Clear

No signs Trump has pandemic plan despite chilling warnings from administration's top doctors

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks to CNN about what she calls a "new phase" of Covid-19 in America.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 2:40 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 2:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Donald Trump's top government experts now say that the pandemic is entering a new phase as it invades the rural heartland -- and they can't say how long it will last.

With millions of kids nowhere near going back to school and the economy reeling from a 32.9% annualized contraction in the second quarter, the months ahead are stretching into what looks like an endless crisis as Trump tweets "Make America Great Again" and spends his weekends on the golf course.

Top administration officials in recent days have repeatedly delivered information and warnings that directly contradict Trump's upbeat messaging on Friday on the virus: "We'll get rid of it, we'll beat it, and it will be soon."

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Amid this grim outlook, the administration and Capitol Hill Democrats are deadlocked on a plan to extend federal unemployment payments to millions of Americans who lost their jobs in lockdowns.

Dr. Deborah Birx delivered a series of stunning warnings on CNN's "State of the Union" five months into a pandemic that the President once said posed no threat to Americans but has now killed more than 150,000 of them.

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas," Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told CNN's Dana Bash.

Birx even suggested that some Americans in multi-generational families should start wearing masks in their home and assume that they already have the disease. She did not reject a warning by former Federal Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that there could be 300,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the year, saying, "Anything is possible."

"To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx said. Her comments came after her colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told a House committee on Friday it was "unclear" how long the crisis will last. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Americans to brace for an average of 1,000 deaths a day for the next 30 days.

And while there are some signs that infections have plateaued in sunbelt states in the last week, albeit at high levels, Birx's words suggest new epicenters are looming, a situation hardly consistent with Trump's description of "embers" of infection. The President speaks optimistically about a coming vaccination -- though experts say it could still be months away -- and boasts about advances in therapeutics and of building thousands of ventilators. But the horrible statistics of the pandemic are relentless with 1,000 Americans dying almost every day. And the administration response appears -- as it has from the start -- short of the scale needed to beat back the worst public health crisis in 100 years.

'Assume you are infected'

With a vaccine still lacking, Birx also warned that too many Americans were not taking the virus sufficiently seriously, in another jarring disconnect from the President's messaging.

"Across America right now, people are on the move ... as I traveled around the country, I saw all of America moving. I think it's our job, as public health officials, to be able to get a message to each American that says, if you have chosen to go on vacation into a hot spot, you really need to come back and protect those with comorbidities and assume you're infected."

Despite the worsening crisis, there is no sign of a new administration approach, or evidence of an effort to set up the massive testing and tracing nationwide program that experts say is needed to finally get a handle on the crisis.

But surprisingly, Birx said the administration had already re-examined its approach.

"I think the federal government reset about five to six weeks ago when we saw this starting to happen across the South," she told Bash.

At the start of a rough six-week period that saw the virus surge unimpeded through Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states that Trump pressured to open before the pathogen was under control, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the coronavirus task force, declared in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the US is "winning the fight" and there "isn't a 'second wave.'"

Birx has faced criticism for becoming too compliant with the administration's political line rather than following the science where it leads.

Birx defended herself on "State of the Union" after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she didn't have confidence in the veteran public health official because she was an appointee of a President who is spreading disinformation.

"I have never been called Pollyannish or non-scientific or non-data-driven," Birx said on "State of the Union."

Birx contradicted the President's call for schools to open everywhere, saying that where there is a high caseload and active community spread, where people shouldn't go to bars or have house parties, they should "distance-learn at this moment so we can get this epidemic under control."

Another senior administration official involved in the fight against the pandemic, testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir, contradicted the President's fresh touting of hydroxychloroquine last week as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

"At this point in time, there's been five randomized controlled, placebo controlled trials, that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine," Giroir said on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"I think most physicians and prescribers are evidence-based and they're not influenced by whatever is on Twitter or anything else," he said. "And the evidence just doesn't show that hydroxychloroquine is effective right now."

Trump's disconnect on the crisis

Far from showing that he understand the depths of the calamity and has a plan to address it, Trump spent the weekend spreading lies and disinformation in between two trips to his golf course in Virginia, again underscoring how he has declined to adopt the leadership role that would have been expected from a traditional president during a grave national crisis.

He again falsely claimed that the only reason there are more cases of the virus is because the US is doing new testing. He gloated about "Big China Virus breakouts" in nations where reopenings have caused viral spikes and where leaders did a better job in quelling the virus than he did in the United States. Trump also claimed falsely that the media was not reporting on such hotspots around the world.

The President also launched a new attack on Fauci, who said last week that the reason Europe did better containing the initial pandemic was because it shut down far more of its economy that the President allowed in the US.

Trump's tweets followed a report by Vanity Fair last week that Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner worked on a secret national testing plan last spring before the approach was rejected, reportedly for political reasons, in favor of putting the responsibility for fighting the virus on individual governors. Since then, tens of thousands of Americans have died and experts say there still is not sufficient testing capacity to flatten the infection curve of the virus. Many test results are coming back far too slowly to be of any use controlling the spread of the disease. The White House says the premise of the article is wrong and misstates the facts.

Deadlock in stimulus talks

Hopes that a new coronavirus stimulus program could soon come to the rescue of millions of Americans who rely on federal unemployment payments to pay for food and rent were dashed as both sides in the talks dug in on Sunday.

Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are due to meet for further talks on Monday.

Pelosi rejected the administration's argument that the $600 unemployment benefit was stopping Americans from returning to work but did not specifically say it was a deal breaker.

"The $600 is essential. It's essential for America's working families. And, again, to condescend, to disrespect their motivation is so amazing ... how insistent the Republicans are about a working family and their $600 and how cavalier they are about other money that is going out," the speaker said.

Mnuchin argued that the White House had proposed a one-week unemployment benefit extension of $600 as negotiations continued, but had been rebuffed by Democrats. Without giving details, the Treasury secretary also said he and Meadows made "three or four" other offers to the Democrats to deal with enhanced unemployment.

Unemployment "should be tied to some percentage of wages, the fact that we had a flat number was only an issue of an emergency," Mnuchin said. "There are cases where people are overpaid, there are cases where people are underpaid. The issue is, we need to come up with an agreement to extend this," Mnuchin said on ABC News' "This Week."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that while "good progress" was made in the talks between the White House and Democrats, they are "not close" to an agreement yet.

That's not very reassuring for struggling Americans whose unemployment assistance expired last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55188

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17547815
Ramsey6763260
Dakota3860102
Anoka3277112
Stearns280720
Washington185243
Nobles17406
Olmsted160823
Scott133913
Mower10672
Rice9828
Blue Earth8414
Wright7865
Carver7512
Clay74240
Kandiyohi6671
Sherburne6297
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis40918
Freeborn3541
Steele3261
Nicollet30313
Benton3003
Watonwan2980
Winona24316
Martin2015
Crow Wing19813
Le Sueur1961
Beltrami1880
Goodhue1738
Chisago1721
Otter Tail1713
Cottonwood1700
Pipestone1429
Becker1381
McLeod1320
Unassigned12840
Polk1273
Waseca1270
Douglas1260
Pine1260
Itasca12512
Dodge1220
Carlton1210
Murray1201
Isanti1020
Chippewa961
Meeker832
Brown822
Faribault820
Morrison811
Wabasha780
Sibley772
Rock730
Koochiching703
Pennington701
Jackson690
Fillmore610
Cass572
Renville575
Mille Lacs563
Lincoln530
Swift511
Yellow Medicine490
Grant481
Roseau420
Pope390
Houston380
Norman340
Redwood300
Aitkin280
Marshall280
Hubbard270
Kanabec271
Wilkin273
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen221
Lake170
Red Lake170
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45177

Reported Deaths: 873
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9609202
Woodbury363049
Black Hawk298462
Linn206487
Johnson190115
Buena Vista178312
Dallas176735
Scott157612
Dubuque150329
Marshall138124
Pottawattamie120421
Story110113
Wapello82931
Muscatine81547
Crawford7103
Webster7095
Sioux5882
Cerro Gordo57817
Tama53529
Warren5171
Jasper45324
Plymouth4408
Wright4401
Louisa37714
Dickinson3744
Clinton3043
Washington28510
Hamilton2381
Boone2282
Franklin2124
Bremer1877
Clarke1783
Emmet1781
Carroll1761
Clay1701
Hardin1620
Shelby1561
Allamakee1494
Marion1480
Poweshiek1458
Benton1391
Des Moines1382
Mahaska13517
Jackson1341
Guthrie1255
Jones1221
Cedar1191
Floyd1162
Hancock1142
Pocahontas1131
Butler1112
Henry1113
Buchanan1081
Lyon990
Cherokee971
Madison962
Clayton953
Harrison950
Taylor930
Iowa901
Monona900
Humboldt891
Lee883
Delaware871
Calhoun812
Sac810
Mills790
Winneshiek781
Fayette770
Kossuth770
Osceola770
Jefferson760
Mitchell760
Palo Alto740
Grundy721
Page710
Winnebago710
Union701
Monroe667
Worth600
Chickasaw500
Davis491
Howard480
Cass431
Montgomery433
Lucas424
Appanoose403
Greene380
Fremont350
Keokuk301
Van Buren301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur210
Ringgold211
Adair200
Adams160
Wayne151
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Starting the week of dry
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Campaign signs in Albert Lea

Image

Campaign signs go missing in Albert Lea

Image

Run the Woods race

Image

Don Bosco scores two in the 6th, stuns Newman for state title

Image

Pine Island holds community resource drive

Image

Pop up event for the homeless

Image

Seans 8/1 Weather

Image

Cruisin' for Cancer 2020

Image

Day Center for the Homeless to Move

Image

Popular Iowa tennis court hosts tournament

Community Events