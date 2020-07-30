Clear

Coronavirus slammed the US Northeast and then the South and West. Now it's the heartland's turn

Listen to this public health doctor explain the risks of activities that people are doing more and more even as the pandemic continues.

The sharp increase in coronavirus infections that slammed the US Northeast in March and April followed by the South and West in June and July is now making its way inland.

California, Florida, Texas and Arizona have seen sharp increases in coronavirus cases over the past two months and are starting to see their new daily case numbers level off at high daily infection rates.

Hospitals are being pushed to their limits, and deaths, which generally trail weeks behind infections, have started to increase.

More than 150,000 people have died in the US due to coronavirus overall, and that number is currently going up by more than 1,000 a day, led by surges in Texas, California and Florida.

That same process is now moving to the middle of the country as states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee are seeing an increase in the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive.

"What inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble, will likely get into trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday in an interview on MSNBC.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, referred to this process as the virus "moving up." She called on state and local officials to issue mask mandates during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

"We believe if the governors and mayors of every locality right now would mandate masks for their communities and every American would wear a mask, and socially distance, and not congregate in large settings where you can't socially distance or wear a mask, that we can really get control of this virus and drive down cases, as Arizona has done," Birx said.

The White House coronavirus task force has warned Midwestern governors that the time to get ahead of the curve is now before the numbers start to skyrocket in their states, Fauci said.

"Before you know it, two to three weeks down the pike, you're in trouble," he said.

The dismal economic numbers released Thursday underscore the importance of stopping the virus.

The US economy contracted at a 32.9% annual rate from April through June, its worst drop on record, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday.

Deaths increasing in South and West

States across the West and South have set records for daily cases and deaths this month as the virus has surged.

California set a grim record of 197 deaths in a single day, the California Department of Public Health reported Wednesday. The last record for the state was set just the week before at 159.

Los Angeles County also saw its highest Covid-19 death toll to date with 91 deaths, bringing the total in the county to 4,516. But the county's Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned that some of Wednesday's fatalities could be attributed to a reporting backlog.

Also setting a record for coronavirus deaths in one day, Florida reported 216 deaths Wednesday. The state has been at the forefront of the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said to expect a high number of deaths for some time to come.

"It was a steep rise to the top and I think it's going to be a gradual decline," he said.

In terms of confirmed coronavirus cases, California, Florida and Texas have now all surpassed New York, once the epicenter of the pandemic. However, the numbers are somewhat misleading given that New York saw its severe outbreak when testing was far less available.

Midwest working to get ahead of the curve

Officials in the Midwest should begin preparing for a similar spike, Fauci said.

"What we're seeing now is what actually took place a couple of weeks ago and what we're going to see a couple of weeks from now, is what we're doing now," he said.

West Virginia is watching coronavirus migrate from the South daily, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. The state has lost five more people to the virus since Monday, bringing the total to more than 1,100 people.

"It's just not good. That's just all there is to it," Justice said.

As cases rise in Indiana, officials there have decided to conduct a second round of testing on nursing home staff in August to prevent rising numbers from reaching the facilities, Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said Wednesday. Long term care facilities and nursing homes have been the sites of deadly outbreaks in many states.

In Illinois, the High School Association Board of Directors on Wednesday proposed "unprecedented scheduling changes" for sports in the new school year. The sports seasons will be truncated, and fall sports including football, boys' soccer, and girls' volleyball will move to the spring, according to a news release, which said the final plan needs approval from the Illinois Department of Health.

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and closing bars across the state for indoor service as of July 31, according to a release from the governor's office.

"After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy," the release said.

Restart needed to get back on track, experts say

Health experts are urging federal, state and local leaders to come up with new policy actions to get control of the pandemic.

Scholars at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security said in a report that the US needs to restart its response to the virus.

"Unlike many countries in the world, the United States is not currently on course to get control of this epidemic," the report says. "It is time to reset."

The report includes 10 recommendations that include universal mask mandates, federal leadership to improve testing and, in places where rates of transmission are worsening, stay-at-home orders.

Though some have called for another shut down, Fauci said the better option might be to scale back reopenings and move forward more cautiously from there.

"If you're going to quickly call a pause, a timeout and think maybe you want to backtrack a little, not necessarily all the way back to shutdown, but enough to regain your footing, so that you then proceed to open in a much more cautious fashion," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52947

Reported Deaths: 1629
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16881810
Ramsey6503257
Dakota3656102
Anoka3130112
Stearns275820
Washington176043
Nobles17346
Olmsted154721
Scott124911
Mower10542
Rice9618
Blue Earth7944
Wright7445
Clay72539
Carver7102
Kandiyohi6501
Sherburne5956
Lyon4123
Todd4122
Freeborn3491
St. Louis34818
Steele3151
Watonwan2970
Benton2923
Nicollet28113
Winona23116
Martin1995
Le Sueur1901
Crow Wing17013
Beltrami1640
Cottonwood1620
Goodhue1618
Otter Tail1592
Chisago1581
Pipestone1388
Itasca12212
Pine1220
Polk1213
Becker1201
Dodge1190
Douglas1190
McLeod1190
Waseca1190
Murray1181
Carlton1160
Unassigned11440
Isanti1010
Chippewa921
Meeker822
Morrison801
Brown762
Faribault760
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Jackson670
Pennington651
Rock640
Koochiching613
Fillmore560
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs523
Swift511
Cass462
Yellow Medicine460
Grant431
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman320
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Hubbard220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9262193
Woodbury358547
Black Hawk291862
Linn193287
Johnson182214
Buena Vista177912
Dallas170634
Scott152511
Dubuque141628
Marshall134824
Pottawattamie109221
Story107513
Wapello81231
Muscatine78947
Crawford7003
Webster6685
Sioux5742
Cerro Gordo55817
Tama52929
Warren4861
Jasper44324
Wright4371
Plymouth4238
Louisa37514
Dickinson3654
Washington28110
Clinton2702
Hamilton2351
Boone2212
Franklin1854
Bremer1747
Carroll1731
Clay1681
Clarke1663
Emmet1621
Hardin1480
Allamakee1464
Shelby1430
Marion1410
Poweshiek1358
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1312
Jackson1291
Guthrie1225
Benton1201
Cedar1151
Jones1151
Pocahontas1121
Hancock1072
Henry1073
Butler1022
Floyd1012
Cherokee971
Buchanan951
Lyon940
Taylor940
Madison912
Monona890
Harrison880
Clayton843
Humboldt831
Lee832
Delaware811
Iowa811
Calhoun782
Sac770
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Osceola750
Kossuth740
Winneshiek731
Jefferson720
Mills720
Palo Alto690
Winnebago690
Grundy681
Monroe667
Union661
Page650
Worth550
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Appanoose373
Cass370
Greene370
Ida290
Audubon271
Fremont270
Keokuk271
Van Buren251
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Adams150
Wayne141
Unassigned10
