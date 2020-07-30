Clear

5 things to know for July 30: Coronavirus, police, stimulus, Hong Kong, Germany

Tropical storm Isaias has formed just south of Puerto Rico making it the earliest 9th named storm for the Atlantic Hurricane season on record. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

All 50 states have now issued warnings about mysterious packages of seeds people have been getting in the mail. Officials think they may be related to a type of scam designed to increase positive online reviews. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

More than 150,000 people in the US have now died of Covid-19, and global cases have topped 15 million. The US has the most cases, with nearly 4.5 million, followed by Brazil (2.5 million) and India (1.6 million). Australia and Japan recorded their highest single-day case numbers yet, and places like Italy, which were hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, are extending emergency measures into the next few months. The medical community has also expressed concern about the state of African countries. The International Rescue Committee says cases there are much higher than official numbers suggest, due to lack of testing, stigma, and damaged medical infrastructure. The World Health Organization has also warned that there has been an acceleration of cases in sub-Saharan Africa, an area initially thought to be spared from the worst of the pandemic.

2. Police

The Justice Department is sending more federal agents and investigators to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee as part of an initiative aimed at helping local and state authorities tackle a spike in violent crime. Past administrations have done the same thing, and it typically isn't controversial. But given the Trump administration's stance on current nationwide unrest, and the President's renewed "law and order" persona, local and state leaders have been pushing back on his deployment of federal efforts. The administration just reached an agreement with Oregon to withdraw federal officers from parts of Portland after they were sent there earlier this month to allegedly protect federal assets amid prolonged protests for racial justice and police accountability.

3. Stimulus

Congress has doled out trillions in coronavirus relief aid, but a new report from the Treasury Department finds states and localities have used less than 25% of that money so far. That number underscores a common complaint -- that the money has come with so many restrictions and has been distributed so slowly that local leaders can barely use it. It also could complicate the next round of relief. House Democrats want to send an additional $1 trillion in support to states, while the Republican plan contains no additional funding, but changes the flexibility of existing relief rules. By the way, Congress is reportedly no closer to agreeing on a final deal, and the clock is running out on the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement. Some economists say that extra boost is helping keep the economy afloat, and when it expires at the end of the month, unemployed Americans won't be the only ones in trouble.

4. Hong Kong

Four Hong Kong student activists have been arrested for their social media posts under the city's sweeping new national security law imposed by China at the beginning of the month. The students, ages 16 to 21, are being investigated under a part of the law that deals with secession. The arrests have incensed human rights activists, who have vehemently opposed the national security law. There are also concerns that wider crackdowns may be coming now that the city's legislative elections are right around the corner in September. However, given the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong, the elections may ultimately be postponed.

5. Germany

The US will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany, making good on a controversial Trump administration plan that will cost billions of dollars over the next few years to execute. The withdrawal has been criticized by bipartisan US leaders and international allies, since many think the move will weaken the US' strategic position regarding Russia and undermine relations with Germany, NATO and Europe. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney even said the move was "a gift to Russia." The President has justified the decision by saying Germany doesn't spend enough on defense. The NATO target for defense spending is 2% of a member country's GDP. Germany spends about 1.38%, and the US spends about 3.4%. However, a 2019 NATO report revealed only seven of its 29 member countries were meeting the 2% threshold.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Malik B., founding member of the Roots, has died at 47

A statement from the group called him "a beloved brother" and "one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

Colin Kaepernick and Anthony Fauci will be honored as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award laureates

Two of the biggest names in two of the biggest crises the country is facing right now.

A landmark study reveals what makes a successful relationship

Apparently, it's more about what you're able to build rather than who you build it with( Aww!).

Lamborghini's new super car isn't legal to operate on public roads

Have fun tooling up and down your driveway, then.

An Australian hotel bans two rowdy emus for bad behavior

They were probably just ... emusing themselves.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2024

That's the year global air travel will finally recover from the Covid-19 crisis, according to the International Air Transport Association. The group says lack of consumer confidence, a decline in business travel, and fresh coronavirus spikes around the world will contribute to a sluggish recovery.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Racism is bad for everyone's health."

T Gonzales, a member of Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer's administration. Fischer has recommended that the city's Metro Council pass a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. His administration says racism contributes to poverty and other disadvantages that affect health and wellbeing.

AND FINALLY

Tiny shark rescue! 

It only takes three minutes for a guy and this very lost shark to become good buds.

(Click here to view)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52947

Reported Deaths: 1629
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16881810
Ramsey6503257
Dakota3656102
Anoka3130112
Stearns275820
Washington176043
Nobles17346
Olmsted154721
Scott124911
Mower10542
Rice9618
Blue Earth7944
Wright7445
Clay72539
Carver7102
Kandiyohi6501
Sherburne5956
Lyon4123
Todd4122
Freeborn3491
St. Louis34818
Steele3151
Watonwan2970
Benton2923
Nicollet28113
Winona23116
Martin1995
Le Sueur1901
Crow Wing17013
Beltrami1640
Cottonwood1620
Goodhue1618
Otter Tail1592
Chisago1581
Pipestone1388
Itasca12212
Pine1220
Polk1213
Becker1201
Dodge1190
Douglas1190
McLeod1190
Waseca1190
Murray1181
Carlton1160
Unassigned11440
Isanti1010
Chippewa921
Meeker822
Morrison801
Brown762
Faribault760
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Jackson670
Pennington651
Rock640
Koochiching613
Fillmore560
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs523
Swift511
Cass462
Yellow Medicine460
Grant431
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman320
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Hubbard220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9262193
Woodbury358547
Black Hawk291862
Linn193287
Johnson182214
Buena Vista177912
Dallas170634
Scott152511
Dubuque141628
Marshall134824
Pottawattamie109221
Story107513
Wapello81231
Muscatine78947
Crawford7003
Webster6685
Sioux5742
Cerro Gordo55817
Tama52929
Warren4861
Jasper44324
Wright4371
Plymouth4238
Louisa37514
Dickinson3654
Washington28110
Clinton2702
Hamilton2351
Boone2212
Franklin1854
Bremer1747
Carroll1731
Clay1681
Clarke1663
Emmet1621
Hardin1480
Allamakee1464
Shelby1430
Marion1410
Poweshiek1358
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1312
Jackson1291
Guthrie1225
Benton1201
Cedar1151
Jones1151
Pocahontas1121
Hancock1072
Henry1073
Butler1022
Floyd1012
Cherokee971
Buchanan951
Lyon940
Taylor940
Madison912
Monona890
Harrison880
Clayton843
Humboldt831
Lee832
Delaware811
Iowa811
Calhoun782
Sac770
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Osceola750
Kossuth740
Winneshiek731
Jefferson720
Mills720
Palo Alto690
Winnebago690
Grundy681
Monroe667
Union661
Page650
Worth550
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Appanoose373
Cass370
Greene370
Ida290
Audubon271
Fremont270
Keokuk271
Van Buren251
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Adams150
Wayne141
Unassigned10
