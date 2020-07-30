Clear

Minneapolis police identify 'Umbrella Man' who helped incite George Floyd riots, warrant says

Minneapolis police have identified a suspect whom they believe helped initiate the riots and destruction in the city following the killing of George Floyd. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner, CNN

Minneapolis police have identified a suspect whom they believe helped initiate the riots and destruction in the city following the killing of George Floyd.

According to a search warrant filed earlier this week, the man is associated with the "Aryan Cowboys," which the Anti-Defamation League lists as a White supremacist prison and street gang. The warrant does not label them as a White supremacist group, but describes them as a "known prison gang out of Minnesota and Kentucky." On its Facebook page, the group says it does not care, "about a person's color."

CNN is not naming the suspect, who was dubbed "Umbrella Man" following the demonstrations, as police said no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder told CNN on Tuesday that the case "remains an open and active investigation." But said he could not comment any further.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after pleading for help as a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck. Hundreds took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest his death, and demonstrations -- which were initially peaceful -- turned into what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described at the time as "extremely dangerous."

Video of the "Umbrella Man" went viral after protesters in Minneapolis confronted and filmed him on May 27 while he was in the act of smashing several windows of an AutoZone store.

An arson investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit that the man also spray painted the words "free sh*t for everyone zone" on the doors of the AutoZone. Not long after he smashed in the windows, looting began, and a bit later the AutoZone was set on fire, the affidavit said.

"This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city," Sgt. Erika Christensen, a Minneapolis police arson investigator, wrote in the affidavit, which was filed in court on Monday.

"Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling 'Umbrella Man,' the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual's sole aim was to incite violence."

Previous attempts to identify 'Umbrella Man' failed

"Umbrella Man," who is appears to be White, was seen dressed all in black and wearing a black gas mask. He carried an umbrella and did not identify himself when confronted by peaceful protesters questioning what he was doing. Protesters and online sleuths began a furious search to try and identify him for weeks.

At one point, social media users misidentified him as a St. Paul police officer. The St. Paul Police Department quickly knocked down the allegation, saying the officer suspected was not even in Minneapolis at the time of the incident.

In the days following the fires and looting, both Gov. Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey mentioned the possible influence of outsiders and White supremacists who were on the streets to take advantage of heightened racial tensions.

"We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region," Frey tweeted on May 30.

A tip helped uncover his identity, warrant says

Christensen said in the warrant that police recently received a tip regarding the identity of "Umbrella Man."

The tipster told the investigator that the man "wanted to sow discord and racial unrest by breaking out the windows and writing what he did on the double red doors."

The warrant says "Umbrella Man" was present during "an incident in Stillwater Minnesota where a Muslim woman was racially harassed by a group of motorcycle club members wearing Aryan Cowboy leather vests."

He was photographed with the group, according to the warrant.

The Aryan Cowboy Brotherhood did not respond to CNN's request for comment, and blocked the CNN reporter who reached out on social media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52281

Reported Deaths: 1620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16661808
Ramsey6416254
Dakota3565102
Anoka3083112
Stearns274219
Nobles17286
Washington172342
Olmsted153121
Scott121711
Mower10542
Rice9568
Blue Earth7834
Wright7345
Clay71739
Carver6932
Kandiyohi6481
Sherburne5875
Lyon4103
Todd4102
Freeborn3441
St. Louis33218
Steele3151
Watonwan2930
Benton2903
Nicollet27113
Winona22816
Martin1965
Le Sueur1871
Unassigned18640
Crow Wing16612
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1552
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12112
Dodge1180
McLeod1180
Murray1181
Douglas1170
Polk1173
Waseca1170
Carlton1150
Becker1141
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault750
Sibley742
Brown732
Wabasha700
Jackson650
Pennington651
Rock620
Koochiching603
Fillmore570
Lincoln530
Renville534
Swift511
Mille Lacs503
Cass452
Yellow Medicine430
Grant411
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman310
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard210
Mahnomen201
Wadena200
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake90
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42815

Reported Deaths: 838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9126193
Woodbury357547
Black Hawk288662
Linn187787
Johnson178112
Buena Vista177712
Dallas167734
Scott150011
Dubuque138426
Marshall131623
Story105711
Pottawattamie105419
Wapello80831
Muscatine77846
Crawford7023
Webster6575
Sioux5681
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52429
Warren4781
Jasper43924
Wright4311
Plymouth4178
Louisa37414
Dickinson3614
Washington28110
Clinton2472
Hamilton2281
Boone2191
Franklin1753
Bremer1697
Carroll1681
Clay1671
Clarke1613
Emmet1481
Allamakee1454
Hardin1390
Shelby1390
Marion1380
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1322
Poweshiek1288
Jackson1260
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Jones1121
Pocahontas1121
Cedar1101
Henry1073
Hancock1062
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd962
Buchanan941
Taylor930
Lyon910
Monona880
Madison872
Clayton843
Harrison840
Humboldt841
Delaware801
Lee802
Iowa781
Calhoun762
Sac760
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Fayette720
Jefferson720
Kossuth720
Winneshiek721
Mills700
Winnebago690
Grundy661
Monroe667
Union661
Palo Alto650
Page560
Worth510
Chickasaw480
Davis481
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Greene370
Appanoose363
Cass360
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Fremont250
Van Buren241
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
A pleasant, mainly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reinventing a Historic Building Into Office Space

Image

Enforcing the MN Mask Mandate

Image

Performing During a Pandemic

Image

A pandemic perfect sport

Image

Covid-19 exposure logging on mobile phones

Image

Clear Lake unveils return to learn plan

Image

Mayo Clinic invests millions in advancing racial equity

Image

Seans Weather 7/29

Image

Escape Iowa Closing

Image

Coronavirus infections skewing younger

Community Events