more than 1,000 Americans die every day from the disease.

Initial indications of the flaws of Trump's actions make it even clearer that answers for Americans relying on federal money after losing jobs in the pandemic will only come with a resumption of negotiations. That is a process that could take weeks until Trump and Democrats reassess the political fallout of the clash and one side decides it has to break for political reasons.

The President's move, for instance, to defer payroll tax contributions for some Americans is already faltering amid Constitutional arguments that only Congress sets tax policy and signs of wariness among many companies and the fear of saddling employees with a big end-of-year bill if deductions are halted.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Meanwhile, Trump's plan to extend special federal unemployment benefits, albeit at a lower level, rests on states finding more money for laid-off workers and is sure to be undercut by the busted budgets of governors who have seen treasuries cleaned out by the fight against the coronavirus.

"Well, if they don't, they don't," Trump said on Saturday about governors agreeing to his plan. "That's up to them. But if they don't, they don't. That's going to be their problem. I don't think their people will be too happy. They have the money."

These and other deficiencies of the executive actions mean that two goals -- getting money quickly to struggling Americans and stimulating the economy -- are unlikely to be improved much by his attempted show of force.

By Sunday evening, after a day of negative reaction from the states, the President appeared to be rowing back his demands for governors to contribute 25% of extended unemployment benefits. He only succeeded in adding more confusion.

"We have a system where we can do 100% or we can do 75%, they pay 25, and it will depend on the state," Trump told reporters before returning to the White House from his resort in New Jersey. "And they will make a application. We will look at it, and we'll make a decision."

'We've had it'

Still, the President may be banking on a short-term political payoff -- which may explain his refusal to get involved directly in the original negotiations -- a move that allowed him to pose as the powerful figure sweeping in to solve the problem.

"I'm taking executive action. We've had it. And we're going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers," Trump said on Saturday, repeatedly and, either by accident or design, misleadingly referring to the actions, which lack the weight of congressionally-passed law, as "bills."

From a political perspective, after months taking heat over his botched pandemic leadership, Trump at least looked proactive and tried to position himself as a voice for working Americans as he trails in Midwestern swing states.

But if already obvious deficiencies in his executive action strategy do materialize and money fails to reach the unemployed quickly, the saga may only reinforce his reputation for incompetence.

And long-term, Trump's moves could do much more than just harm his own political standing. Many of the measures he signed come with serious long-term consequences -- cutting the payroll tax could worsen the already shaky finances of Social Security -- that will unfold years after Trump leaves office.

And they involve power grabs that challenge Constitutional norms -- but that are ruled legal by a White House Counsel's office that often accommodates Trump's belief that a President can do what he wants.

Praise from many Republicans over Trump's move also reflected the hypocrisy of many conservatives who raised the alarm when President Barack Obama flexed executive power but meekly go along with this President's own far more flamboyant power grabs.

Confusion from Trump's own advisers

One of Trump's top economic advisers, Larry Kudlow, threw out a bewildering collection of figures -- ranging from $700 to $800 to $1,200 -- apparently conflating the maximum ceiling of state and federal benefits and a payroll tax holiday -- that represent an absolute best cast scenario for the President's scheme.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Kudlow said the White House hadn't even asked which states could afford to pay $100 a week to workers in benefits -- the amount Trump is demanding states shoulder as part of his plan for a reduced $400 in federal payments.

"We will probably find that out today and tomorrow," Kudlow said.

Trump's memorandum calls on states to pay out 25% of the total federal unemployment benefit of $400. But if a state does not have the money and can't pay, it won't receive the other $300 from the federal government and workers will only be left with existing state unemployment benefits. States will also have to set up an entirely new system to deliver the additional aid.

New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that Trump's initiative was "laughable."

"You can't now say to states who have no funding, you have to pay 25% of the unemployment insurance," the governor said.

Even Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio -- a must-win state for Trump in November -- said on "State of the Union" that he's not yet sure if his state will take the federal money for unemployment.

A risk for Democrats

Democrats are also taking a risk in this stimulus mess but appear to think that on principle and on politics, they still have an upper hand. Their hopes of coming out of the clash ahead depend on voters concluding that Republicans are trying to low ball workers in their time of need. But if a majority of Americans take the position that the lack of a deal is a typical foul up in Congress with both sides playing politics, Democratic leaders may have miscalculated less than three months before Election Day.

In either case, and whether Trump is being disingenuous or not, the spectacle of politicians squabbling while millions of laid-off Americans struggle is not a good look for either party at a fraught national moment.

House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump's actions, which required the federal government only to study the issue of rent forgiveness — far short of the President's claims of an eviction moratorium, were characterized by "meagerness" and "weakness."

"Either the President doesn't know what he's talking about -- clearly, his aides don't know what he is talking about -- or something's very wrong here about meeting the needs of the American people at this time," Pelosi said on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Administration officials argued that federal unemployment payments of $600 a week were acting as a disincentive for people to get back to work — despite the fact that the coronavirus is still raging in many regions, forcing local officials to impose limits on business activities in an effort to get it under control.

While Trump claimed to be standing between millions of Americans and penury, Pelosi accused the White House of callously underestimating the toll of the crisis on Americans.

"We were willing to say, we will come down a trillion. That doesn't mean the needs of the American people have gone down. It just means that we recognize that they have a disdain for the needs of the American people," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash, attempting to justify her party's unwillingness to compromise on the specific amount of weekly federal benefits.

"That's why they question whether people even need the $600. They say to me, 'Some people just don't want to pay rent.' We're like: 'Well, you know what? Most people do.'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 60101

Reported Deaths: 1689
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19057831
Ramsey7444265
Dakota4334104
Anoka3618114
Stearns288620
Washington207744
Nobles17626
Olmsted171823
Scott153218
Mower10992
Rice10298
Blue Earth9115
Wright8695
Carver8413
Clay77940
Sherburne7188
Kandiyohi6891
St. Louis52119
Lyon4263
Todd4242
Freeborn3591
Steele3451
Nicollet33313
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona25916
Crow Wing23214
Beltrami2230
Le Sueur2171
Martin2075
Chisago1991
Otter Tail1933
Goodhue1929
Cottonwood1770
McLeod1730
Pipestone1559
Becker1521
Polk1504
Waseca1480
Douglas1391
Itasca13812
Unassigned13741
Carlton1350
Pine1290
Dodge1260
Isanti1230
Murray1221
Chippewa1031
Wabasha910
Morrison891
Brown882
Faribault870
Meeker852
Rock830
Sibley832
Jackson810
Koochiching773
Pennington751
Mille Lacs713
Cass692
Fillmore640
Renville635
Lincoln570
Grant533
Swift521
Yellow Medicine520
Roseau470
Pope460
Aitkin401
Houston390
Norman390
Redwood360
Kanabec341
Wilkin343
Hubbard330
Marshall300
Mahnomen261
Wadena260
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake200
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle70
Cook30
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48398

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10223207
Woodbury371652
Black Hawk311566
Linn234887
Johnson206719
Dallas187835
Buena Vista179112
Scott171614
Dubuque166531
Marshall143826
Pottawattamie131426
Story116014
Wapello88133
Muscatine84648
Webster8017
Crawford7273
Sioux6253
Cerro Gordo60917
Warren5571
Tama54929
Jasper47626
Wright4651
Plymouth4579
Dickinson3804
Clinton3793
Louisa37814
Washington29810
Boone2553
Hamilton2461
Franklin23910
Bremer2247
Clarke1993
Emmet1914
Carroll1881
Clay1861
Shelby1831
Hardin1780
Des Moines1692
Marion1690
Poweshiek1578
Benton1551
Allamakee1544
Floyd1532
Jackson1511
Mahaska13917
Cedar1311
Guthrie1315
Jones1302
Buchanan1271
Hancock1222
Butler1212
Henry1203
Madison1182
Pocahontas1152
Lee1133
Lyon1132
Delaware1111
Cherokee1081
Humboldt1081
Harrison1060
Clayton1043
Taylor980
Iowa971
Winneshiek951
Page940
Monona910
Kossuth890
Mills890
Palo Alto840
Sac840
Calhoun832
Jefferson830
Osceola830
Fayette820
Grundy791
Winnebago790
Mitchell780
Union771
Monroe727
Cass711
Worth660
Lucas634
Montgomery594
Davis551
Chickasaw540
Howard490
Appanoose483
Fremont420
Greene410
Keokuk341
Van Buren341
Adair290
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold211
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Storm chances End, Cooler & Less Humid Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity Council hosts 'Allies and Advocates'

Image

More construction in downtown Rochester starts

Image

NIACC baseball pushing athletes to the next level

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Weather

Image

Rochester Area Restore celebrates 6 years

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Grief mask making workshop

Image

Mace's Weather 8/8

Image

Tractor pullers excited to rev up their engines in 2020

Community Events