No one is immune to coronavirus, expert says, with infections rising in both rural and urban communities

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx defends the US response to the coronavirus outbreak to CNN's Dana Bash.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The US has entered a "new phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, a top expert says, with cases rising in both urban and rural areas.

"It's extraordinarily widespread," Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told CNN on Sunday.

So far, more than 4.6 million Americans have been infected and at least 154,859 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And the country's death toll is now projected to reach at least 173,000 by August 22, according to a new composite forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

To combat the rampant spread of the virus, health officials have worked with state leaders to provide tailored responses that combat the outbreak in each community, Birx said, adding that some mitigation efforts have begun to show positive results.

"But I want to be very clear," she said. "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. So everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus and that is why we keep saying, no matter where you live in America, you need to wear a mask and socially distance."

The recommendations from health officials have remained the same for months -- yet despite a continuing climb in coronavirus cases, some Americans are still opting to attend large social gatherings, and refuse to wear face coverings.

There need to be stricter measures and -- in some communities -- another round of stay-at-home orders, said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital.

"I'm concerned that the complacency that we've seen with coronavirus has led to these mass gatherings and a general disagreement with the science," he said. "People aren't wearing masks, they aren't distancing."

At least 30 states have paused their reopening plans or imposed new restrictions to combat a rise in cases, and at least 39 states have some kind of mask order in place. But the efforts to slow the spread come as some parts of the country are preparing to welcome students back to schools and college campuses.

"What I'm concerned about primarily is the fact that we haven't controlled this virus in a serious way, we're seeing rises in a lot of states and now we're talking about reopening schools and colleges in the midst of that which I think is going to compound our problem significantly," Phillips said.

These states require masks

As one school district reopens, 260 employees infected or exposed

In Gwinnett County, Georgia, where dozens protested a return to school last week, at least 260 Gwinnett County Public School employees tested positive for the virus or were in contact with a case, a spokeswoman for the district told CNN Sunday.

That announcement came days after teachers returned to class for in-person pre-planning, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

And in one Indiana school district that reopened for the new year, a student tested positive on the first day of class, prompting school officials to isolate the child and begin tracking who may have come into close contact.

School reopenings will have to be done carefully, Birx said, and areas that have reported a rise of infections should first stop cases before engaging in talks about welcome students back to class.

"If you have high caseload and active community spread, just like we are asking people not to go to bars, not to have household parties, not to create large spreading events, we are asking people to distance learn at this moment so we can get this epidemic under control," she said.

In late July, the CDC issued new guidelines that came down hard in favor of reopening schools. The guidelines said children don't suffer much from coronavirus but suffer from being out of school. The CDC recommended local officials consider closing schools or keeping them closed if there is substantial, uncontrolled transmission of the virus.

The guidelines also said children are less likely to spread the virus than adults -- but new studies suggest children can contribute to its transmission.

In Miami-Dade County, dubbed by some experts as the country's epicenter, the superintendent announced Sunday students will continue virtual learning until at least October.

The superintendent told CNN affiliate WPLG there's a possibility that some groups of students could return before October, including kindergarten students and children with disabilities, saying there should be a balance between protection and the "resumption of normalcy."

Track the virus

Birx: 'Super spreading' events need to stop

However many restrictions and guidelines officials put in place, it will be the public's help in heeding those guidelines that will help drive coronavirus numbers down, Birx said.

"If we are still going to parties at home, even though the bars are closed, if we are creating interactions where we know it's not safe, because there's multiple people there, and you don't have masks on and you're not socially distanced, you can assume it's not super spreading individuals," she said. "It's super spreading events, and we need to stop those."

Birx has said experts are noticing a pattern of younger Americans often bringing the infection back home without knowing it -- as many go through the virus without any symptoms -- and then pass it on to their parents who then spread it to grandparents or other older residents.

Despite Birx and other health officials' continued calls to action, some Americans some Americans have not adhered to the CDC's guidelines.

In Philadelphia, police encountered a gathering of more than 500 people Saturday, police told CNN. In California, dozens of Los Angeles bar-goers crowded indoors for a celebration that one bar spokesperson said was supposed to honor first responders. In New Jersey, officials are investigating a teen party that led to a coronavirus cluster last month.

And over the weekend, Birx highlighted one more way Americans are bringing the virus home: By vacationing at hotspots.

"If you have chosen to go on vacation into a hot spot, you really need to come back and protect those with comorbidities and assume you're infected," she said.

More importantly, she said, people who live in multigenerational households in areas that are experiencing outbreaks, should consider wearing masks at home and assume that they are positive if they are living with people who are older or who may have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for coronavirus complications.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55188

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17547815
Ramsey6763260
Dakota3860102
Anoka3277112
Stearns280720
Washington185243
Nobles17406
Olmsted160823
Scott133913
Mower10672
Rice9828
Blue Earth8414
Wright7865
Carver7512
Clay74240
Kandiyohi6671
Sherburne6297
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis40918
Freeborn3541
Steele3261
Nicollet30313
Benton3003
Watonwan2980
Winona24316
Martin2015
Crow Wing19813
Le Sueur1961
Beltrami1880
Goodhue1738
Chisago1721
Otter Tail1713
Cottonwood1700
Pipestone1429
Becker1381
McLeod1320
Unassigned12840
Polk1273
Waseca1270
Douglas1260
Pine1260
Itasca12512
Dodge1220
Carlton1210
Murray1201
Isanti1020
Chippewa961
Meeker832
Brown822
Faribault820
Morrison811
Wabasha780
Sibley772
Rock730
Koochiching703
Pennington701
Jackson690
Fillmore610
Cass572
Renville575
Mille Lacs563
Lincoln530
Swift511
Yellow Medicine490
Grant481
Roseau420
Pope390
Houston380
Norman340
Redwood300
Aitkin280
Marshall280
Hubbard270
Kanabec271
Wilkin273
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen221
Lake170
Red Lake170
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45177

Reported Deaths: 873
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9609202
Woodbury363049
Black Hawk298462
Linn206487
Johnson190115
Buena Vista178312
Dallas176735
Scott157612
Dubuque150329
Marshall138124
Pottawattamie120421
Story110113
Wapello82931
Muscatine81547
Crawford7103
Webster7095
Sioux5882
Cerro Gordo57817
Tama53529
Warren5171
Jasper45324
Plymouth4408
Wright4401
Louisa37714
Dickinson3744
Clinton3043
Washington28510
Hamilton2381
Boone2282
Franklin2124
Bremer1877
Clarke1783
Emmet1781
Carroll1761
Clay1701
Hardin1620
Shelby1561
Allamakee1494
Marion1480
Poweshiek1458
Benton1391
Des Moines1382
Mahaska13517
Jackson1341
Guthrie1255
Jones1221
Cedar1191
Floyd1162
Hancock1142
Pocahontas1131
Butler1112
Henry1113
Buchanan1081
Lyon990
Cherokee971
Madison962
Clayton953
Harrison950
Taylor930
Iowa901
Monona900
Humboldt891
Lee883
Delaware871
Calhoun812
Sac810
Mills790
Winneshiek781
Fayette770
Kossuth770
Osceola770
Jefferson760
Mitchell760
Palo Alto740
Grundy721
Page710
Winnebago710
Union701
Monroe667
Worth600
Chickasaw500
Davis491
Howard480
Cass431
Montgomery433
Lucas424
Appanoose403
Greene380
Fremont350
Keokuk301
Van Buren301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur210
Ringgold211
Adair200
Adams160
Wayne151
Unassigned50
