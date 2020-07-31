Clear

Human sperm roll like 'playful otters' as they swim, study finds, contradicting centuries-old beliefs

Using complex mathematics and 3D imaging, a group of researchers at the University of Bristol have discovered human sperm doesn't move the way we have believed for centuries

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

More than 340 years ago, a Dutchman named Antonie van Leeuwenhoek invented a powerful new compound microscope and accidentally discovered the existence of bacteria, a groundbreaking achievement that changed the course of medicine.

Not long after, he decided to look at his ejaculate -- definitely not an accident -- and discovered tiny, wiggling creatures with tails he dubbed "animalcules."

These creatures "moved forward owing to the motion of their tails like that of a snake or an eel swimming in water," van Leeuwenhoek wrote to the secretary of the UK Royal Society in 1678.

The tail of a man's sperm, he added "lashes with a snakelike movement."

As scientists over the centuries continued to look down from above in their microscopes, there's no doubt of what their eyes saw and recorded on film: Sperm swim by moving their tails from side to side.

Why shouldn't we trust our eyes? So that's what science has believed ever since.

A 'sperm deception'

It turns out our eyes were wrong.

Now, using state-of-the-art 3D microscopy and mathematics, a new study says we have actually been the victims of "sperm deception."

"Sperm are very cheeky little creatures. Our new research using 3D microscopy shows that we have all been victims of a sperm deception," said study author Hermes Gadelha, head of the Polymaths Laboratory at the University of Bristol's department of engineering mathematics in the UK.

"If you want to see the real beating of the tail, you need to move with the sperm and rotate with the sperm. So it's almost like you needed to make a (camera) really tiny and stick it to the head of the sperm," Gadelha said.

Gadelha's co-authors, Gabriel Corkidi and Alberto Darszon from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, developed a way to do that. Using state-of-the art tools, including a super-high-speed camera that can record over 55,000 frames a second, the researchers were able to see that the side-to-side movement was actually an optical illusion.

In reality, a sperm's tail lashes on only one side.

That one-sided stroke should cause the sperm to swim in a perpetual circle, Gadelha said. But no, sperm were smarter than that.

"Human sperm figured out if they roll as they swim, much like playful otters corkscrewing through water, their one-sided stroke would average itself out, and they would swim forwards," said Gadelha, who is an expert in the mathematics of fertility.

"The rotation of the sperm is something that is very important. It's something that allows the sperm to regain a symmetry and actually be able to go straight," he said.

Surprising science

The findings were a true surprise, Gadelha said, so the team spent nearly two years repeating the experiment and cross-checking the math. The results held: just as the Earth turned out not to be flat, sperm don't really swim like snakes or eels.

So why does that matter?

"It could be that the rolling motion hides some subtle aspects about the health of this sperm or how well it can travel quickly," Gadelha said.

"These are all very hypothetical questions. What we hope is that more scientist and fertility experts will become interested and ask, 'OK, how does this influence infertility?'"

As for what it feels like to reverse over 300 years of scientific assumptions, Gadelha is modest.

"Oh gosh, I always have a deep feeling inside that I'm always wrong," he said.

"Who knows what we will find next? This is a measurement given by an instrument that has its limitations. We are right at this time, but we could be wrong again as science advances. And hopefully it will be something very exciting that we will learn in the next few years. "

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53692

Reported Deaths: 1634
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17092810
Ramsey6607258
Dakota3710102
Anoka3190112
Stearns276320
Washington179243
Nobles17376
Olmsted156722
Scott127211
Mower10592
Rice9708
Blue Earth8014
Wright7595
Clay73439
Carver7232
Kandiyohi6531
Sherburne6026
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis36618
Freeborn3521
Steele3181
Watonwan2980
Benton2943
Nicollet28713
Winona23916
Martin1985
Le Sueur1961
Crow Wing18313
Beltrami1800
Cottonwood1650
Goodhue1638
Otter Tail1623
Chisago1601
Pipestone1409
Becker1291
Polk1243
Itasca12312
Pine1230
Waseca1230
Dodge1210
McLeod1210
Carlton1200
Douglas1200
Murray1191
Unassigned11840
Isanti1020
Chippewa921
Meeker832
Morrison801
Brown782
Faribault780
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Rock700
Jackson690
Pennington691
Koochiching663
Fillmore580
Renville545
Lincoln530
Mille Lacs533
Swift511
Cass502
Yellow Medicine470
Grant441
Roseau420
Houston370
Pope350
Norman330
Redwood300
Marshall270
Aitkin250
Hubbard250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake130
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44170

Reported Deaths: 864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9388201
Woodbury361247
Black Hawk294762
Linn197087
Johnson185614
Buena Vista178212
Dallas172235
Scott154211
Dubuque145228
Marshall136424
Pottawattamie113721
Story108413
Wapello82131
Muscatine79547
Crawford7083
Webster6845
Sioux5782
Cerro Gordo56717
Tama53229
Warren4991
Jasper44524
Wright4391
Plymouth4298
Louisa37714
Dickinson3674
Washington28410
Clinton2802
Hamilton2371
Boone2242
Franklin2044
Bremer1797
Carroll1741
Clarke1713
Emmet1711
Clay1681
Hardin1550
Shelby1491
Allamakee1464
Marion1420
Des Moines1372
Poweshiek1368
Mahaska13317
Jackson1301
Guthrie1235
Benton1221
Jones1191
Cedar1161
Pocahontas1131
Hancock1082
Henry1083
Butler1052
Floyd1052
Buchanan1031
Lyon980
Cherokee971
Madison932
Taylor930
Clayton893
Harrison890
Monona890
Lee872
Humboldt861
Iowa831
Delaware821
Calhoun812
Sac790
Osceola770
Kossuth760
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Jefferson750
Mills750
Palo Alto740
Winneshiek741
Grundy711
Winnebago710
Union671
Monroe667
Page660
Worth560
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas414
Montgomery413
Appanoose403
Cass400
Greene370
Fremont310
Ida290
Audubon281
Keokuk281
Van Buren281
Ringgold221
Adair200
Decatur200
Adams150
Wayne151
Unassigned70
Rochester
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers return to the forecast Saturday Night into Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Weather 7-31 Noon

Image

Fundraising ongoing for Relay for Life of Freeborn County

Image

Battle of the Badges underway in Rochester

Image

Cruisin' for Cancer fundraiser in Kasson tonight

Image

Dave's Weather 7-31 6:30a

Image

Newman Catholic shuts out St. mary's in extra innings to advance to state championship.

Image

2020 Patriot Tour

Image

Guns, drugs and arrests in North Iowa

Image

Helping people return to work

Image

MN Safe Back-to-School Plan

Community Events