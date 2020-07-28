Clear

Virgin Galactic's rocket plane will use 16 cameras to capture space tourists' every move

See the newly unveiled interior of Virgin Galactic's spaceship that will fly tourists to space for about $250,000 a ticket. CNN Business' Rachel Crane talks to CEO Michael Colglazier and Chief Space Officer George Whitesides about the challenge of designing a cabin for first-time astronauts.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

When Virgin Galactic's tourism customers take their quarter-million dollar ride to the edge of space, they'll strap themselves into custom-made reclining seats and blast into the upper atmosphere before spending a few minutes floating in microgravity — all while an on-board camera system captures their next social media posts.

Virgin Galactic hosted a live web event on Tuesday to debut the interior of SpaceShipTwo, which has been in development for more than 15 years and may now be within months of flying Virgin Galactic's first group of wealthy thrill seekers, according to the company. But the company still has several test flights and regulatory approval to gain before it will reach that milestone, executives said Wednesday.

SpaceShipTwo's mostly white interior will be empty except for a small two-pilot cockpit, up to six passenger seats, an array of windows, and a tinted mirror meant to allow passengers to view themselves as they float out of their seats in microgravity. A network of 16 high-definition cameras — tucked into the cabin walls, in the cockpit and on the exterior of the vehicle — will record the ride, aiming to capture "everything from the first Instagram posts, to a beautifully edited and historically significant personal movie," according to a press release.

"That's what our customers want," George Whitesides, the company's chief space officer, told CNN Business' Rachel Crane. "To capture that whole experience [using installed cameras] was really a challenging but, I think, [an] effectively done design problem."

Virgin Galactic said the seats will be designed specifically for each passenger, a feature included in the cost of a $250,000-plus Virgin Galactic ticket. Retractable harnesses are meant to make the vehicle accessible to "anybody, whether you're 80 years old or, you know, 20 years old and at the top of your health," Whitesides said.

The company, known for putting on lavish events for customers, also sent Oculus headsets to a group of reporters and some customers to provide virtual walk-throughs of the SpaceShipTwo cabin, a spokesperson said in an email. (Reporters who received the headsets will return them to Virgin Galactic.)

It's not clear when the company's first tourism flight will take off. And the Covid-19 pandemic could create more delays for Virgin Galactic, which has endured numerous schedule slips and setbacks, including a fatal accident during a 2014 flight test, since its founding by British entrepreneur Richard Branson in 2004.

"I think we're doing as good a job as we can in this challenging time for all of us," Whitesides said of the pandemic.

He added that Virgin Galactic employees take Covid-19 tests every two weeks and keep their distance while at work. (The government deemed the commercial space industry essential in March, allowing Virgin Galactic to continue operating.)

The company also needs final approval from federal regulators before it can set a date for its first commercial flight. Whitesides told reporters Tuesday that Virgin Galactic is looking to conduct "one or two more [test] flights" in the coming months, building on two prior test flights that reached the edge of space carried out in December 2018 and February 2019. Then, in a "final phase" of testing, the company will conduct at least one test mission with four "test passengers" on board with the pilots, Whitesides said.

The company is now hoping to drum up excitement among potential customers and the roughly 600 customers who have already purchased tickets — some of whom have waited years for SpaceShipTwo to be ready for commercial operations. Virgin Galactic, which debuted on the stock market in October 2019, is also preparing to sell a new batch of tickets that the company has said will cost more than $250,000.

Whitesides said an "incredible amount of work" went into designing SpaceShipTwo's interior, with consideration for every detail from the "mood lighting" to the fabric on the seat backs.

The custom seats will have patches of a woven material with "celestial" blues and and teals that pay homage to the Earth's ocean, according to Virgin Galactic. Some hardware will also be a golden metallic to resemble the New Mexico desert, which is home to the spaceport where Virgin Galactic's customers will gather before takeoff.

Each of the 12 windows in the passenger area of the plane will also be circled with a halo of light that will glow bright red during the minute-long engine burn. At the peak of its flight, while SpaceShipTwo is weightless, the lights will cut out and the cabin will be illuminated only by sunshine reflected off the Earth. The windows will offer an expansive view of the Earth's curved horizon and a glimpse into the blackness of the cosmos, the company says.

"Everything's made [for] when that pinnacle moment happens," said Michael Colglazier, a former Disney executive who was named Virgin Galactic's CEO earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51803

Reported Deaths: 1616
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16506807
Ramsey6347254
Dakota3537102
Anoka3050112
Stearns273419
Nobles17286
Washington170041
Olmsted152521
Scott119811
Mower10522
Rice9538
Blue Earth7744
Wright7225
Clay70739
Carver6842
Kandiyohi6471
Sherburne5715
Todd4112
Lyon4093
Freeborn3421
St. Louis33117
Steele3111
Watonwan2920
Benton2883
Nicollet27013
Winona22116
Martin1935
Le Sueur1851
Unassigned18040
Crow Wing16112
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1492
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12012
Dodge1180
Murray1181
McLeod1160
Carlton1150
Douglas1150
Polk1153
Waseca1150
Becker1110
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault760
Sibley742
Brown722
Wabasha660
Jackson640
Pennington631
Rock620
Koochiching583
Fillmore550
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs503
Swift501
Cass432
Yellow Medicine420
Grant411
Roseau410
Pope350
Houston340
Redwood300
Norman290
Aitkin250
Marshall250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard200
Wadena200
Mahnomen181
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42584

Reported Deaths: 835
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9109193
Woodbury356947
Black Hawk286862
Linn185187
Buena Vista177612
Johnson176612
Dallas167434
Scott149111
Dubuque136826
Marshall131023
Story105511
Pottawattamie104919
Wapello79631
Muscatine77246
Crawford6993
Webster6545
Sioux5631
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52129
Warren4741
Jasper43923
Wright4311
Plymouth4168
Louisa37313
Dickinson3594
Washington2809
Clinton2432
Hamilton2261
Boone2181
Franklin1733
Carroll1681
Bremer1667
Clay1661
Clarke1613
Allamakee1464
Emmet1451
Hardin1380
Marion1370
Shelby1350
Mahaska13217
Des Moines1312
Jackson1260
Poweshiek1238
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Pocahontas1121
Jones1111
Cedar1091
Hancock1052
Henry1053
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd952
Taylor930
Buchanan911
Lyon900
Madison872
Monona870
Harrison840
Clayton823
Humboldt821
Delaware791
Iowa771
Lee772
Sac760
Calhoun752
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Kossuth720
Fayette710
Jefferson710
Mills710
Winneshiek711
Winnebago690
Grundy651
Monroe657
Palo Alto640
Union641
Page560
Worth510
Davis481
Chickasaw470
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery382
Cass370
Greene370
Appanoose363
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Van Buren241
Fremont230
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned20
Rochester
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
A pleasant, and mostly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7-28

Image

How to properly store a face mask

Image

Registration open for youth programs at Quarry Hill

Image

Dave's 6:30a Weather 7-28

Image

Groundbreaking for New VA Clinic

Image

Improving social connectedness

Image

Did the School Board violate a law?

Image

Covid-19 has increased loneliness

Image

Deaths from drug overdoses are up, may be Covid-19 related

Image

Charles City softball falls in 4A quarterfinals

Community Events