Clear

Medical experts urge US to shut down and start over as coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Microsoft founder Bill Gates responds to the many conspiracy theories and widespread falsehoods online about him and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As the US hit a sobering 4 million cases of Covid-19 and the rising daily rate of confirmed cases and hospitalizations suggest the virus is far from under control, medical experts are urging political leaders to shut down the country and start over to contain the pandemic.

At least 4,038,748 coronavirus cases and 144,304 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As the numbers climb, more than 150 prominent US medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and others have signed a letter to political leaders urging them to shut down the country and start over to contain the surging coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities," the letter said.

Coronavirus is set to become a leading cause of death in the US, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality statisticians told CNN via email Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also sounded the alarm Thursday during a CNN coronavirus town hall.

"Infection rates in the US are deeply troubling because the summer, when it's warmer, when people are outdoors more, actually it's easier to reduce the infection than it's going to be out in the fall," said Gates, who is helping fund the development of coronavirus vaccine efforts through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. "So we're in a very tough situation."

How states are handling major outbreaks

As the nation marks another grim milestone, states across the country are struggling with local outbreaks.

New Mexico, Hawaii and Missouri all reported records for new daily cases Thursday.

For the fourth straight day, Los Angeles County reported more than 2,000 additional confirmed cases, Health Officer Muntu Davis announced in a news briefing.

And officials in Alaska have begun isolating, monitoring and caring for 96 employees of a seafood processing plant in Seward, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. CNN has reached out to the company, OBI Seafoods, for comment.

Citing an increasing rate of transmission, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state is tightening restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters, weddings and funerals.

"If we let the virus get even more control, it will have an even more devastating impact over the long term in our economy, and certainly in our health, and the very lives of our loved ones," he said at a news conference.

Where the new school year stands

The resurgence in cases, and likely ongoing presence of the virus, has ignited debate about how to proceed with the new school year.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state will delay in-person learning through at least Labor Day as cases break records in the state.

By contrast, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said his state will introduce a plan to reopen schools Tuesday.

"Our kids need to be in school because kids not only academically are suffering, emotionally, mental health. ... There are a number of working families who need for their children to be in school so they can continue to work. There's a lot of reasons why schools can be and should be open. So long as we do that in a way that protects teachers and protects students at the same time we believe we can do," Lee said.

New guidance from the CDC is strongly in favor of sending students back to the classroom, saying that available evidence shows that coronavirus does not possess as great a risk to children. With the services and instruction offered in school, the CDC guidance said virtual learning can be a disadvantage to American students.

"It can lead to severe learning loss, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with heightened behavioral needs," the CDC statement said.

Learning more on risks to mothers and infants

Researchers are still learning how the virus impacts certain groups, with results sometimes changing earlier guidance.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics released Wednesday said that mothers infected with the virus can safely stay in the same room as their newborns if safety measures are taken.

"What we now know is the risk of the newborn becoming infected around the time of birth is low when safety precautions are taken to protect the baby," said lead author of the guidance Dr. Karen Puopolo in a statement. "In fact, the risk in the short-term appears to be no greater if mother and infant room-in together using infection control measures compared to physical separation of the infant in a room separate from the mother."

A study published Thursday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health supported that guidance.

Researchers reported no cases of viral transmission among 120 babies born to 116 Covid-positive mothers, even when both shared a room and the mothers breastfed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47961

Reported Deaths: 1592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15273803
Ramsey5890251
Dakota3194100
Anoka2790110
Stearns266619
Nobles17136
Washington155040
Olmsted144821
Scott10728
Mower10192
Rice9248
Blue Earth7103
Clay67939
Wright6524
Kandiyohi6271
Carver6022
Sherburne4595
Todd4052
Lyon3853
Freeborn3311
St. Louis29916
Steele2911
Watonwan2820
Benton2743
Nicollet24313
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1621
Goodhue1538
Cottonwood1500
Crow Wing13712
Chisago1351
Otter Tail1341
Pipestone1245
Unassigned12240
Pine1190
Beltrami1150
Dodge1140
McLeod1140
Itasca10812
Carlton1070
Douglas1050
Murray1040
Waseca980
Polk963
Isanti940
Chippewa871
Becker850
Meeker762
Morrison741
Faribault720
Sibley692
Brown612
Jackson600
Pennington600
Wabasha590
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Koochiching483
Mille Lacs483
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine370
Roseau340
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Pope280
Redwood270
Norman240
Marshall230
Wilkin233
Aitkin220
Big Stone200
Kanabec201
Wadena200
Mahnomen181
Clearwater140
Lake140
Stevens140
Hubbard120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Cook20
Kittson20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40098

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8644191
Woodbury349547
Black Hawk274461
Buena Vista176012
Johnson167610
Linn166787
Dallas160034
Scott136511
Dubuque126524
Marshall121821
Story98310
Pottawattamie96116
Wapello76931
Muscatine74445
Crawford6883
Webster5655
Sioux5450
Tama51329
Cerro Gordo47316
Warren4251
Wright4231
Jasper41619
Plymouth3916
Louisa37313
Dickinson3504
Washington2759
Hamilton2151
Boone1941
Clinton1902
Clay1611
Franklin1573
Clarke1543
Carroll1481
Bremer1477
Allamakee1434
Mahaska12917
Shelby1260
Emmet1220
Des Moines1202
Poweshiek1178
Hardin1130
Guthrie1125
Marion1120
Pocahontas1091
Jackson1050
Cedar1041
Jones1031
Henry1003
Benton991
Floyd952
Hancock932
Cherokee921
Butler872
Taylor850
Lyon840
Monona820
Buchanan811
Madison782
Sac750
Harrison730
Kossuth730
Humboldt721
Osceola720
Calhoun712
Mitchell700
Iowa691
Jefferson680
Delaware671
Clayton663
Fayette660
Lee642
Mills630
Monroe637
Winneshiek631
Palo Alto610
Union591
Winnebago590
Grundy581
Worth470
Davis461
Howard430
Chickasaw400
Lucas394
Page380
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass300
Ida270
Montgomery252
Keokuk241
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Adair210
Ringgold191
Fremont160
Decatur150
Unassigned130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 66°
Ready the AC! Heat and humidity will be making a comeback starting Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masks Encouraged But Not Required in Iowa

Image

Albert Lea reduces activity fees

Image

Celebrating MLB Opening Day

Image

RPS mapping out return to learn plans

Image

Seans 7/23 Weather

Image

Origami for a Cause

Image

Chamber Distributes Masks

Image

Express clinics reopening in our area

Image

City looking to hire cleanup workers

Image

Front line Act

Community Events