Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says

Jeff and Catherine Carlton, parents of two sons with Covid-19 in Texas, spoke with CNN's Erin Burnett about their experiences dealing with the virus in their family.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Coronavirus symptoms can stick around for weeks, even in otherwise healthy people who don't have a severe case of the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a grim new analysis.

The CDC surveyed 292 people who tested positive for the virus, and 35% said they still weren't back to their usual good health even two or three weeks after testing positive.

While older people were more likely to feel prolonged symptoms, even young adults without underlying conditions reported feeling unwell for a long period of time, the CDC said.

The new understanding into how the virus affects patients comes as more than 4.1 million cases of coronavirus cases and 145,539 deaths have been reported in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts have stressed the importance of testing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus but have also said that people who do not show symptoms can spread of the virus.

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization for the first coronavirus test for asymptomatic cases -- and even people who think they aren't infected at all.

"FDA's authorization of the first diagnostic test to be used for anyone, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have other exposure risk factors, is a step toward the type of broad screening that may help enable the reopening of schools and workplaces," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement Friday.

Vaccine could help, but is a long way off

For those hoping to reopen the US after the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines have been a beacon of hope.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he believes that hope is warranted and that a vaccine could stop the pandemic in its tracks, but he also doesn't believe that will happen until well into 2021.

"I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have (a) vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States," Fauci told the Washington Post's Bob Costa during a Post Live event.

Fauci noted that some companies have said they could have a vaccine available before the end of the year.

"I'm a little skeptical about that, but, you know, anything is possible," he told the Post.

Once a vaccine is found and made available, the public will need to agree to take it in order for it to be effective. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Thomas Frieden said Friday that could be difficult.

"This is the first time we've had an anti-vaccine movement before we've had the vaccine," Frieden said in a podcast sponsored by the online news site Axios.

"There's already too much suspicion and hesitancy about vaccines, and the way to address that is to just say it like it is and be sure that we're saying what we're doing, when we're doing it, what we're learning, when we're learning it," said Frieden, who is now the president of Resolve to Save Lives.

States still setting records

Months into the US coronavirus pandemic, states across the nation are still setting new records for infections and deaths.

Oregon, which has mandated face coverings both indoors and outdoors, recorded nine new Covid-19 deaths Friday, its highest number since the outbreak began, according to the state's health department.

California also reported its highest number of deaths from coronavirus on Friday, with 159 in a single day, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 4,813 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday -- the highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period by the Georgia DPH since the pandemic began.

As cases rise, many local leaders are enforcing measures to protect against the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that dozens of bars and restaurants in the state face charges related to coronavirus violations just this week.

And Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional statewide restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants and alcohol sales Friday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases that are currently stressing the state's hospitals.

"We have over 1,600 new cases today. And that number is simply not sustainable. It pushes us towards almost 6,000 new cases in the last four days alone," the governor said at a news conference. "We have to do things a little bit differently. We have to be willing to make sacrifices as a state and as a people."

Fauci supports CDC's push to send kids back to school

The CDC released guidance Thursday pushing hard for schools to reopen, and Fauci called them "a sound set of guidelines.

"I think the CDC has put some good guidance down. I just took a quick look at them before I started in on the program, which was sent to me by my colleagues at the CDC. So I think it's a sound set of guidelines," Fauci told Costa during the Post Live interview.

The guidelines point to studies showing that children are not at high risk of severe symptoms from coronavirus, as well as to studies showing younger children may not be important vectors for the spread of the virus.

"There's still a lot to learn about what the prevalence and incidence of infection is in children," Fauci said.

Fauci added the National Institutes of Health has a study underway that is looking at 2,000 families to find, among other things, how frequently children get infected and if they transmit it to adults. It's expected to produce results by December, he said.

"Even though we have some information about that, we still need more," Fauci said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48721

Reported Deaths: 1601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15537804
Ramsey5985253
Dakota3263101
Anoka2848111
Stearns267819
Nobles17146
Washington157241
Olmsted146621
Scott10949
Mower10242
Rice9288
Blue Earth7263
Clay68639
Wright6644
Kandiyohi6311
Carver6182
Sherburne4725
Todd4052
Lyon3903
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30516
Steele2921
Watonwan2830
Benton2763
Nicollet24913
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1651
Goodhue1548
Cottonwood1530
Crow Wing14412
Chisago1381
Otter Tail1371
Unassigned13040
Pipestone1246
Beltrami1220
Pine1190
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11312
Carlton1100
Murray1090
Douglas1080
Polk1043
Waseca990
Isanti960
Becker920
Chippewa871
Meeker772
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley692
Brown632
Wabasha630
Jackson600
Pennington601
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine380
Cass362
Roseau340
Grant331
Houston330
Pope300
Redwood270
Norman260
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40686

Reported Deaths: 819
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8786191
Woodbury351447
Black Hawk277461
Buena Vista176712
Linn171987
Johnson170110
Dallas161934
Scott139811
Dubuque130026
Marshall125621
Story99810
Pottawattamie97918
Wapello77331
Muscatine74845
Crawford6893
Webster5665
Sioux5511
Tama51429
Cerro Gordo48816
Warren4321
Wright4251
Jasper41620
Plymouth3976
Louisa37513
Dickinson3514
Washington2759
Hamilton2161
Boone2041
Clinton1942
Clay1621
Franklin1573
Clarke1563
Bremer1527
Carroll1491
Allamakee1444
Mahaska13117
Shelby1270
Des Moines1252
Emmet1250
Hardin1180
Poweshiek1188
Guthrie1145
Marion1130
Jackson1100
Pocahontas1101
Cedar1061
Jones1051
Benton1021
Henry1013
Floyd962
Hancock952
Cherokee931
Butler882
Taylor850
Buchanan841
Lyon840
Monona840
Madison792
Sac750
Harrison730
Mitchell730
Osceola730
Calhoun722
Humboldt721
Kossuth720
Delaware701
Iowa701
Fayette680
Jefferson680
Clayton673
Lee672
Winneshiek661
Monroe647
Mills630
Winnebago630
Palo Alto620
Grundy611
Union591
Davis471
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw410
Lucas394
Page390
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass320
Montgomery312
Ida270
Keokuk261
Adair220
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Decatur170
Fremont160
Adams120
Wayne121
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Heat and humidity have returned and storm chances are not too far behind
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hovland commits to St. Cloud State

Image

Vaught named NIACC women's coach

Image

Dave's 10p Weather 7-24

Image

The nuances of distance learning

Image

Newman baseball starts title defense Saturday

Image

First-time gun purchases are on the rise

Image

Election judge needed

Image

Pine Island moves to be more welcoming

Image

What do you want to see in Downtown Mason City?

Image

Dave's 6p Weather 7-24

Community Events