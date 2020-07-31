Clear

Trump's trashing of democracy will have consequences far beyond America

CNN's Pamela Brown reports.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

When you are President of the United States, your words matter. Not just to your own voters, not just to your own citizens, but to people in every corner of the planet.

It's the inevitable reality of holding the most powerful office in the most powerful country on earth. Every other world leader, ally or enemy, is beneath you on the food chain and watches your every action. They take cues from you; they seek your leadership and they attempt to find ways to exploit your weaknesses.

That's why Donald Trump's suggestions that the election should be delayed for the first time ever -- and his evidence-free claims that "2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent" vote in history -- matter for reasons beyond the President's own political fate.

The primary focus is rightly on the democratic damage Trump's claims will wreak domestically. "His false claims that the election is being rigged against him are part of that strategy. They aren't true, but they will prime his base to reject the results," said Brian Klaas, assistant professor of global politics at University College London.

But experts say Trump's comments also send the wrong message at a time of growing concerns that leaders around the world are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to erode the rule of law.

They also undercut the Trump administration's strident criticism of China in the wake of Beijing's move to strip semi-autonomous Hong Kong of some of its freedoms.

On the same day Trump floated the idea of delaying the US election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was demanding that Hong Kong hold its own legislative elections on time in September.

"They must be held," Pompeo said Thursday. "The people of Hong Kong deserve to have their voice represented by the elected officials that they choose in those elections." On Friday, Hong Kong's leader announced the elections would be delayed due to the growing coronavirus outbreak, but the opposition has questioned whether there are political motives at play.

"The problem isn't just Trump failing to endorse democratic process, it's that he uses the same strategies as undemocratic leaders to undermine the democratic process," said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.

Cheeseman says there is a "real threat in Trump sending out a message that he won't stand up for democracy" that less democratic global leaders will take this as a green light to lower their own standards.

"Leaders around the world really do look at the international climate to see what they can get away with. If you see that Trump is unwilling to promote democracy in other countries then backs that up by undermining democracy in his own country, the risk at play for you, say, rigging your own election is significantly lowered."

Trump's tweet is the latest in a long line of norm-smashing moves that experts say have damaged America's global reputation. During the course of his presidency, he has picked fights with friends and foes alike, threatened supranational institutions like NATO and the World Health Organization, and withdrawn from multilateral treaties like the Iran nuclear deal and Paris Climate Accord.

These unilateral actions also diminish America's diplomatic heft, according to Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, a diplomatic scholar at Oxford University.

"The truth is, that is where real soft power lies and he has done a lot of damage over his four years in office," Cassidy said. "And while America's allies might welcome a Biden presidency, seeing it as a return to something more normal, America's enemies may arguably be much slower to view the Trump presidency as an outlier. If Trump happened once, then why would Iran or China believe someone like him won't happen again?"

It's also impossible to ignore that this behavior has been on full display during the greatest crisis to face the world in decades.

"During a global pandemic, the world needs a leader — someone to help coordinate responses to a virus that knows no borders. Instead, Trump has spent much of his time hawking disproven medicines, tweeting conspiracy theories," said Klaas. "When the world looks to America to lead, they are finding a man who is singularly incapable of leading his country, let alone the world."

The consequences of this lack of global leadership from the most powerful man on the planet goes beyond his response to the health crisis. The Institute for Democracy published an open letter last month, in which more 500 former world leaders and Nobel Laureates warned that authoritarian regimes are using the pandemic to erode democracy.

Cheeseman believes that their cries would have packed more of a punch had they been arranged by the world's only hyperpower. "If America had marshalled democratic countries around the world to support democracy in the age of coronavirus, I think that could have been really significant. The signal that sends is we are watching you and we are on it."

Instead, the President has spent much of the pandemic as he has spent much of his presidency: picking fights and sowing division both at home and abroad.

But experts said the consequences of his latest attempt to undermine November's election could be more far-reaching than the damage wrought by the pandemic.

"If he loses, he seems to be signaling that he will happily try to burn American democratic institutions to the ground if he believes it will help save himself or help him save face," said Klaas.

Should this happen, it's hard to see how it benefits anyone in America other than the President, nor how it stops the international impression that the US is at serious risk of being on an inexorable slide towards becoming an unstable political basketcase.

And both America's allies and enemies will be acutely aware that the country could do it all again in four years' time, should someone Trumpier than Trump decide to run in 2024.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53692

Reported Deaths: 1634
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17092810
Ramsey6607258
Dakota3710102
Anoka3190112
Stearns276320
Washington179243
Nobles17376
Olmsted156722
Scott127211
Mower10592
Rice9708
Blue Earth8014
Wright7595
Clay73439
Carver7232
Kandiyohi6531
Sherburne6026
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis36618
Freeborn3521
Steele3181
Watonwan2980
Benton2943
Nicollet28713
Winona23916
Martin1985
Le Sueur1961
Crow Wing18313
Beltrami1800
Cottonwood1650
Goodhue1638
Otter Tail1623
Chisago1601
Pipestone1409
Becker1291
Polk1243
Itasca12312
Pine1230
Waseca1230
Dodge1210
McLeod1210
Carlton1200
Douglas1200
Murray1191
Unassigned11840
Isanti1020
Chippewa921
Meeker832
Morrison801
Brown782
Faribault780
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Rock700
Jackson690
Pennington691
Koochiching663
Fillmore580
Renville545
Lincoln530
Mille Lacs533
Swift511
Cass502
Yellow Medicine470
Grant441
Roseau420
Houston370
Pope350
Norman330
Redwood300
Marshall270
Aitkin250
Hubbard250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake130
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44170

Reported Deaths: 864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9388201
Woodbury361247
Black Hawk294762
Linn197087
Johnson185614
Buena Vista178212
Dallas172235
Scott154211
Dubuque145228
Marshall136424
Pottawattamie113721
Story108413
Wapello82131
Muscatine79547
Crawford7083
Webster6845
Sioux5782
Cerro Gordo56717
Tama53229
Warren4991
Jasper44524
Wright4391
Plymouth4298
Louisa37714
Dickinson3674
Washington28410
Clinton2802
Hamilton2371
Boone2242
Franklin2044
Bremer1797
Carroll1741
Clarke1713
Emmet1711
Clay1681
Hardin1550
Shelby1491
Allamakee1464
Marion1420
Des Moines1372
Poweshiek1368
Mahaska13317
Jackson1301
Guthrie1235
Benton1221
Jones1191
Cedar1161
Pocahontas1131
Hancock1082
Henry1083
Butler1052
Floyd1052
Buchanan1031
Lyon980
Cherokee971
Madison932
Taylor930
Clayton893
Harrison890
Monona890
Lee872
Humboldt861
Iowa831
Delaware821
Calhoun812
Sac790
Osceola770
Kossuth760
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Jefferson750
Mills750
Palo Alto740
Winneshiek741
Grundy711
Winnebago710
Union671
Monroe667
Page660
Worth560
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas414
Montgomery413
Appanoose403
Cass400
Greene370
Fremont310
Ida290
Audubon281
Keokuk281
Van Buren281
Ringgold221
Adair200
Decatur200
Adams150
Wayne151
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers return to the forecast Saturday Night into Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges underway in Rochester

Image

Cruisin' for Cancer fundraiser in Kasson tonight

Image

Dave's Weather 7-31 6:30a

Image

Newman Catholic shuts out St. mary's in extra innings to advance to state championship.

Image

2020 Patriot Tour

Image

Guns, drugs and arrests in North Iowa

Image

Helping people return to work

Image

MN Safe Back-to-School Plan

Image

Congressman Hagedorn talks return to school at tele-town hall

Image

Seans Weather 7/30

Community Events