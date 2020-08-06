Clear

Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'

During an episode of "The Michelle Obama Podcast," the former first lady revealed watching the current administration has contributed to her having "low-grade depression" during the pandemic.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Allison Gordon, CNN

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." The reasons? The pandemic, race relations in the US and the political strife surrounding it all, she says.

"I'm waking up in the middle of the night because I'm worrying about something or there's a heaviness," Obama said in her "The Michelle Obama Podcast" on Wednesday. "I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low."

It's a familiar feeling for many Americans.

A Census Bureau survey found that one in three Americans are reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety, more than three times the rate from a similar survey conducted in the first half of 2019. And because one of the best ways to fight coronavirus is through social distancing, people have gone long stretches of time without seeing their friends or family, exacerbating the already widespread problem of loneliness, which can be deeply harmful to one's mental health.

In her podcast, Obama also discussed the racial reckoning in America following the death of George Floyd this summer. She explained it is "exhausting" to be "waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something."

She also discussed her frustration with people who refuse to wear masks. "There's almost like there's a limit to our sacrifice and it was about a month and then we just got tired of the virus," she said. "That's been disheartening to see so many people who have grown tired of staying at home because the virus didn't impact them."

Obama emphasized that while "we've been through tough times in this nation" before, "we are in a unique moment in history... We are living through something that no one in our lifetimes has lived through."

On Thursday, Obama took to Instagram to reassure her 40.8 million followers.

"I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week's podcast. First things first—I'm doing just fine. There's no reason to worry about me," she said.

She added that it was okay to acknowledge the world around us can have an effect on our well-being.

"The idea that what this country is going through shouldn't have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn't feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you're feeling."

Since leaving the White House, Obama has pursued multiple projects, including publishing a bestselling memoir and releasing a documentary film series on Netfix. Her Spotify podcast is her latest creative venture, focusing on "meaningful relationships and conversations."

Her first guest was her husband, Barack, and upcoming voices will include her mother and brother, late-night host Conan O'Brien, and top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 57779

Reported Deaths: 1670
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18393825
Ramsey7130261
Dakota4112104
Anoka3456113
Stearns284720
Washington197843
Nobles17516
Olmsted164923
Scott143918
Mower10882
Rice10068
Blue Earth8655
Wright8275
Carver8052
Clay75840
Kandiyohi6811
Sherburne6677
St. Louis47519
Todd4212
Lyon4203
Freeborn3561
Steele3341
Nicollet32213
Benton3133
Watonwan3000
Winona25216
Crow Wing22114
Beltrami2070
Martin2045
Le Sueur2031
Chisago1841
Goodhue1838
Otter Tail1823
Cottonwood1730
Becker1481
McLeod1450
Pipestone1449
Polk1393
Douglas1360
Itasca13512
Waseca1330
Carlton1300
Pine1280
Dodge1250
Murray1221
Isanti1140
Unassigned10941
Chippewa1011
Brown852
Meeker852
Wabasha840
Faribault830
Morrison821
Sibley802
Rock750
Koochiching743
Pennington731
Jackson710
Mille Lacs693
Cass662
Fillmore610
Renville605
Lincoln540
Grant521
Swift521
Yellow Medicine500
Pope460
Roseau460
Houston400
Norman370
Redwood320
Wilkin313
Hubbard300
Kanabec301
Aitkin291
Marshall290
Mahnomen251
Wadena240
Big Stone220
Red Lake210
Lake180
Stevens160
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46704

Reported Deaths: 899
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9874204
Woodbury367351
Black Hawk305462
Linn219887
Johnson200216
Dallas180735
Buena Vista179012
Scott163613
Dubuque159431
Marshall140725
Pottawattamie125724
Story112614
Wapello86633
Muscatine83948
Webster7637
Crawford7263
Sioux6072
Cerro Gordo58617
Tama54329
Warren5421
Jasper45825
Wright4511
Plymouth4488
Louisa37914
Dickinson3784
Clinton3383
Washington28810
Hamilton2431
Boone2342
Franklin2278
Bremer1967
Clarke1903
Emmet1852
Carroll1831
Shelby1761
Clay1741
Hardin1710
Marion1590
Allamakee1524
Poweshiek1518
Jackson1461
Benton1451
Des Moines1432
Mahaska13717
Floyd1322
Guthrie1285
Jones1262
Cedar1231
Buchanan1181
Butler1182
Hancock1172
Henry1143
Pocahontas1141
Lyon1080
Madison1072
Clayton1013
Cherokee991
Harrison990
Lee993
Delaware941
Humboldt941
Iowa941
Taylor940
Monona910
Winneshiek901
Mills850
Calhoun822
Kossuth820
Fayette810
Sac810
Palo Alto800
Mitchell780
Osceola780
Jefferson770
Page770
Grundy761
Winnebago760
Union741
Monroe707
Worth640
Lucas534
Chickasaw520
Davis511
Howard490
Cass481
Montgomery454
Appanoose433
Greene380
Fremont340
Van Buren341
Keokuk311
Ida290
Audubon281
Adair230
Decatur230
Ringgold211
Wayne191
Adams160
Unassigned40
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Warming temps and rain inbound
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa shelter no longer in quarantine

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Quality Kids Daycare acting as school

Image

Rules for political signs in Rochester

Image

Minnesota and Iowa response to pandemic

Image

Relay For Life 2 Days

Image

The Impact of Race on Health

Image

Grant Programs For Rochester

Image

Seans Weather 8/6

Image

'Truck to Trunk' event happening today in Dodge County

Community Events