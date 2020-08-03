Clear

New Jersey federal judge whose family was attacked details her son's last words

Judge Esther Salas, the federal judge whose son was killed and husband was shot in their New Jersey home, called for greater privacy protections for judges in her first comments since the shooting.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

The federal judge whose son was killed and whose husband was shot at their New Jersey home last month called for greater privacy protections for judges in her first comments since the shooting.

In a video posted to YouTube, US District Court judge Esther Salas said the gunman who came to her home too easily obtained her personal information.

"In my case, the monster knew where I lived and what church we attended and had a complete dossier on me and my family. At the moment there is nothing we can do to stop it, and that is unacceptable," she said. "My son's death cannot be in vain, which is why I am begging those in power to do something to help my brothers and sisters on the bench."

Her emotional comments come about two weeks after a man wearing a FedEx uniform opened fire at her home in North Brunswick. The gunman, a hate-filled men's rights attorney who had argued a case before Judge Salas, killed her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and seriously wounded her husband, Mark Anderl, when they opened the door.

The same gunman was also the primary suspect in the killing of a men's rights activist in California a week earlier. He was later found dead of what police believe were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Speaking directly to the camera on Monday, Salas said the shooting came just after Daniel celebrated his 20th birthday at their home with friends from Catholic University, where he was a rising junior.

"As the afternoon progressed, it was time to clean up from the weekend festivities; Daniel and I went downstairs to the basement and we were chatting, as we always do. And Daniel said 'Mom, let's keep talking, I love talking to you, Mom.' It was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang, and Daniel looked at me and said, 'Who is that?'

"And before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs. Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone screaming, 'No!'"

She said she later learned that her son protected his father and took the first bullet to his chest. Her husband was shot three times: once in the right chest, once in the left abdomen and once in the right forearm.

"While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries, we are living every parent's worst nightmare -- making preparations to bury our only child, Daniel," she said.

"My family has experienced a pain that no one should ever have to endure. And I am here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one ever has to experience this kind of pain. We may not be able to stop something like this from happening again, but we can make it hard for those who target us to track us down."

Salas said she did not know the best way to protect judges' privacy and called for a national dialogue to solve the issue.

"Let me be clear and tell you firsthand—this is a matter of life and death. And we can't just sit back and wait for another tragedy to strike," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55947

Reported Deaths: 1654
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17789819
Ramsey6861261
Dakota3942102
Anoka3327112
Stearns281720
Washington188643
Nobles17456
Olmsted162023
Scott136214
Mower10782
Rice9898
Blue Earth8485
Wright8015
Carver7692
Clay74340
Kandiyohi6701
Sherburne6387
St. Louis42719
Todd4182
Lyon4153
Freeborn3541
Steele3271
Nicollet30713
Benton3043
Watonwan2980
Winona24516
Crow Wing20613
Martin2035
Le Sueur1991
Beltrami1910
Chisago1761
Goodhue1758
Otter Tail1753
Cottonwood1710
Pipestone1439
Becker1421
McLeod1350
Unassigned13540
Douglas1290
Itasca12912
Polk1293
Waseca1280
Pine1260
Carlton1240
Dodge1220
Murray1221
Isanti1080
Chippewa971
Brown832
Meeker832
Morrison831
Faribault820
Sibley782
Wabasha780
Koochiching733
Rock730
Jackson700
Pennington701
Mille Lacs643
Fillmore610
Cass582
Renville585
Lincoln540
Swift521
Grant491
Yellow Medicine490
Roseau450
Houston400
Pope390
Norman340
Redwood300
Aitkin280
Hubbard280
Kanabec281
Marshall280
Wilkin283
Mahnomen231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Red Lake190
Lake170
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson40
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45592

Reported Deaths: 877
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9709202
Woodbury364250
Black Hawk299762
Linn208987
Johnson191815
Dallas178735
Buena Vista178412
Scott159012
Dubuque152729
Marshall138324
Pottawattamie121223
Story111013
Wapello84531
Muscatine82448
Crawford7153
Webster7125
Sioux5932
Cerro Gordo58117
Tama53729
Warren5261
Jasper45424
Plymouth4438
Wright4411
Louisa37814
Dickinson3754
Clinton3123
Washington28710
Hamilton2391
Boone2282
Franklin2134
Bremer1877
Clarke1853
Carroll1811
Emmet1791
Clay1711
Hardin1660
Shelby1591
Marion1520
Allamakee1494
Poweshiek1468
Benton1421
Des Moines1392
Jackson1391
Mahaska13617
Guthrie1265
Floyd1242
Jones1231
Cedar1201
Hancock1162
Butler1132
Pocahontas1131
Henry1123
Buchanan1101
Lyon1000
Madison1002
Cherokee971
Clayton973
Harrison960
Taylor930
Lee923
Delaware901
Monona900
Humboldt891
Iowa881
Winneshiek821
Calhoun812
Mills810
Sac810
Fayette790
Jefferson780
Palo Alto780
Kossuth770
Osceola770
Mitchell760
Page740
Winnebago730
Grundy721
Union701
Monroe667
Worth610
Chickasaw500
Davis491
Howard480
Cass471
Appanoose433
Lucas434
Montgomery433
Greene380
Fremont360
Van Buren311
Keokuk301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur210
Ringgold211
Adair200
Adams160
Wayne151
Unassigned70
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Starting the week of dry
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community adapting to changes at Rochester parks

Image

Fire-related fatalities increase in Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 8/3

Image

Campaign signs in Albert Lea

Image

Campaign signs go missing in Albert Lea

Image

Run the Woods race

Image

Don Bosco scores two in the 6th, stuns Newman for state title

Image

Pine Island holds community resource drive

Image

Pop up event for the homeless

Image

Seans 8/1 Weather

Community Events