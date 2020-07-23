Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

After 128 days in a hospital -- 51 on a ventilator -- Covid-19 survivor 'Miracle Larry' is finally home

Larry Kelly earned the nickname "Miracle Larry" after surviving a long battle with the coronavirus, including over 50 days on a ventilator. WCBS has more.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

At one point Larry Kelly was considered the sickest patient at Mount Sinai hospital in New York. A day after being admitted, he was put on a ventilator as Covid-19 ravaged his lungs.

He suffered seizures, and when his condition worsened his wife had to stop doctors from pulling the plug.

But his brother didn't nickname him "Miracle Larry" for nothing.

After 128 days in the hospital -- 51 on a ventilator -- Kelly was released from a medical facility on Thursday, allowing him to return home and embrace his family.

From cold to coma

When Kelly, a retired high school assistant principal, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, he said it simply "felt like I had a cold." After his hospital admission, however, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

"While I was in a coma, I had pneumonia in both lungs," the 64-year-old told CNN. "I was agitated so they gave me fentanyl to calm me down. I got addicted to the fentanyl so they had to wean me down on methadone, and I had a massive brain bleed, which they say covered my entire brain."

The doctors called in Kelly's wife, daughter and brother to the hospital, strongly suggesting that they agree to take him off life support and say their last goodbyes. When they arrived and his wife, Dawn Kelly, set eyes on Larry's frail body, she said her knees gave way.

"He was attached to a lot of monitors. Tubes everywhere. EEG on his brain. He looked awful," his daughter, Jackie Kelly, said.

But as doctors insisted on pulling the plug, his wife remembered the last text that Kelly had sent her before he was placed on a ventilator: "I promise I'll never stop fighting."

"I said he would want to live," Dawn Kelly recalled telling the doctors. "We all said that."

'You don't want this'

With the support of his family and hard work of the medical staff, Kelly finally opened his eyes on Easter Sunday.

"I am very lucky," Kelly said. "But on Easter Sunday in New York 527 people died, so people were dying all around me and I didn't die. Is that a miracle? I don't know, but this disease affects not only individuals but their entire families."

"I feel so much for the people who lost loved ones, and it's on everybody to wear their mask," Kelly said tearfully. "You don't want this. It was not easy to get here."

At the end of May, Kelly continued his healing process at the New Jewish Home, an assisted living facility, where he worked with three different therapists -- speech, physical and occupational -- to get his body back to normal, according to the New York Times.

And on Thursday he finally exited the facility's doors to cheers from his family, friends and caretakers.

The first thing he said he's looking forward to after spending 128 days in the hospital is his first meal at home.

"I don't know if you've ever had nursing home food but..." Larry said jokingly to CNN affiliate WCBS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47961

Reported Deaths: 1592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15273803
Ramsey5890251
Dakota3194100
Anoka2790110
Stearns266619
Nobles17136
Washington155040
Olmsted144821
Scott10728
Mower10192
Rice9248
Blue Earth7103
Clay67939
Wright6524
Kandiyohi6271
Carver6022
Sherburne4595
Todd4052
Lyon3853
Freeborn3311
St. Louis29916
Steele2911
Watonwan2820
Benton2743
Nicollet24313
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1621
Goodhue1538
Cottonwood1500
Crow Wing13712
Chisago1351
Otter Tail1341
Pipestone1245
Unassigned12240
Pine1190
Beltrami1150
Dodge1140
McLeod1140
Itasca10812
Carlton1070
Douglas1050
Murray1040
Waseca980
Polk963
Isanti940
Chippewa871
Becker850
Meeker762
Morrison741
Faribault720
Sibley692
Brown612
Jackson600
Pennington600
Wabasha590
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Koochiching483
Mille Lacs483
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine370
Roseau340
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Pope280
Redwood270
Norman240
Marshall230
Wilkin233
Aitkin220
Big Stone200
Kanabec201
Wadena200
Mahnomen181
Clearwater140
Lake140
Stevens140
Hubbard120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Cook20
Kittson20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40098

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8644191
Woodbury349547
Black Hawk274461
Buena Vista176012
Johnson167610
Linn166787
Dallas160034
Scott136511
Dubuque126524
Marshall121821
Story98310
Pottawattamie96116
Wapello76931
Muscatine74445
Crawford6883
Webster5655
Sioux5450
Tama51329
Cerro Gordo47316
Warren4251
Wright4231
Jasper41619
Plymouth3916
Louisa37313
Dickinson3504
Washington2759
Hamilton2151
Boone1941
Clinton1902
Clay1611
Franklin1573
Clarke1543
Carroll1481
Bremer1477
Allamakee1434
Mahaska12917
Shelby1260
Emmet1220
Des Moines1202
Poweshiek1178
Hardin1130
Guthrie1125
Marion1120
Pocahontas1091
Jackson1050
Cedar1041
Jones1031
Henry1003
Benton991
Floyd952
Hancock932
Cherokee921
Butler872
Taylor850
Lyon840
Monona820
Buchanan811
Madison782
Sac750
Harrison730
Kossuth730
Humboldt721
Osceola720
Calhoun712
Mitchell700
Iowa691
Jefferson680
Delaware671
Clayton663
Fayette660
Lee642
Mills630
Monroe637
Winneshiek631
Palo Alto610
Union591
Winnebago590
Grundy581
Worth470
Davis461
Howard430
Chickasaw400
Lucas394
Page380
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass300
Ida270
Montgomery252
Keokuk241
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Adair210
Ringgold191
Fremont160
Decatur150
Unassigned130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Ready the AC! Heat and humidity will be making a comeback starting Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber Distributes Masks

Image

Express clinics reopening in our area

Image

City looking to hire cleanup workers

Image

Front line Act

Image

Back To School Disadvantages For Minority Families

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7-23

Image

Rochester Fire continuing to take safety precautions

Image

Dave's 6a Weather 7-23

Image

Rochester Police partner with 'Hope Fuse' to help at-risk kids

Image

Wojcik Criticizes Muñoz

Community Events