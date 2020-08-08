Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian killed in Rochester after running in front of semi Full Story

As Democrats allege USPS 'sabotage,' a conspiracy theory in the making

The head of the United States Postal Service promised that election mail will not be slowed down, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims against mail-in voting. CNN's Jessica Dean reports Democrats are demanding an investigation into the postal service given Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's ties to the President.

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of sabotaging the nation's mail system as voters gear up to cast mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

There had already been calls for an internal investigation of cost-cutting measures that have led to slower mail delivery and suggestions that the effort by Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general who is a donor to President Donald Trump and Republicans, is harming the agency.

It comes as Trump has repeatedly alleged, without proof, that mail-in voting efforts are ripe for fraud and will cost him the White House when voters cast ballots.

On Friday, DeJoy announced a hiring freeze for leadership positions and a massive reorganization of top Postal Service leaders.

Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, the congressional Democrat who chairs the committee overseeing the postal service, called the moves "sabotage."

"Postmaster General DeJoy is calling this a "modified organizational structure." It's really a Trojan Horse," said Connolly on Twitter, sharing a Washington Post report about the changes. "Deliberate sabotage to disrupt mail service on the eve of the election — an election that hinges on mail-in ballots."

This is the latest example of Trump's paranoia about the political system infecting Americans' faith in institutions. His constant effort to undermine belief in mail-in voting is dovetailing with his political ally's convenient effort to reform the Postal Service. Add in his Treasury secretary's effort to exert more control over the postal service. This is the stuff conspiracy theories are made of.

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who chairs the Government Oversight Committee, called for the changes to be halted.

"The middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic with a national election around the corner is not the time to institute a major reorganization of the Postal Service," she said.

DeJoy said Friday at a meeting of the Postal Service Board of Governors that there would be no slowdown of mail related to the election.

"We will do everything we can to deliver election mail in a timely manner consistent with our operational standards," he said, adding, "Despite any assertions to the contrary, we are not slowing down election mail or any other mail. Instead we continue to employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all election mail."

Trump has questioned whether the mail system could handle mail-in voting caused by the pandemic and threatened to sue efforts to expand mail-in voting in places like Nevada, which he said are "using Covid to steal the state."

After the President made that claim, the Postal Service pledged Monday that it has "ample capacity" to handle what's expected to be a crush of mail-in ballots between September and November.

Democrats, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticisms of DeJoy and have asked the inspector general for the Postal Service to conduct an investigation.

They cited news reports in particular that neighborhoods in Philadelphia were experiencing major slowdowns in mail delivery after cuts in overtime and hours for postal workers and said delays would "pose a threat to the November election."

Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had what Schumer described as a "heated discussion" with DeJoy about the cuts.

"We are demanding that the regulations they put in place, which cut employment and cut overtime, be rescinded. Particularly because of Covid and because of the elections, we need those to vote and we will advocate strongly for money so that they can hire all the people necessary -- both overtime and new people -- to make sure that every single ballot is counted, he said.

The postal service needs money

The importance of mail as an essential service is evident as the presidential election looms. But its financial problems are also coming to a head as businesses have cut down on the amount of mail they send during the pandemic.

The Postal Service has asked for $75 billion in emergency funding under its previous director, who suggested it could be broke by September.

Democrats wanted to include a one-time $25 billion check for the postal service in the CARES Act, but the Trump administration blocked the money. Instead, the Postal Service got a $10 billion loan for operating expenses through the massive pandemic stimulus bill enacted during the spring, but it had to agree to terms with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the summer.

Now, Democrats have pushed to include $25 billion in a new stimulus bill. It's become a sticking point in stalled negotiations for that bill, which would also extend expanded unemployment benefits and include a new direct payment to people affected by the pandemic are stalled.

The Postal Service is an independent organization, but in order to access the loan, it agreed to giving information about its operations to the Trump administration, including handing over previously confidential agreements it entered into with delivery giants like Amazon.

Trump has demanded the Postal Service raise delivery fees on companies like Amazon, which was founded by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

After the loan, Connolly and Maloney said the pandemic was being leveraged to give the administration more control.

"Secretary Mnuchin and the leadership of the U.S. Postal Service appear to be exploiting this public health pandemic to hold the Postal Service to unreasonable loan terms without even consulting Congress," they said in a statement in late July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 59185

Reported Deaths: 1681
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18774828
Ramsey7307263
Dakota4250104
Anoka3553114
Stearns287420
Washington203744
Nobles17546
Olmsted170023
Scott150318
Mower10952
Rice10198
Blue Earth8935
Wright8555
Carver8293
Clay77140
Sherburne7107
Kandiyohi6871
St. Louis50219
Lyon4243
Todd4222
Freeborn3581
Steele3381
Nicollet32913
Benton3163
Watonwan3070
Winona25716
Crow Wing22814
Beltrami2170
Le Sueur2131
Martin2065
Goodhue1928
Chisago1901
Otter Tail1893
Cottonwood1760
McLeod1730
Becker1491
Pipestone1499
Polk1494
Douglas1380
Waseca1380
Itasca13612
Carlton1330
Pine1280
Unassigned12641
Dodge1250
Murray1221
Isanti1210
Chippewa1011
Wabasha880
Brown872
Faribault850
Morrison851
Meeker842
Sibley832
Rock790
Koochiching743
Pennington731
Jackson720
Cass702
Mille Lacs693
Fillmore630
Renville625
Lincoln560
Grant533
Swift521
Yellow Medicine510
Roseau470
Pope460
Houston390
Norman380
Aitkin341
Kanabec341
Redwood330
Wilkin333
Hubbard320
Marshall290
Mahnomen261
Wadena250
Red Lake230
Big Stone220
Lake200
Stevens170
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Cook30
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47904

Reported Deaths: 913
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10132206
Woodbury370951
Black Hawk309963
Linn231487
Johnson205416
Dallas185935
Buena Vista179112
Scott167414
Dubuque165331
Marshall143225
Pottawattamie129426
Story115114
Wapello87633
Muscatine84548
Webster7937
Crawford7263
Sioux6193
Cerro Gordo59817
Warren5501
Tama54729
Jasper47126
Wright4631
Plymouth4559
Dickinson3784
Louisa37814
Clinton3703
Washington29410
Boone2462
Hamilton2451
Franklin2359
Bremer2107
Clarke1973
Emmet1904
Carroll1851
Clay1811
Shelby1801
Hardin1750
Marion1660
Des Moines1582
Poweshiek1568
Allamakee1544
Benton1511
Jackson1501
Floyd1452
Mahaska13817
Guthrie1315
Cedar1291
Jones1282
Buchanan1241
Hancock1212
Butler1192
Henry1193
Pocahontas1151
Madison1142
Lyon1102
Lee1083
Humboldt1061
Cherokee1041
Clayton1043
Delaware1031
Harrison1030
Iowa961
Taylor960
Page940
Winneshiek941
Monona910
Mills870
Kossuth840
Calhoun832
Fayette820
Jefferson820
Palo Alto820
Sac820
Osceola800
Winnebago790
Grundy781
Mitchell780
Union761
Monroe727
Worth660
Cass611
Lucas604
Montgomery574
Chickasaw540
Davis541
Howard490
Appanoose483
Greene410
Fremont400
Keokuk341
Van Buren341
Ida290
Adair280
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold211
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Warming temps and rain inbound
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tractor pullers excited to rev up their engines in 2020

Image

Need school supplies? Iowa tax-free weekend on clothes

Image

War hero remembered with motorcycle ride

Image

Families react to RPS's "Return to Learn" plan

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast- Friday

Image

Giving your best volunteer of the month

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Developing Broadband for Telecommuting

Image

Solar Panel Project at NIACC

Image

City Works to Clear Out Homeless Encampment

Community Events