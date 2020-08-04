Clear

NYC health commissioner resigns amid pandemic, tells staffers 'your talents must be better leveraged'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responds to the resignation of Oxiris Barbot, the city's health commissioner, who helped lead efforts to contain Covid-19.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2020 6:50 PM
By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Five months after New York City's first confirmed coronavirus case, the head of the city's health department, who lead efforts to contain the virus that left more than tens of thousands of New Yorkers dead, has resigned.

Oxiris Barbot served as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health since 2018. She announced her resignation Tuesday morning in an internal email to DOH staffers where she urged them to continue to dedicate themselves to protecting the health of all New Yorkers during this "unprecedented public health emergency."

"Your experience and guidance have been the beacon leading this city through this historic pandemic and that to successfully brace against the inevitable second wave, your talents must be better leveraged alongside that of our sister agencies," Barbot wrote in the letter obtained by CNN.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that Barbot made the decision to resign. At a news conference an hour after de Blasio said he was notified of her resignation, he announced the appointment of her replacement, Dr. Dave Chokshi. De Blasio deflected questions about why Barbot had resigned.

"It had been clear certainly in recent days that it was time for a change and really about how we move forward," de Blasio said.

New York City announced its first confirmed case of Covid-19 March 1. By August, there were 18,933 New York City residents confirmed to have died of coronavirus and more than 222,000 positive cases had been confirmed.

Barbot's claim that DOH staffers "talents must be better leveraged" seems to criticize the city's decision to put the department in the backseat of its coronavirus response, most notably, after de Blasio announced he would move the testing and tracing program from under Barbot's leadership to NYC's Health + Hospitals.

Barbot was criticized for telling New Yorkers in February that there was "no reason to avoid public settings," at a time when coronavirus cases were multiplying in other parts of the country.

"Currently, the risk for novel coronavirus in New York City remains low, while our preparedness as a city remains high," Barbot is quoted as saying in a February 13 press release. "There is no reason to avoid public settings, including subways and-most of all-our city's famous Chinese restaurants and small businesses."

By March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo restricted gatherings and required nonessential workers to stay home.

CNN has reached out to Barbot for more details on why she resigned.

NYC Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, who is chair of the council's committee on hospitals, said that if Barbot made any mistakes, de Blasio "should clearly outline them."

"Dr. Barbot's departure confirms to experts and advocates watching in the health community what many of us have feared - that there are political-first decisions being made at City Hall at a time when the health and safety of New Yorkers should be our guiding principles," Rivera said in a statement.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56560

Reported Deaths: 1656
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18009819
Ramsey6944261
Dakota3991103
Anoka3365113
Stearns283120
Washington191743
Nobles17466
Olmsted162923
Scott139014
Mower10812
Rice9998
Blue Earth8525
Wright8135
Carver7792
Clay74540
Kandiyohi6761
Sherburne6497
St. Louis43619
Todd4202
Lyon4163
Freeborn3541
Steele3301
Nicollet31213
Benton3063
Watonwan2980
Winona24716
Crow Wing21313
Martin2045
Le Sueur2011
Beltrami1930
Chisago1791
Goodhue1768
Otter Tail1763
Cottonwood1710
Becker1431
Pipestone1439
Unassigned14040
McLeod1380
Itasca13212
Polk1313
Douglas1300
Waseca1280
Pine1270
Carlton1250
Dodge1230
Murray1221
Isanti1100
Chippewa981
Brown852
Faribault830
Meeker832
Morrison831
Wabasha810
Sibley792
Koochiching743
Rock740
Pennington721
Jackson700
Mille Lacs653
Fillmore610
Renville595
Cass582
Lincoln540
Swift521
Grant491
Yellow Medicine490
Roseau460
Pope430
Houston390
Norman340
Redwood300
Kanabec291
Hubbard280
Marshall280
Wilkin283
Aitkin270
Mahnomen231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Red Lake200
Lake180
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson40
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45774

Reported Deaths: 883
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9723203
Woodbury365151
Black Hawk300362
Linn210887
Johnson193315
Dallas178935
Buena Vista178512
Scott159312
Dubuque153729
Marshall138924
Pottawattamie121723
Story110914
Wapello84932
Muscatine82648
Webster7255
Crawford7193
Sioux5952
Cerro Gordo57617
Tama53729
Warren5281
Jasper45524
Plymouth4438
Wright4431
Louisa37914
Dickinson3754
Clinton3173
Washington28710
Hamilton2411
Boone2282
Franklin2205
Bremer1877
Clarke1863
Carroll1811
Emmet1791
Clay1711
Hardin1650
Shelby1611
Marion1530
Allamakee1514
Poweshiek1468
Benton1431
Jackson1411
Des Moines1392
Mahaska13617
Floyd1292
Guthrie1265
Jones1242
Cedar1201
Hancock1172
Butler1142
Henry1133
Pocahontas1131
Buchanan1111
Lyon1020
Madison1022
Clayton983
Cherokee971
Harrison970
Lee953
Taylor930
Humboldt921
Delaware901
Monona900
Iowa891
Winneshiek851
Calhoun822
Mills820
Fayette810
Sac810
Palo Alto790
Kossuth780
Jefferson770
Osceola770
Mitchell760
Page760
Winnebago760
Grundy741
Union701
Monroe677
Worth610
Chickasaw510
Cass481
Davis481
Howard480
Lucas454
Montgomery433
Appanoose423
Greene380
Fremont350
Van Buren321
Keokuk301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur220
Adair210
Ringgold211
Adams160
Wayne161
Unassigned80
