Clear

With Navajo Nation hit hard by Covid-19, this CNN Hero's mission to help vulnerable elders has a new urgency

CNN Hero Linda Myers spent decades providing a lifeline to Navajo elders before the pandemic hit. As Covid-19 is claiming lives at an alarming rate, she is racing to help the most vulnerable and prepare for the upcoming winter.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Allie Torgan, CNN

Before Covid-19 hit, elders living on the Navajo Nation were already among the most vulnerable.

As the virus spread, their situation became even more dire.

On the Navajo Nation, spanning more than 27,000 square miles across parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, an estimated 30% of residents don't have access to running water, making early hand washing guidance impossible to adhere to.

Many other factors put them at greater risk: a lack of resources, information and access to masks and medical care on top of poor infrastructure and insufficient housing conditions.

At one point, the Navajo Nation experienced Covid-19 infection rates that were among the highest per capita in the United States. While the number of new cases has been trending downward, Navajo elders are still dying at alarming rates.

"There are many, many elderly people on the reservation that are homebound and alone," said CNN Hero Linda Myers, whose non-profit provides lifesaving supplies for Native American elders. "Some of our elders live 60 miles from a grocery store. Many of them are traditional and don't have running water or electricity."

To date, the Navajo Nation has reported nearly 9,000 positive cases of Covid-19 and 453 deaths. More than 60% of the deceased were age 60 and older.

Myers has spent decades supporting Navajo elders through her non-profit, Adopt-A-Native-Elder -- which currently serves more than 750 people ages 75-105. She says 26 elders in her program have died. And the pandemic has only increased the elders' isolation and fear.

"We have ... families with the virus at different hospitals (across the reservation)," Myers said. "One of our elders lost her son, her daughter, her sister and her sister's daughter."

Losing Navajo elders is devastating, Myers says, not just to families and loved ones, but for Navajo history.

"They hold the life for their families. They carry on the traditions, the ceremony, the language, the weaving. All the things come from these elders' teachings," she said. "It's a piece of history, a piece of culture."

Myers, who lives in Salt Lake City and makes trips to the reservation several times a year, is working with donors and partners on the ground to deliver food, masks and other supplies to the elders during the pandemic.

"When the virus hit, we quickly turned everything into food certificates, knowing special diets, knowing special medical needs," she said. "We have sent $225,000 worth of food certificates to our elders to help them sustain themselves, to allow them to get the right kind of foods, the fresh foods, the fresh meat, so that they're not just relying on canned food items."

The Navajo Nation has implemented some of the country's most extensive lockdown orders, including curfews, closures and other restrictions. But the new rules also pose a new set of challenges for those in remote areas.

"Our elders ... have to go sometimes 18 miles to pick up their water. They wait in long lines. They have to haul their water barrels," Myers said. "With the trading post closed, they have very little access to the kinds of things that are traditional things for Navajo people."

To that end, Adopt-A-Native-Elder has also ramped up efforts to send yarn to elders who support themselves through weaving.

"While they're in lockdown, they've been able to weave. They send us the rugs. We list them on our website for sale. So we're helping them still sustain themselves in their traditional way," Myers said.

All proceeds from the sale of the rug go directly to the weaver.

The organization is also working ahead to get truckloads of firewood delivered to all of its elders in time for winter, when temperatures on the reservation can dip below zero.

"Firewood -- six or seven loads of firewood -- makes a huge difference in keeping the elders warm all day and all night," Myers said.

Myers, who has known these elders and their families for more than 35 years, says her work is ongoing and she's inspired by supporters coming together in a time of crisis.

"I like to focus, too, on the good and positive that I see. The biggest thing is that people have stepped up. It's brought more people to awareness," she said. "It's really made a difference."

Want to get involved? Check out the Adopt-A-Native-Elder website and see how to help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52947

Reported Deaths: 1629
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16881810
Ramsey6503257
Dakota3656102
Anoka3130112
Stearns275820
Washington176043
Nobles17346
Olmsted154721
Scott124911
Mower10542
Rice9618
Blue Earth7944
Wright7445
Clay72539
Carver7102
Kandiyohi6501
Sherburne5956
Lyon4123
Todd4122
Freeborn3491
St. Louis34818
Steele3151
Watonwan2970
Benton2923
Nicollet28113
Winona23116
Martin1995
Le Sueur1901
Crow Wing17013
Beltrami1640
Cottonwood1620
Goodhue1618
Otter Tail1592
Chisago1581
Pipestone1388
Itasca12212
Pine1220
Polk1213
Becker1201
Dodge1190
Douglas1190
McLeod1190
Waseca1190
Murray1181
Carlton1160
Unassigned11440
Isanti1010
Chippewa921
Meeker822
Morrison801
Brown762
Faribault760
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Jackson670
Pennington651
Rock640
Koochiching613
Fillmore560
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs523
Swift511
Cass462
Yellow Medicine460
Grant431
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman320
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Hubbard220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9262193
Woodbury358547
Black Hawk291862
Linn193287
Johnson182214
Buena Vista177912
Dallas170634
Scott152511
Dubuque141628
Marshall134824
Pottawattamie109221
Story107513
Wapello81231
Muscatine78947
Crawford7003
Webster6685
Sioux5742
Cerro Gordo55817
Tama52929
Warren4861
Jasper44324
Wright4371
Plymouth4238
Louisa37514
Dickinson3654
Washington28110
Clinton2702
Hamilton2351
Boone2212
Franklin1854
Bremer1747
Carroll1731
Clay1681
Clarke1663
Emmet1621
Hardin1480
Allamakee1464
Shelby1430
Marion1410
Poweshiek1358
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1312
Jackson1291
Guthrie1225
Benton1201
Cedar1151
Jones1151
Pocahontas1121
Hancock1072
Henry1073
Butler1022
Floyd1012
Cherokee971
Buchanan951
Lyon940
Taylor940
Madison912
Monona890
Harrison880
Clayton843
Humboldt831
Lee832
Delaware811
Iowa811
Calhoun782
Sac770
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Osceola750
Kossuth740
Winneshiek731
Jefferson720
Mills720
Palo Alto690
Winnebago690
Grundy681
Monroe667
Union661
Page650
Worth550
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Appanoose373
Cass370
Greene370
Ida290
Audubon271
Fremont270
Keokuk271
Van Buren251
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Adams150
Wayne141
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman Catholic shuts out St. mary's in extra innings to advance to state championship.

Image

2020 Patriot Tour

Image

Guns, drugs and arrests in North Iowa

Image

Helping people return to work

Image

MN Safe Back-to-School Plan

Image

Congressman Hagedorn talks return to school at tele-town hall

Image

Seans Weather 7/30

Image

Can the election be delayed?

Image

Tighter restrictions for Iowa Bars

Image

Plummer doors reopen

Community Events