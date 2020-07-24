Clear
Covid-19 can be a prolonged illness, even for young adults, CDC report says

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Covid-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions. CNN's John Berman spoke with coronavirus "long-hauler" Paul Garner, a professor at the School of Tropical Medicine in Liverpool, England, who is still experiencing lingering effects of Covid-19 months after his diagnosis.

Covid-19 can be a prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed by the agency said they still weren't back to their usual good health even two to three weeks after testing positive for the disease.

The CDC had survey results from 292 people who had a positive test for Covid-19 and were treated as an outpatient from April 15 until June 25. The interviews were done 14 to 21 days after people were originally tested. The results were reported in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Friday.

Of those surveyed, 94% said they had at least one symptom when they went in for a Covid-19 test. People reported having a median number of seven of the 17 symptoms listed by the CDC. Fatigue was the most common complaint, followed by cough and a headache.

For the people whose symptoms lingered, 43% said they had a cough, 35% said they felt tired, and 29% said they were short of breath. The median time that they had been interviewed was 16 days from when they tested positive.

Sixty-five percent of those surveyed said they had returned to their usual state of health five to 12 days after they had a positive Covid-19 test.

Age seemed to play a role in whether someone still felt sick weeks after a positive test. More of the people in the 50-and-older demographic, 47%, said they still had symptoms weeks after their test. By comparison, among people ages 18 to 34, 26% said they still had symptoms. For people in the 35-to-49 age range, 32% said they still weren't back to full health.

The more chronic conditions someone had, the more likely it was that they still had lingering symptoms. But even 1 in 5 younger people ages 18 to 34 who had no chronic medical conditions said they had not fully recovered.

Earlier studies have shown that hospitalized patients can have lengthy recovery times. One survey of patients in Italy done two months after they became ill, found that more than 87% still had at least one symptom and more than half said they still had three or more symptoms.

Some doctors have expressed concern that the symptoms could linger for years and some may never fully recover. There are studies underway to gauge the long-term effects and some clinics have started to set up programs that help people with long-term Covid-19 symptoms.

A clinic in the UK, for example, brought in specialists in chronic fatigue, dieticians and a psychologist to help those who had been hospitalized, but they have now started to see patients with milder cases of the disease coming in for help as well. Some "Covid long-haulers," as some are starting to call them, are experiencing symptoms for months.

The authors of the new CDC study argue that public health leaders need to remind people who may not take Covid-19 seriously that even younger, healthier adults who get a milder form of the disease can have symptoms for weeks.

People need to take precautions, the CDC said, and frequently wash their hands, wear a mask in public and keep physical distance from others to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48721

Reported Deaths: 1601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15537804
Ramsey5985253
Dakota3263101
Anoka2848111
Stearns267819
Nobles17146
Washington157241
Olmsted146621
Scott10949
Mower10242
Rice9288
Blue Earth7263
Clay68639
Wright6644
Kandiyohi6311
Carver6182
Sherburne4725
Todd4052
Lyon3903
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30516
Steele2921
Watonwan2830
Benton2763
Nicollet24913
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1651
Goodhue1548
Cottonwood1530
Crow Wing14412
Chisago1381
Otter Tail1371
Unassigned13040
Pipestone1246
Beltrami1220
Pine1190
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11312
Carlton1100
Murray1090
Douglas1080
Polk1043
Waseca990
Isanti960
Becker920
Chippewa871
Meeker772
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley692
Brown632
Wabasha630
Jackson600
Pennington601
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine380
Cass362
Roseau340
Grant331
Houston330
Pope300
Redwood270
Norman260
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40686

Reported Deaths: 819
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8786191
Woodbury351447
Black Hawk277461
Buena Vista176712
Linn171987
Johnson170110
Dallas161934
Scott139811
Dubuque130026
Marshall125621
Story99810
Pottawattamie97918
Wapello77331
Muscatine74845
Crawford6893
Webster5665
Sioux5511
Tama51429
Cerro Gordo48816
Warren4321
Wright4251
Jasper41620
Plymouth3976
Louisa37513
Dickinson3514
Washington2759
Hamilton2161
Boone2041
Clinton1942
Clay1621
Franklin1573
Clarke1563
Bremer1527
Carroll1491
Allamakee1444
Mahaska13117
Shelby1270
Des Moines1252
Emmet1250
Hardin1180
Poweshiek1188
Guthrie1145
Marion1130
Jackson1100
Pocahontas1101
Cedar1061
Jones1051
Benton1021
Henry1013
Floyd962
Hancock952
Cherokee931
Butler882
Taylor850
Buchanan841
Lyon840
Monona840
Madison792
Sac750
Harrison730
Mitchell730
Osceola730
Calhoun722
Humboldt721
Kossuth720
Delaware701
Iowa701
Fayette680
Jefferson680
Clayton673
Lee672
Winneshiek661
Monroe647
Mills630
Winnebago630
Palo Alto620
Grundy611
Union591
Davis471
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw410
Lucas394
Page390
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass320
Montgomery312
Ida270
Keokuk261
Adair220
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Decatur170
Fremont160
Adams120
Wayne121
Unassigned10
