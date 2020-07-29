Clear

Coronavirus is ravaging entire South Texas families and medical teams

CNN's Ed Lavandera reports on two families who were victim to coronavirus in South Texas.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough, CNN

Rolando and Yolanda Garcia were doing everything they could to protect themselves from the coronavirus. They rarely ventured out of their home in the Rio Grande Valley. One of their children described them as "retired home bodies."

After the Memorial Day weekend, more businesses started reopening and more people started venturing out in larger numbers. Priscilla Garcia believes her parents were infected with Covid-19 during a trip to their neighborhood grocery store. The Rio Grande Valley has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot that Priscilla describes as living in "the fire pit of hell."

The symptoms quickly emerged but the couple initially tested negative for the coronavirus. Then Yolanda started having fainting spells. Rolando developed flu-like symptoms. On June 28th, the couple needed emergency help. They were taken to different hospitals.

A week later on July 4th, Rolando's body "ended up shutting down on its own," his daughter said.

Four days later, Yolanda suffered a heart attack and Priscilla had one last chance to speak with her mother.

"I just told her that dad was waiting for her and that he was ready to take her with him," Priscilla told CNN. "He knew that they couldn't be apart."

Rolando and Yolanda Garcia were children when they met in San Juan, Texas, a South Texas border town. They became high school sweethearts, went to their senior prom together. Rolando joined the Army and came back to Texas to marry Yolanda.

The Garcias were together all the time. They had three children. Rolando worked as a food broker and Yolanda ran a beauty shop next to their home.

Two wooden urns with the names of Rolando and Yolanda Garcia sit on a living room table surrounded by a small bouquet of flowers, angel figurines and two portraits of a couple that spent their entire lives together.

Priscilla built the shrine to her parents in their San Juan, Texas, home as her family waits for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic to pass so they can safely hold a memorial service.

Their children still can't fathom that the coronavirus pandemic took their parents away in what seemed like an instant. Priscilla hopes people will hear of the tragedy and suffering her parents endured and take the pandemic more seriously.

"It's very unbelievable and shocking," said Priscilla. "To the people who haven't had it, be very careful because it will come for you. You're fine until you're not."

The elder Garcias weren't the only ones to get sick. Priscilla was infected after spending several days caring for her parents before they went to the hospital. Priscilla's husband and daughter were also infected but have only felt mild symptoms. She has been quarantined in her parents' home until the virus passes.

Yolanda's sister was also stricken with Covid-19 and is on a ventilator. The Garcia family ordeal is a testament to how vicious the coronavirus has been on South Texas families.

The pain inflicted on families is what Dr. Martin Schwarcz, a pulmonary physician, says is one of stunning realities of this pandemic. Dr. Schwarcz treats critically Covid-19 patients in several hospital intensive care units.

More than 600 people have died of the coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The vast majority of those have died just in the month of July. The sudden spike in deaths is taking its toll on the medical teams treating the patients. Nurses are left emotionally drained as they endlessly deliver bad news to families.

Dr. Schwarcz recalled having to call a woman recently and break the news that her father was quickly deteriorating and would probably not survive through the night. The doctor said the woman started crying, pleading with him to not let her father pass away because the virus had already killed her mother and sister.

"It's very hard. We're seeing entire families in our communities ravaged by the virus," said Dr. Schwartz. "A lot of deaths inside one single family. It's terrible."

The saga of Salvador and Imelda Muñoz captures the ruthless path the coronavirus can take. Salvador, 91, and Imelda, 86, never ventured out of their homes. Their children arranged for an in-home nurse to care for them.

In June, the elderly couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. What they didn't know is that their nurse's son had been infected, then the nurse got sick and within days both Salvador and Imelda were also struck with Covid-19, according to Marie Silva, the couple's daughter.

The family says the 42-year-old nurse, who was a mother of three children, died within ten days of getting sick.

The Muñoz couple ended up in the hospital, but Silva says her mother was showing signs of improving. The family started making plans for her to return home, but she suffered a heart attack.

Silva says what makes her mother's death so difficult to accept is that nursing teams were so overwhelmed with patients that they couldn't respond to her mother in time.

"There was not enough staff to attend to her and she didn't make it," Silva told CNN. "It was horrible. I was upset. I was angry. She was already cold. Nobody had caught it."

In another hospital room, Salvador was getting worse with every passing day. The family arranged one final video call. With a nurse on his end holding a phone, Silva says all of his children gathered around and thanked him for being a good father, that he was loved and that he would never be forgotten.

"He didn't cry. He never cried. He's such a strong man," Silva said. "But I could see the pain in his eyes."

On July 10th, Silva and her family gathered for her mother's memorial service. In the middle of the service, the family learned that Salvador had passed away. Three days later the couple was buried together.

"His job here was done," said Silva. "He was ready to go with his wife. He loved her. I know that they're together and my dad wouldn't have had it any other way."

The families ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic all share the common theme and frustration that so many people around them don't take the pandemic seriously enough. They see too many people not wearing masks. Too many people filling up restaurants or bowling alleys and far too many people who they believe still view the pandemic as an exaggerated hoax.

These families have experienced the realities of this virus in a profound way. They've seen their loved ones left suffering alone in hospital rooms, gasping for air until they take their last breaths.

"That's what this virus does to you. It debilitates you to the point where you can't eat, you can't drink. You can barely breath, you can't talk. That's what I want people to know," said Silva.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52281

Reported Deaths: 1620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16661808
Ramsey6416254
Dakota3565102
Anoka3083112
Stearns274219
Nobles17286
Washington172342
Olmsted153121
Scott121711
Mower10542
Rice9568
Blue Earth7834
Wright7345
Clay71739
Carver6932
Kandiyohi6481
Sherburne5875
Lyon4103
Todd4102
Freeborn3441
St. Louis33218
Steele3151
Watonwan2930
Benton2903
Nicollet27113
Winona22816
Martin1965
Le Sueur1871
Unassigned18640
Crow Wing16612
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1552
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12112
Dodge1180
McLeod1180
Murray1181
Douglas1170
Polk1173
Waseca1170
Carlton1150
Becker1141
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault750
Sibley742
Brown732
Wabasha700
Jackson650
Pennington651
Rock620
Koochiching603
Fillmore570
Lincoln530
Renville534
Swift511
Mille Lacs503
Cass452
Yellow Medicine430
Grant411
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman310
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard210
Mahnomen201
Wadena200
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake90
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42815

Reported Deaths: 838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9126193
Woodbury357547
Black Hawk288662
Linn187787
Johnson178112
Buena Vista177712
Dallas167734
Scott150011
Dubuque138426
Marshall131623
Story105711
Pottawattamie105419
Wapello80831
Muscatine77846
Crawford7023
Webster6575
Sioux5681
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52429
Warren4781
Jasper43924
Wright4311
Plymouth4178
Louisa37414
Dickinson3614
Washington28110
Clinton2472
Hamilton2281
Boone2191
Franklin1753
Bremer1697
Carroll1681
Clay1671
Clarke1613
Emmet1481
Allamakee1454
Hardin1390
Shelby1390
Marion1380
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1322
Poweshiek1288
Jackson1260
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Jones1121
Pocahontas1121
Cedar1101
Henry1073
Hancock1062
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd962
Buchanan941
Taylor930
Lyon910
Monona880
Madison872
Clayton843
Harrison840
Humboldt841
Delaware801
Lee802
Iowa781
Calhoun762
Sac760
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Fayette720
Jefferson720
Kossuth720
Winneshiek721
Mills700
Winnebago690
Grundy661
Monroe667
Union661
Palo Alto650
Page560
Worth510
Chickasaw480
Davis481
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Greene370
Appanoose363
Cass360
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Fremont250
Van Buren241
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
A pleasant, mainly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reinventing a Historic Building Into Office Space

Image

Enforcing the MN Mask Mandate

Image

Performing During a Pandemic

Image

A pandemic perfect sport

Image

Covid-19 exposure logging on mobile phones

Image

Clear Lake unveils return to learn plan

Image

Mayo Clinic invests millions in advancing racial equity

Image

Seans Weather 7/29

Image

Escape Iowa Closing

Image

Coronavirus infections skewing younger

Community Events