Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian killed in Rochester after running in front of semi Full Story

The reality of the US jobs rebound: Part-time work and less pay

Single parents, parents with young children, and parents who can't work from home are the groups most at risk of quitting their jobs due to a lack of childcare, according to research from Goldman Sachs. CNN's Bianna Golodryga talks to two moms who've already made the decision to quit as a result.

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 11:01 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2020 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Tami Luhby, CNN Business

Sarah Thomas is back at her job, but she's no longer earning enough to pay her bills.

That's because she was offered only 15 to 20 hours a week at her employer, a merchandising company, rather than her former full-time position. On top of that, her hourly pay was cut by $4, to $10.

When her air conditioning broke earlier this summer, she could only afford one for the living room, so she and her two children slept together on an air mattress.

"I can go to work, but I'm not even making enough to pay the rent," said the Gainesville, Florida, resident. "It puts you deeper and deeper into the hole."

Thomas, 38, is looking for a full-time job, preferably working from home, but the pickings are slim.

"The economy is not where it should be right now," she said.

Although the nation has added more than 9 million jobs over the past three months, many readers have told CNN that they are being offered only part-time shifts. Others say their employers have cut their pay.

In July alone, when the economy added a total of 1.8 million jobs, the number of people working part-time rose by 803,000 to 24 million.

"We added more jobs than most people expected, but the gains really were disproportionately part-time workers," said Kate Bahn, director of labor market policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. "To me, that means even if workers are coming back, it's to jobs that pay less, and families will be worse off."

On a brighter note, the number of people who are working part-time jobs but want full-time work dropped by nearly 620,000.

The state of the economy is under a microscope on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers decide whether to extend the $600 federal boost to unemployment benefits.

Democrats say the job market is still weak, and laid-off Americans still need help. They want to continue the enhancement into early next year.

But Republicans point to the third straight month of job gains as a sign that the economy is recovering. They fear that continuing the $600 supplement — which, when combined with state benefits, provides two-thirds of the jobless with larger payments than they used to receive in wages — will deter workers from returning to the labor force. GOP lawmakers are pushing to cut the weekly enhancement for two months and then provide workers with 70% of their former pay.

Before the pandemic swept the nation, Betsy Kroon was talking to a hair salon operator about a full-time job as a copy writer. The company called her in July with an offer — but only for a few hours a week. She worked two hours the first week, then 10 hours, and then about five hours this past week.

Kroon, 40, says she had to move back in with her parents in North Mankato, Minnesota, because she can no longer afford her Los Angeles apartment. She's submitted resumes to nearly 200 jobs since March but only landed three interviews, all within the last month. Only one was for a full-time job — the other two were part-time. She even applied to a dozen contact tracer positions, but never heard back.

While she's happy to be working in her field, Kroon would like a job that allows her to live independently.

"I'm taking it because it's what's available at the moment," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 59185

Reported Deaths: 1681
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18774828
Ramsey7307263
Dakota4250104
Anoka3553114
Stearns287420
Washington203744
Nobles17546
Olmsted170023
Scott150318
Mower10952
Rice10198
Blue Earth8935
Wright8555
Carver8293
Clay77140
Sherburne7107
Kandiyohi6871
St. Louis50219
Lyon4243
Todd4222
Freeborn3581
Steele3381
Nicollet32913
Benton3163
Watonwan3070
Winona25716
Crow Wing22814
Beltrami2170
Le Sueur2131
Martin2065
Goodhue1928
Chisago1901
Otter Tail1893
Cottonwood1760
McLeod1730
Becker1491
Pipestone1499
Polk1494
Douglas1380
Waseca1380
Itasca13612
Carlton1330
Pine1280
Unassigned12641
Dodge1250
Murray1221
Isanti1210
Chippewa1011
Wabasha880
Brown872
Faribault850
Morrison851
Meeker842
Sibley832
Rock790
Koochiching743
Pennington731
Jackson720
Cass702
Mille Lacs693
Fillmore630
Renville625
Lincoln560
Grant533
Swift521
Yellow Medicine510
Roseau470
Pope460
Houston390
Norman380
Aitkin341
Kanabec341
Redwood330
Wilkin333
Hubbard320
Marshall290
Mahnomen261
Wadena250
Red Lake230
Big Stone220
Lake200
Stevens170
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Cook30
Kittson30
Lake of the Woods20

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47904

Reported Deaths: 913
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10132206
Woodbury370951
Black Hawk309963
Linn231487
Johnson205416
Dallas185935
Buena Vista179112
Scott167414
Dubuque165331
Marshall143225
Pottawattamie129426
Story115114
Wapello87633
Muscatine84548
Webster7937
Crawford7263
Sioux6193
Cerro Gordo59817
Warren5501
Tama54729
Jasper47126
Wright4631
Plymouth4559
Dickinson3784
Louisa37814
Clinton3703
Washington29410
Boone2462
Hamilton2451
Franklin2359
Bremer2107
Clarke1973
Emmet1904
Carroll1851
Clay1811
Shelby1801
Hardin1750
Marion1660
Des Moines1582
Poweshiek1568
Allamakee1544
Benton1511
Jackson1501
Floyd1452
Mahaska13817
Guthrie1315
Cedar1291
Jones1282
Buchanan1241
Hancock1212
Butler1192
Henry1193
Pocahontas1151
Madison1142
Lyon1102
Lee1083
Humboldt1061
Cherokee1041
Clayton1043
Delaware1031
Harrison1030
Iowa961
Taylor960
Page940
Winneshiek941
Monona910
Mills870
Kossuth840
Calhoun832
Fayette820
Jefferson820
Palo Alto820
Sac820
Osceola800
Winnebago790
Grundy781
Mitchell780
Union761
Monroe727
Worth660
Cass611
Lucas604
Montgomery574
Chickasaw540
Davis541
Howard490
Appanoose483
Greene410
Fremont400
Keokuk341
Van Buren341
Ida290
Adair280
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold211
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Warming temps and rain inbound
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tractor pullers excited to rev up their engines in 2020

Image

Need school supplies? Iowa tax-free weekend on clothes

Image

War hero remembered with motorcycle ride

Image

Families react to RPS's "Return to Learn" plan

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast- Friday

Image

Giving your best volunteer of the month

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Developing Broadband for Telecommuting

Image

Solar Panel Project at NIACC

Image

City Works to Clear Out Homeless Encampment

Community Events