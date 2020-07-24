Clear

China orders US consulate in Chengdu to cease operations in retaliation for Houston closure

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu days after the US forced the Chinese consulate in Houston to cease operations. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout reports.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By James Griffiths, CNN

China has ordered the closure of the United States consulate in Chengdu, days after Washington forced the Chinese consulate in Houston to cease operations.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said US diplomats in China had been notified Friday morning that Beijing was revoking the license for the Chengdu consulate in China's southwest, which has been ordered to "stop all business and activities."

It added that the US had "unilaterally provoked the incident" by ordering the closure of the Houston office, an action Beijing said "seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations."

"The current situation between China and the United States is something China does not want to see, and the responsibility rests entirely with the United States," the foreign ministry said. "We once again urge the US to immediately revoke the erroneous decision to create necessary conditions for the return of bilateral relations to normal."

On Twitter, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, said the order was "a legitimate and necessary response to the unilateral provocative move by the US to demand the closure of China's Consulate General in Houston."

The US State Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Retaliation

Chengdu, the capital of China's southwest Sichuan province, is an important diplomatic outpost for the US, covering a large swath of the country, including the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

The consulate was also the site of the dramatic attempted defection in 2012 by Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun, whose actions kicked off a series of events that led to the downfall of top Communist Party official Bo Xilai.

Speaking to CNN ahead of the announcement, James Green, a China analyst at Georgetown and former US diplomat, said that given Washington had recently moved to sanction Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Tibet, "closing the Chengdu consulate might appeal to some."

Observers had previously suggested Beijing could order the closure of the US consulate in Wuhan, which is informally paired with Houston and the most recent to open in China. But diplomats have not been working from the consulate for several months now, having evacuated early in the coronavirus pandemic. Attempts to return to work were stymied by China's insistence that diplomats undergo coronavirus testing on arrival, potentially exposing their DNA to the Chinese security services, rather than provide a negative test result.

Effectively, this means that two US consulates in China will soon be out of action, while the Chinese office in Houston is still running as of Friday Beijing time, with the deadline for its closure fast approaching.

US President Donald Trump has suggested he might order the closure of more Chinese consulates, with some officials and the FBI linking the diplomatic outposts to espionage and IP theft by China in the US.

Federal prosecutors are currently seeking a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud who they say is hiding out in China's consulate in San Francisco.

Rising tensions

Relations between China and the US have plummeted in the past year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of China's human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blasted what he said were decades of failed policy towards China, in a speech at the Nixon Library in California.

"As President Trump has made very clear, we need a strategy that protects the American economy and indeed our way of life. The free world must triumph over this new tyranny," Pompeo said. "The truth is that our policies -- and those of other free nations -- resurrected China's failing economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that were feeding it. We opened our arms to Chinese citizens, only to see the Chinese Communist Party exploit our free and open society."

The top US diplomat was recently in Europe where he rallied governments on the continent to take a harder line with Beijing.

His posture has made Pompeo a figure of loathing in China. Reacting to his speech Friday, Hua, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, accused Pompeo of "launching a new crusade against China in a globalized world."

"What he is doing is as futile as an ant trying to shake a tree," she added. "It's about time that all peace-loving people around the world stepped forward to prevent him from doing the world more harm."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47961

Reported Deaths: 1592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15273803
Ramsey5890251
Dakota3194100
Anoka2790110
Stearns266619
Nobles17136
Washington155040
Olmsted144821
Scott10728
Mower10192
Rice9248
Blue Earth7103
Clay67939
Wright6524
Kandiyohi6271
Carver6022
Sherburne4595
Todd4052
Lyon3853
Freeborn3311
St. Louis29916
Steele2911
Watonwan2820
Benton2743
Nicollet24313
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1621
Goodhue1538
Cottonwood1500
Crow Wing13712
Chisago1351
Otter Tail1341
Pipestone1245
Unassigned12240
Pine1190
Beltrami1150
Dodge1140
McLeod1140
Itasca10812
Carlton1070
Douglas1050
Murray1040
Waseca980
Polk963
Isanti940
Chippewa871
Becker850
Meeker762
Morrison741
Faribault720
Sibley692
Brown612
Jackson600
Pennington600
Wabasha590
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Koochiching483
Mille Lacs483
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine370
Roseau340
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Pope280
Redwood270
Norman240
Marshall230
Wilkin233
Aitkin220
Big Stone200
Kanabec201
Wadena200
Mahnomen181
Clearwater140
Lake140
Stevens140
Hubbard120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Cook20
Kittson20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40098

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8644191
Woodbury349547
Black Hawk274461
Buena Vista176012
Johnson167610
Linn166787
Dallas160034
Scott136511
Dubuque126524
Marshall121821
Story98310
Pottawattamie96116
Wapello76931
Muscatine74445
Crawford6883
Webster5655
Sioux5450
Tama51329
Cerro Gordo47316
Warren4251
Wright4231
Jasper41619
Plymouth3916
Louisa37313
Dickinson3504
Washington2759
Hamilton2151
Boone1941
Clinton1902
Clay1611
Franklin1573
Clarke1543
Carroll1481
Bremer1477
Allamakee1434
Mahaska12917
Shelby1260
Emmet1220
Des Moines1202
Poweshiek1178
Hardin1130
Guthrie1125
Marion1120
Pocahontas1091
Jackson1050
Cedar1041
Jones1031
Henry1003
Benton991
Floyd952
Hancock932
Cherokee921
Butler872
Taylor850
Lyon840
Monona820
Buchanan811
Madison782
Sac750
Harrison730
Kossuth730
Humboldt721
Osceola720
Calhoun712
Mitchell700
Iowa691
Jefferson680
Delaware671
Clayton663
Fayette660
Lee642
Mills630
Monroe637
Winneshiek631
Palo Alto610
Union591
Winnebago590
Grundy581
Worth470
Davis461
Howard430
Chickasaw400
Lucas394
Page380
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass300
Ida270
Montgomery252
Keokuk241
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Adair210
Ringgold191
Fremont160
Decatur150
Unassigned130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Ready the AC! Heat and humidity will be making a comeback starting Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masks Encouraged But Not Required in Iowa

Image

Albert Lea reduces activity fees

Image

Celebrating MLB Opening Day

Image

RPS mapping out return to learn plans

Image

Seans 7/23 Weather

Image

Origami for a Cause

Image

Chamber Distributes Masks

Image

Express clinics reopening in our area

Image

City looking to hire cleanup workers

Image

Front line Act

Community Events