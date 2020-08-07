Clear
5 things to know for August 7: Coronavirus, Beirut, Saudi Arabia, TikTok, police

President Donald Trump issued executive orders that would ban the social media apps TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US in 45 days if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies. CNN's Sherisse Pham reports.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic is stressful to everyone, but a new study suggests Americans are suffering more coronavirus-related mental health consequences than others.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

More than 19 million cumulative cases of coronavirus have now been recorded worldwide. India has become the third country after the US and Brazil to record more than 2 million cases, and Africa has now recorded more than 1 million cases across the continent. The US is poised to reach 5 million cumulative cases soon, and a new model predicts the US death toll could reach nearly 300,000 by December; it's now about 160,000. Meanwhile, countries are jockeying over who controls the most important preventative measures. President Trump just signed an executive order directing some federal agencies to prioritize buying certain drugs and medical materials when made in the United States. China dominates the personal protective equipment market, and India makes a lot of generic prescription drugs. Meanwhile, Australia's Prime Minister said any country that finds a vaccine, including his own, must share it with the world to end the pandemic.

2. Beirut

At least 16 employees of Beirut's port have been detained as part of an investigation into Tuesday's catastrophic explosion, and more details are coming out about the dangerous substance that was being held there. Newly released documents suggest several government agencies in Lebanon, including the Ministry of Justice, knew about a shipment of ammonium nitrate housed at a warehouse in the port. Lebanon's economy was already in crisis before disaster hit this week, and now the prognosis is even more bleak. European and Gulf countries, along with the US, have promised financial and military aid, but others may be dissuaded from helping because of widespread corruption and mismanagement in Lebanon.

3. Saudi Arabia

A former top Saudi intelligence official says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent an assassination squad to murder him just days after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by members of the same group in 2018. Dr. Saad Aljabri says he fell out with the Crown Prince, known as MBS, and fled the country in 2017. But threats from MBS followed Aljabri to Canada, he claims in a legal complaint filed in federal court in Washington DC, and his son was warned by FBI agents that Saudi operatives were trying kill him. Officials on Capitol Hill could not corroborate the intelligence behind the claims, but a staunch MBS critic in Congress called the assassination allegations "credible."

4. TikTok

The clock is ticking on TikTok. President Trump signed an executive order banning the popular app from operating in the US if it isn't sold by its Chinese-owned parent company in 45 days. Microsoft has already said it wants to buy the app, which boasts about 100 million American users. Trump added that any TikTok deal would also need to include a "substantial amount of money" coming to the US Treasury. TikTok isn't the only platform on the chopping block. Trump issued a similar declaration for WeChat, a Chinese-owned social media app that lets users transfer funds to each other. The Trump administration says such apps threaten national security by collecting user data.

5. Police

The Minneapolis City Council's proposal to dismantle the city's police department is going to take more time to figure out, which means it won't be on the ballot in November. The city's Charter Commission voted this week to take 90 more days to review the council's proposal to replace the police department with an agency with a broader public safety approach. It's one of several local debates in the wake of high-profile cases of police violence in recent months. In Louisville, Kentucky, the police chief and chief of public services walked out of a city meeting on recent protests this week because they said pending investigations kept them from answering questions about the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was killed by police during a raid in her home.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

E! News is being canceled after 29 years on air 

Blame the coronavirus, as usual.

Manhattan apartment sales plunge while suburbs boom

People really DO want to get away from it all.

Hollywood projects are getting back underway -- in bubbles

Eventually there's going to be a name for this uber-isolated format that sports leagues and media productions are using, right? Bubbletainment? 

Nintendo profits jump 400% because of Nintendo Switch and 'Animal Crossing' 

Pretend to move to a remote island to fish and farm with your animal villager friends? Sign us up. 

Prehistoric 'hell ants' hunted their prey with unusual headgear

Let's go ahead and leave those critters in the past.

TODAY'S NUMBER

40,000

That's about how many people were arrested illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in July. Arrests along the border are continuing to rise, and US Customs and Border Protection says economic conditions in Mexico are partly to blame.

TODAY'S DEFINITION

SPAC (n):

A special purpose acquisition company, also known as a shell company or blank-check company. Start-ups can merge with these companies in so-called blank-check or reverse mergers so they can go public without raising the money themselves. Such deals used to be more controversial, but the shaky economy and increasing number of big names entering them has erased a lot of the stigma.

AND FINALLY

A loaf of refreshment

It took a long time to convince my brain that this delicious-looking Mediterranean ice cream wasn't sausage. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 58640

Reported Deaths: 1677
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18641828
Ramsey7233261
Dakota4188104
Anoka3515114
Stearns286420
Washington200944
Nobles17536
Olmsted168823
Scott147918
Mower10942
Rice10138
Blue Earth8745
Wright8475
Carver8162
Clay76840
Sherburne7037
Kandiyohi6871
St. Louis48619
Todd4222
Lyon4213
Freeborn3581
Steele3381
Nicollet32913
Benton3153
Watonwan3010
Winona25416
Crow Wing22514
Beltrami2150
Le Sueur2101
Martin2045
Chisago1891
Goodhue1878
Otter Tail1853
Cottonwood1750
Becker1501
McLeod1480
Pipestone1479
Polk1453
Waseca1380
Douglas1360
Itasca13512
Carlton1320
Unassigned13241
Pine1280
Dodge1250
Murray1221
Isanti1160
Chippewa1011
Wabasha870
Brown862
Meeker852
Morrison851
Faribault830
Sibley822
Rock770
Koochiching743
Pennington731
Jackson720
Cass712
Mille Lacs693
Renville625
Fillmore610
Lincoln540
Grant523
Swift521
Yellow Medicine510
Pope460
Roseau460
Houston410
Norman370
Kanabec321
Redwood320
Wilkin323
Hubbard300
Aitkin291
Marshall290
Mahnomen261
Wadena240
Red Lake230
Big Stone220
Lake200
Stevens170
Clearwater150
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47424

Reported Deaths: 910
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10032206
Woodbury369151
Black Hawk308463
Linn227987
Johnson202116
Dallas184635
Buena Vista179112
Scott165514
Dubuque162331
Marshall142525
Pottawattamie128426
Story114114
Wapello87233
Muscatine84048
Webster7727
Crawford7263
Sioux6143
Cerro Gordo59617
Warren5471
Tama54529
Jasper46626
Wright4551
Plymouth4528
Louisa38014
Dickinson3774
Clinton3623
Washington29310
Boone2442
Hamilton2441
Franklin2339
Bremer2037
Clarke1953
Emmet1882
Carroll1851
Shelby1771
Clay1761
Hardin1730
Marion1620
Allamakee1544
Poweshiek1538
Des Moines1522
Jackson1481
Benton1461
Floyd1432
Mahaska13917
Guthrie1315
Cedar1281
Jones1272
Buchanan1231
Hancock1212
Butler1192
Henry1193
Pocahontas1151
Madison1142
Lyon1092
Lee1073
Cherokee1031
Clayton1023
Harrison1020
Humboldt1001
Delaware991
Taylor960
Iowa941
Monona910
Winneshiek911
Mills850
Page850
Calhoun832
Kossuth830
Sac820
Fayette810
Jefferson800
Palo Alto800
Osceola790
Mitchell780
Winnebago770
Grundy761
Union751
Monroe697
Worth650
Lucas574
Chickasaw540
Montgomery534
Davis521
Cass501
Howard490
Appanoose473
Greene390
Fremont370
Van Buren341
Keokuk331
Ida290
Audubon281
Adair270
Decatur230
Ringgold211
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned30
