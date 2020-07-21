Clear

The 1 thing NOT to expect from Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports that no members of the coronavirus task force are expected to speak at President Trump's first coronavirus briefing in nearly three months.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Monday, President Donald Trump totally reversed course on how he is handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- posting a picture wearing a mask and announcing that he would restart the coronavirus daily(ish) briefings that ended in late April.

"I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching in the history of cable television. There's never been anything like it," Mr. Trump said of the briefings. "It's a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics." (When Trump ended the daily briefings a few months back, he said they were "not worth the time & effort" because "the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.")

On Tuesday, we learned more details about the briefings -- the first of which is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak, there are no current plans for any members of the White House coronavirus task force to join Trump at the podium -- although that could change. They also report that the way White House aides convinced Trump to restart these briefings was to tell him he could talk about more than just the coronavirus. Which brings me to the most delicious detail we know about the planned briefings -- courtesy of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News Tuesday morning (bolding is mine):

"These are going to be short briefings, of the President mainly, delivering information to the American people that's needed on therapeutics and vaccines. There will be other information tied into these briefings. We have a lot of plans over the next three months. So you're going to be hearing about other topics as well. The President may, at times, bring someone with him, maybe not. That will be his decision. But these will be very newsy briefings with a lot of information the American -- the American people will hear."

Oh, and she also noted that Trump will take questions from reporters.

OK, let's break down what McEnany told us there:

1) The briefings will cover coronavirus and other topics

2) They will mostly feature the President

3) He will take questions

4) They will be short.

HA. HA. HA.

Quick: Name the last time that Trump went "short" when dealing with the press? Was it the 50-plus minute opening speech he delivered in the Rose Garden on July 14 before taking roughly two questions from the media? Or the rambling press conferences he held in April to address the growing coronavirus pandemic? Or every campaign speech he has ever given?

Of all the things these coronavirus briefings will be, they almost certainly will NOT be short.

The dirty little secret about President Trump is that for all of his "fake news" rhetoric, we haven't ever had a President who enjoyed the banter with reporters -- or cared more about what the media thought of him -- than this one. When Trump gets in front of the media -- with the bright lights on and the cameras running -- it's right where he wants to be, at the center of attention. It's why he can never break away, taking questions before he leaves on Marine One, taking questions when he gets of Air Force One, taking questions at every pool spray and photo op.

Trust me when I tell you that Trump's top aides would like him to talk to the media far less than he does. But Trump believes himself to be his own best messenger and, again, he loves the attention. So he talks and talks and talks.

Why would that suddenly change now, with Trump facing major political problems as he seeks to win a second term? Trump has always believed he can talk himself out of any corner, and this is the tightest corner he has ever been in. And the White House only got him to agree to these briefings by promising he could talk about more than the coronavirus! And they say he plans to take questions!

Add all of those things up and there is no way that Trump is going to provide "short" updates about the coronavirus -- or anything else. Quite the contrary. My guess is that Trump goes long -- at least an hour -- for as long as he thinks it makes sense to continue to do these briefings. (I'm skeptical they last all that long, because Trump will want to see immediate improvement in his poll numbers by doing them and I don't think that's at all likely.)

So buckle up. We are in -- at least in the short term -- for a torrent of Trump talking.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47107

Reported Deaths: 1585
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14835802
Ramsey5719249
Dakota3059100
Anoka2678110
Stearns264319
Nobles17066
Washington146540
Olmsted140321
Scott10228
Mower10082
Rice9158
Unassigned75940
Blue Earth6792
Clay66939
Wright6234
Kandiyohi6131
Carver5682
Sherburne4295
Todd4042
Lyon3783
Freeborn3271
St. Louis28416
Watonwan2790
Steele2781
Benton2693
Nicollet22613
Martin1865
Winona18616
Le Sueur1531
Cottonwood1480
Goodhue1488
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1261
Pine1170
Pipestone1135
Dodge1120
McLeod1110
Carlton1030
Beltrami1010
Douglas1010
Itasca9612
Murray960
Polk953
Isanti930
Waseca920
Chippewa861
Becker800
Morrison731
Meeker721
Faribault700
Sibley662
Jackson600
Pennington590
Brown562
Wabasha550
Lincoln470
Swift461
Fillmore450
Mille Lacs452
Renville444
Rock420
Koochiching372
Yellow Medicine350
Grant331
Houston330
Cass322
Roseau320
Redwood270
Pope240
Wilkin233
Marshall220
Norman220
Aitkin190
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Wadena190
Mahnomen181
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39236

Reported Deaths: 797
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8465189
Woodbury348246
Black Hawk270761
Buena Vista175712
Johnson163610
Linn160487
Dallas157134
Scott131811
Dubuque121523
Marshall119721
Story9479
Pottawattamie92515
Wapello74631
Muscatine73245
Crawford6903
Webster5655
Sioux5350
Tama51029
Cerro Gordo45013
Wright4171
Warren4151
Jasper41317
Plymouth3806
Louisa37113
Dickinson3443
Washington2679
Hamilton2121
Boone1881
Clinton1782
Clay1611
Clarke1523
Franklin1440
Allamakee1414
Bremer1397
Carroll1351
Mahaska12917
Shelby1270
Emmet1200
Des Moines1152
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1101
Hardin1090
Guthrie1075
Marion1050
Cedar1031
Henry1003
Jackson970
Jones971
Floyd952
Benton941
Cherokee891
Butler842
Hancock812
Monona810
Taylor810
Buchanan761
Lyon750
Sac750
Madison732
Harrison710
Kossuth710
Osceola710
Calhoun702
Humboldt701
Mitchell680
Jefferson670
Delaware661
Iowa661
Fayette650
Palo Alto630
Lee622
Monroe617
Clayton603
Mills600
Grundy580
Winnebago580
Winneshiek581
Union561
Davis461
Worth440
Howard420
Chickasaw410
Lucas384
Greene370
Appanoose343
Page320
Cass300
Ida250
Keokuk241
Unassigned220
Van Buren221
Audubon211
Montgomery212
Adair200
Ringgold171
Decatur160
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Comfortable temps in the near term, but not without more rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. James Coffee working to stay open

Image

Dave 6:30a Weather 7-21

Image

Gloria Dei hosting conversation about white privelege

Image

Grand slam carries Central Springs to state tournament

Image

Coaching back home during a pandemic

Image

School board in North Iowa moves to eliminate racism

Image

Mason City Firefighters get wet for water rescue training

Image

Roch city council decides how to spend Cares funds

Image

City of Rochester plans for CARES funding

Image

Seans Weather 7/20

Community Events