Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports its 1st COVID-related death of child Full Story

The surge in US cases has left labs overwhelmed and Covid-19 tests delayed

CNN's Don Lemon and former Harvard Medical School professor William Haseltine discuss recent comments by Missouri Governor Mike Parson that children need to return to school despite the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More Americans are testing positive for coronavirus all over the US at record-breaking numbers and the surge is slowing down testing.

Labs across the country are now facing what seems like an almost "infinite" demand, one expert says.

"We really do need to improve our turnaround times, primarily in areas and counties of outbreaks," Adm. Brett Giroir, a White House coronavirus task force member, said.

Diagnostic labs are feeling the effects of the spike in cases, with a leading commercial lab saying testing results can now take up to two weeks for some patients.

The delays come even as the labs work to scale up their capacity, hoping to be able to perform about 150,000 tests each day by the end of July, Quest Diagnostics said in a news release.

Demand is even higher in the South, Southwest and West regions of the US, Quest said.

And the pandemic is still in its early stages, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

To help combat the spread of the virus, at least three mayors have mentioned reverting back to tighter measures, and nearly 40 states have some type of mask requirement in place. Masks, experts have said, are one of the most powerful tools to prevent further infections.

But Osterholm emphasized Monday, keeping people apart is just as important.

"It's all about distancing. And that's what actually drove down the numbers last spring," he said.

"We really did create a lot of distancing and until we do that, we're going to have an impossible time driving this virus down to a level which then we can test and trace on a routine bases like other countries and open up our economy again safely."

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Tightening measures

In Texas, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez issued a shelter-at-home order for all residents following a sharp uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The order, which includes curfew, essential travel limitations and facial covering requirements, comes as the county's hospitals have hit capacity, Cortez said Monday.

"To care for the patients that are already with the virus, we need more personnel, and personnel meaning doctors, nurses, technicians, respiratory technicians," the judge told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "Oxygen, of course, it is a big shortage right now. It is extremely important for us to have the necessary supplies."

The state's governor, which previously pushed for one of the most aggressive reopenings, has more recently emphasized the importance of masks. He issued a mandate on face coverings earlier this month but has said there will not be another lockdown.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday the right precautions all in place could be nearly as powerful as another lockdown.

"What would happen if (there was) 100% mask use in public areas, closing bars, limiting indoor gatherings and decreasing dining capacity," she said. "When we modeled it, it came very close to the impacts of sheltering in place."

At least 27 states have now halted or rolled back reopening measures in response to cases.

Track the coronavirus

In California, the governor shut down indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, wineries and closed down bars last week. Thirty counties on the state's watch list were required to close indoor operations for fitness centers, salons and places of worship.

The governor's office said Monday hair salons and barbershops in 33 counties could reopen outside. That's as Los Angeles County broke its record for daily hospitalizations for the fourth time in a week, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director. There are now 2,232 patients hospitalized, about 26% of whom are in the ICU, Ferrer said.

In Kentucky, where the governor Sunday announced the state's highest single-day total, officials reduced the number of people allowed at social gatherings from 50 back down to 10.

"I'm here to tell you now, that Sunday was a rude wake up call. Sunday is a warning, it's a shot across the bow. If we don't intervene, then we're going to see the fate here in Kentucky that they're seeing in some of these other states," Dr. Steven Stack, the health department commissioner said Monday.

These are the states that require masks

Missouri governor says children are 'going to get over it'

States are now deciding what will happen next month, when students are slated to return to class. Many districts throughout the country have already announced they are beginning the year with online instruction.

Teachers have pleaded that while children may not have seemed to show as serious of complications as adults, they could contribute to further transmission of the virus when returning home. But President Donald Trump has said he's pressuring governors to reopen classrooms.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state has to move forward with sending children back, saying the students are the "least likely to have a problem" if they contract the coronavirus.

"These kids have got to get back to school," the governor said during a radio interview Friday. "They're at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get Covid-19, which they will -- and they will when they go to school -- they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it."

But new research from South Korea reveals older children -- between the ages of 10 and 19 -- can transmit the virus just as much as adults can.

While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still studying the role children play in transmission, the agency recommends children socially distance at six feet apart from people they don't live with and anyone 2 years and older wear masks in public when socially distancing is difficult.

Three vaccine trials offer hope

After new data released Monday from three different coronavirus vaccine trials, there's good reason to be hopeful.

Evidence showed the vaccines can produce immune responses that would be expected to protect people against infection and all appeared to be safe.

The results were promising, researchers say, but large-scale trials are needed to determine whether the vaccine protects against the virus.

"The responses measured in the blood and the absence of serious harms indicate there is a possibility of an effective vaccine against Covid-19," Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the Science Media Center in the UK about the Oxford trial.

"It does not yet show that the disease is reduced or prevented, and this will not be easy to show until Phase 3 trials have been completed in settings where the SARS Cov-2 virus is circulating at a high rate and people are getting clinical and severe disease."

But even if a vaccine were available today, nearly half of Americans wouldn't get it due to a lack of trust, former US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN Monday.

"We know that distributing vaccines is going to be hard enough. And if people aren't willing to take it because we haven't built enough public trust, that's going to seriously impair our ability to build herd immunity," Murthy said.

The estimate comes from surveys which have already been conducted, Murthy said, adding he finds it a "shocking number and deeply concerning."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46204

Reported Deaths: 1581
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14734802
Ramsey5687248
Dakota3046100
Anoka2667110
Stearns264319
Nobles17066
Washington145840
Olmsted140020
Scott10107
Mower10062
Rice9158
Blue Earth6692
Clay66838
Wright6144
Kandiyohi6111
Carver5592
Sherburne4235
Todd4062
Lyon3773
Freeborn3251
St. Louis28516
Steele2791
Watonwan2780
Benton2663
Nicollet22513
Winona18616
Martin1845
Le Sueur1531
Cottonwood1470
Goodhue1478
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1241
Pine1170
Dodge1120
McLeod1110
Pipestone1115
Carlton1020
Beltrami1000
Douglas1000
Itasca9812
Polk953
Murray940
Isanti930
Unassigned9340
Waseca890
Chippewa861
Becker800
Morrison731
Meeker721
Faribault700
Sibley662
Jackson610
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Brown552
Lincoln470
Swift461
Fillmore450
Mille Lacs452
Renville444
Rock420
Koochiching362
Yellow Medicine350
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau310
Redwood270
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall210
Aitkin190
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Wadena190
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38707

Reported Deaths: 792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8354189
Woodbury346146
Black Hawk269260
Buena Vista175412
Johnson162810
Linn157787
Dallas154434
Scott128910
Dubuque118923
Marshall118420
Story9348
Pottawattamie91915
Wapello73831
Muscatine73145
Crawford6883
Sioux5350
Webster5305
Tama50929
Cerro Gordo43412
Wright4151
Warren4041
Jasper39317
Plymouth3776
Louisa37013
Dickinson3333
Washington2639
Hamilton2121
Boone1851
Clinton1752
Clay1591
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1357
Franklin1340
Carroll1321
Mahaska12817
Shelby1250
Des Moines1162
Emmet1150
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Hardin1050
Cedar1031
Marion1010
Guthrie1005
Henry1003
Floyd942
Jackson940
Benton931
Jones931
Cherokee881
Butler812
Monona810
Taylor810
Hancock762
Buchanan741
Sac730
Madison722
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Harrison690
Lyon690
Calhoun682
Kossuth680
Mitchell680
Jefferson660
Fayette650
Iowa651
Delaware631
Palo Alto610
Monroe597
Lee582
Mills580
Clayton573
Grundy570
Winnebago570
Winneshiek571
Union561
Davis451
Howard420
Worth390
Chickasaw380
Greene370
Lucas374
Appanoose343
Page310
Cass300
Unassigned290
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Audubon211
Adair200
Montgomery192
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Comfortable temps in the near term, but not without more rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grand slam carries Central Springs to state tournament

Image

Coaching back home during a pandemic

Image

School board in North Iowa moves to eliminate racism

Image

Mason City Firefighters get wet for water rescue training

Image

Roch city council decides how to spend Cares funds

Image

City of Rochester plans for CARES funding

Image

Seans Weather 7/20

Image

New machine offers Covid-19 test results in under 60 minutes

Image

Some establishments not following Governor's executive order

Image

Seans 6pm Weather 7/20

Community Events