As Covid toll rises, US leaders still spreading misinformation

Associate professor of biology and CNN contributor Erin Bromage calls Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert's claim that his mask is to blame for his coronavirus diagnosis "one of the silliest, dumbest things I've heard all week."

This is all getting stupid and ridiculous and just very sad.

Stupid -- Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, the loud-talking and brash Texan who openly questions face masks and has frequently refused to wear them, tested positive for Covid-19 just before he was set to ride Air Force One with President Donald Trump.

Gohmert once told CNN he'd wear a mask if he got the virus. Now he's got it and he's blaming face masks for giving it to him.

"I can't help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, that if I might have put some germs or some of the virus onto the mask and breathed it in," Gohmert said. "I don't know."

And he wouldn't have known if he hadn't been meaning to travel with Trump on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he was yukking it up, mask free, with Attorney General William Barr, according to reports. It was noted multiple times that there's really no testing protocol on Capitol Hill.

Ridiculous -- I was just getting my head around Louie Gohmert when I saw the banner on CNN: "TRUMP PRAISES DOCTOR WHO WARNS OF ALIEN DNA, SEX WITH DEMONS."

That's a real thing that happened. One of the doctors whose false claims about hydroxycholoroquine and skepticism about face masks have gotten retweets by Trump (and gotten his son temporarily restricted on Twitter), has some other weird thoughts, too.

According to a Daily Beast report on the doctor, Stella Immanuel, a pediatrician/minister:

"... has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches."

"She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious."

"And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by 'reptilians' and other aliens."

When CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about his pushing of misinformation from Immanuel, he defended the doctor's claims about Covid while saying he didn't know anything about her.

Sad -- While Trump and Gohmert are spreading anti-science ideas about how to fight the disease, the US reached a horrible milestone. More than 150,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. It continues to spread quickly in a majority of US states.

Get the latest Covid news here.

Here are some points about the growth of the virus from our story about an Association of American Medical Colleges warning that deaths could leap well into the hundreds of thousands:

  • More than 1,240 deaths were reported Tuesday -- the most in a day since May 27, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

  • The seven-day average of daily deaths rose above 1,000 Tuesday -- the first time since June 2.

  • In 29 states, average daily deaths were at least 10% higher over the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins data.

  • But rates of new infections are falling. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 64,684 Tuesday -- about 3% lower than a week ago.

Where the virus came from is less important than what we're doing right now

The virus also came to the US from Europe. Trump continues to call it the "China virus," one of his racist catcalls, but the CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield, noted Tuesday that the coronavirus that spread to New York earlier this year came primarily from Europe.

"The introduction from Europe happened before we realized what was happening," Redfield told ABC News.

"By the time we realized (the) Europe threat and shut down travel to Europe, there was probably already two or three weeks of 60,000 people coming back every day from Europe," he added. "That's where the large seeding came in the United States."

Lack of leadership accelerated the pandemic

lt doesn't really matter in this moment where the virus came from. "The reason we're in the trouble we are now isn't because the virus came here," Dr. William Haseltine, a former Harvard professor known for his work fighting cancer and AIDS, said Wednesday to CNN's Jake Tapper. "It's because of what we did once the virus got here. And what we're still doing now that the virus is here."

I really enjoyed listening to this interview because it drew the lines between what we haven't done (masks and distance) and how the lack of getting Americans to do those things (a lack of leadership) has made the pandemic worse.

Haseltine said:

"We have not done what many countries have done to control this virus. There are fundamental questions why and how, and I think what we have to do now is focus on what we need to do. We know the simple measures we need to take.

"I think it's time for us to wake up and say let's put all of that in the past and focus on saving the next 150,000 American lives. The next 300,000 lives, that will be. Let's talk about that.

"In addition to, obviously, masks, distancing, washing our hands, avoiding indoor situations in parts of the country where it's dangerous, closing down bars in places where it's dangerous to go inside."

Haseltine said getting Americans to do those things is often a state-level issue in practice, but it starts with leadership at the federal level.

And the lack of that voice, he said, has made things worse.

"You need a leader of the country that speaks in a way that people understand and are persuaded to behave correctly. ...

"That voice has been missing, and I would argue has actually accelerated the epidemic. We have a voice at the center of our government, which is accelerating the epidemic, not controlling the epidemic. It's time for that to change. "

How the Supreme Court deliberates

The Kavanaugh way -- Joan Biskupic's must-read first-draft-of-history deep dive into the deliberations of Supreme Court justices continues. Her piece focused on Brett Kavanaugh details his internal memos to colleagues asking them to punt on a Louisiana abortion law and on a standoff between Trump and Congress over the President's financial information.

Kavanaugh didn't want the court to rule on political matters.

Those just happen to be two of the cases where Chief Justice John Roberts broke with conservatives.

Trump won't confront Putin over bounties on US troops

You should watch this exchange between Axios reporter Jonathan Swan and the President, where Trump admits that he has not, despite opportunities, confronted President Vladimir Putin about reports that Russians put bounties on the heads of US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump questions the reports.

He downplays the reports.

He justifies the alleged Russian actions, arguing the US did as much decades ago.

But he never once says anything critical of Putin or in defense of the US soldiers he leads.

So that's distressing.

Removing troops from Germany

In a non-Covid world I'd be spending a lot of time today on this decision to send US troops from one NATO country (Germany) to other NATO countries (Belgium and Italy).

The Trump administration reasoning seems to come down to spite or some kind of frustration with Germany. At least, Trump made it sound punitive when he told reporters at the White House: "We spend a lot of money on Germany, they take advantage of us on trade and they take advantage on the military, so we're reducing the force."

(Full disclosure: I spent a large part of my childhood growing up on Army bases in Germany, reading Stars and Stripes, which is on the cusp of losing its funding).

You can argue that the US doesn't need as large a presence in Europe. But that doesn't seem to be what the President is arguing here. This is foreign policy by pique and not by strategy. And it'll cost billions of your dollars.

