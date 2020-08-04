Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for August 4: Coronavirus, census, election, economy, Spain

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isaias currently has winds of 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Isaias became a Category 1 hurricane last night, right before it slammed into the Carolinas. It's been downgraded to a tropical storm since then but will bring more flooding and misery today to the East Coast.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The UN secretary-general says the world is facing a "generational catastrophe" because of the havoc Covid-19 is wreaking on education systems. As it stands, more than a billion students have been affected in some way by the pandemic, and that could mean long-term consequences for other critical issues like child marriage and gender equality. UN agencies are working with education partners on ways to prioritize school openings once local coronavirus outbreaks subside, including targeting education in relief funding and exploring new teaching methods. In the US, new studies suggest frequent testing will be the key to keeping classrooms and college campuses safe. In the UK, the British government says it's secured millions of rapid coronavirus tests that can detect the virus in about 90 minutes.

2. Census

The US Census Bureau is wrapping up its count early, even though the Trump administration had previously said the agency needed more time because of coronavirus challenges. Now, the entire population of the US needs to be tallied by September 30 instead of October 31. This could present a problem for reaching minority communities, homeless populations and people on college campuses or in elder care homes. Remember, the census only happens once every 10 years, and the results affect how much funding and representation places get. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham says there's still enough time to get a complete and accurate count.

3. Election 2020

More states are making it easier for their citizens to participate in mail-in voting ahead of November's election. Nevada approved a plan to send absentee ballots to all active voters this fall, making it the eighth state, along with the District of Columbia, to adopt universal vote-by-mail for the presidential election. Minnesota has agreed to drop a provision from its mail-in voting process that requires voters to get a notary or witness to sign their ballot envelope. Meanwhile, the Postal Service says it's revved and ready to handle the demands of increased ballots after President Trump, who has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting, questioned its ability to do so.

4. Economy 

Let's check in on which businesses are thriving in these strange economic times and which are slipping underwater. US firearms purchases have skyrocketed this summer. The FBI in July conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks, making it the third highest monthly tally since these records began in 1998. Stocks of home security service ADT jumped after the company announced a $450 million investment from Google. What's not doing so well? The apparel industry. Clothing companies like The Gap, American Eagle, Urban Outfitters and Children's Place are about to miss their all-important back-to-school boost as schools remain closed or waver. Tailored Brands, which owns Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, just filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest victim of the new leggings-and-gym-shorts home office era.

5. Spain

Spain's former king, Juan Carlos I, has left the country as long-term scrutiny heats up over his alleged financial dealings. Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 under a cloud of scandal and criticism caused by an elephant-hunting trip to Botswana during Spain's financial crisis in 2012. Now, Swiss prosecutors are reviewing allegations that the former king may have received $100 million from Saudi Arabia's king in 2008. Juan Carlos' son, King Felipe VI, recently ended the annual public stipend paid to his father and renounced any personal inheritance from him. Lawyers for the former king say it was inevitable that he would leave the country, but they're not sure where he's headed next.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

What is Black August?

Here's why activists celebrate the history of Black resistance this month (and yes, it's different than Black History Month).

Wawa is building a drive-thru-only convenience store

If you live in a place with a Wawa, this is extremely exciting news.

Chipotle is using avocado pits as dye for its new sustainable clothing line

If you're wondering what color an avocado pit gives you, it's ... tan. It gives you tan. 

Is milk good for you? It depends on your age, health and sex 

And whether you hate milk. 

'Zombie cicadas' under the influence of a mind-controlling fungus have returned to West Virginia

OK, 2020 is going to need a lot of revisions. Introducing a new antagonist this late in the season? With so many other plot lines left to wrap up? That's just bad writing.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$250 million

That's how much Twitter could be fined by the Federal Trade Commission for using phone numbers and email addresses to target ads. The social media company admitted last October that it had "inadvertently" targeted ads at users through contact details they'd provided for security purposes.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You can have an opinion on how it should be handled, but the fact is it's impacting everybody and it is very real."

Molly Grantham, a North Carolina TV anchor whose whole family contracted Covid-19 days after she gave birth to a new baby

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Here's a new (old) one

From the billions of videos floating around online, today the internet deities have conjured a 13-year-old video of a man drawing a perfect circle in one smooth motion. Do not question why. Just be amazed. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56560

Reported Deaths: 1656
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18009819
Ramsey6944261
Dakota3991103
Anoka3365113
Stearns283120
Washington191743
Nobles17466
Olmsted162923
Scott139014
Mower10812
Rice9998
Blue Earth8525
Wright8135
Carver7792
Clay74540
Kandiyohi6761
Sherburne6497
St. Louis43619
Todd4202
Lyon4163
Freeborn3541
Steele3301
Nicollet31213
Benton3063
Watonwan2980
Winona24716
Crow Wing21313
Martin2045
Le Sueur2011
Beltrami1930
Chisago1791
Goodhue1768
Otter Tail1763
Cottonwood1710
Becker1431
Pipestone1439
Unassigned14040
McLeod1380
Itasca13212
Polk1313
Douglas1300
Waseca1280
Pine1270
Carlton1250
Dodge1230
Murray1221
Isanti1100
Chippewa981
Brown852
Faribault830
Meeker832
Morrison831
Wabasha810
Sibley792
Koochiching743
Rock740
Pennington721
Jackson700
Mille Lacs653
Fillmore610
Renville595
Cass582
Lincoln540
Swift521
Grant491
Yellow Medicine490
Roseau460
Pope430
Houston390
Norman340
Redwood300
Kanabec291
Hubbard280
Marshall280
Wilkin283
Aitkin270
Mahnomen231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Red Lake200
Lake180
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson40
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45774

Reported Deaths: 883
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9723203
Woodbury365151
Black Hawk300362
Linn210887
Johnson193315
Dallas178935
Buena Vista178512
Scott159312
Dubuque153729
Marshall138924
Pottawattamie121723
Story110914
Wapello84932
Muscatine82648
Webster7255
Crawford7193
Sioux5952
Cerro Gordo57617
Tama53729
Warren5281
Jasper45524
Plymouth4438
Wright4431
Louisa37914
Dickinson3754
Clinton3173
Washington28710
Hamilton2411
Boone2282
Franklin2205
Bremer1877
Clarke1863
Carroll1811
Emmet1791
Clay1711
Hardin1650
Shelby1611
Marion1530
Allamakee1514
Poweshiek1468
Benton1431
Jackson1411
Des Moines1392
Mahaska13617
Floyd1292
Guthrie1265
Jones1242
Cedar1201
Hancock1172
Butler1142
Henry1133
Pocahontas1131
Buchanan1111
Lyon1020
Madison1022
Clayton983
Cherokee971
Harrison970
Lee953
Taylor930
Humboldt921
Delaware901
Monona900
Iowa891
Winneshiek851
Calhoun822
Mills820
Fayette810
Sac810
Palo Alto790
Kossuth780
Jefferson770
Osceola770
Mitchell760
Page760
Winnebago760
Grundy741
Union701
Monroe677
Worth610
Chickasaw510
Cass481
Davis481
Howard480
Lucas454
Montgomery433
Appanoose423
Greene380
Fremont350
Van Buren321
Keokuk301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur220
Adair210
Ringgold211
Adams160
Wayne161
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Some more rain in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Location for Day Center

Image

Looking Ahead: Relay for Life on Sat.

Image

Rochester Awards CARES Act Funding

Image

Ballot Question About Park Funding

Image

School District to Implement Mask Mandate

Image

Honkers fall short to Willmar

Image

A fitting farewell to a member of greatest generation

Image

Charter Takes Hiring Online

Image

Rochester city council considers compensation oversight

Image

Sara's 10pm Newscast - Monday

Community Events