The surgeon general is begging you to wear a mask. Trump finally agrees

CNN's John King details the difference between President Trump and his Surgeon General Jerome Adams thoughts on the effectiveness of wearing masks.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:31 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

First, there was very good news on the vaccine front Monday. Read more here.

But there's still a very long way to go until we're all getting one. That's why the US Surgeon General got on Fox News and begged Americans to wear face masks in public.

"I'm pleading with your viewers. I'm begging you," Jerome Adams said during the appearance before the conservative audience on "Fox & Friends."

"Please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say, 'Wear a face covering.'"

So why no face mask requirement? "If you are going to have a federal mandate you have to have a federal enforcement mechanism and right now as scientist and an educator, I would rather help people understand why they should cooperate with wearing a mask and how they benefit from it, versus just simply saying we are going to force you to do it, particularly by sending in federal troops or using federal mechanisms," Adams said.

The pivot. President Donald Trump later in the day tweeted a photograph of himself wearing a mask, calling it "patriotic."

Here's the entire history of mask recommendations.

Here's a list of all the states now requiring masks in public.

50% reduction: "People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk," Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNN's Holly Yan.

Horrible, sick irony. Trump and other leaders did not lead the way in the US on encouraging face masks even after it was clear they helped stop the spread of Covid in part because they wanted to focus on reopening the country.

Now, as the Washington Post points out, countries that did focus on masks are in a stronger position to reopen, albeit still with masks, and the US is finding itself on more travel restriction lists and more parts of the country may have to return to more stringent restrictions on daily life.

Admitting there's a problem

There is clearly a new line from the White House and federal officials.

Trump used to deny there was a problem. Now he's admitting to a "big flare-up in Florida, Texas, and a couple of other places."

The assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Adm. Brett Giroir, said on CNN Monday, "There is no question we're having a surge right now."

That's been clear for weeks in the continued high number of positive tests.

It's clear in the growing number of hospitalizations in many states, like Mississippi, where the governor said Sunday on CNN that the number of Covid-19 patients needing hospital care has about doubled in two weeks.

The growth is actually across most of the country, according to CNN's report. As of Monday morning, 31 states have seen more new cases this past week compared to new cases from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Read this set of bullet points in a story from CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan. What follows weeks of increased infections? Overwhelmed hospitals.

  • Los Angeles reported its highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in a day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized. And more than half of the 2,848 new cases reported Sunday were among people under 41 years old, officials said.
  • In Florida, at least 49 hospitals had no more ICU space available on Sunday, according to data from Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration.
  • Arizona reported its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in one day -- 147 -- according to the Covid Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins. At least two states reported record single-day case increases Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Trump says he'll get involved again

Perhaps it is an increasingly difficult situation in states with GOP governors increasingly implementing their own mask orders that has Trump looking more isolated and changing his tune.

But his solution, rather than more federal money for testing and contact tracing, is a return to his own press conferences.

"I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings," he saId.

You might recall his previous briefings, which CNN's Kevin Liptak describes as "a hallmark of the pandemic's earlier days. They ceased after Trump repeatedly found himself sparring with reporters and going on tangents, including one about ingesting disinfectant."

Why the switch? Liptak writes: "Trump's aides worry he appears absent as the crisis continues to rage. Trump no longer attends daily coronavirus task force meetings and hasn't held an event specifically focused on the virus in two weeks."

He also noted that Trump views this in terms of ratings rather than infections.

"I think it's a great way to get information out to the public," Trump said, adding they would likely resume on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET -- the same time he typically briefed in the spring.

"We had a good slot. A lot of people were watching," Trump said, using television ratings lingo to describe the sessions. "We had record numbers watching," he said. "In the history of cable television there's never been anything like it."

One has to wonder how effective these new briefings will be if Trump spouts in the self-defeating way he did to Chris Wallace of Fox News on Sunday, in which he said he'll be right eventually on Covid. How many people will die and how long will that take?

No, martial law is not 'law and order'

Over the weekend we saw distressing images of protesters in Portland being plucked off the street by unidentifiable masked men.

Trump applauded those tactics at the White House Monday and said they're on the way to other cities run, he said, by "liberal Democrats."

That's the President targeting cities run by his political opponents with a militarized police force.

That's not normal. That shouldn't be normal.

It's clear his view of "law and order" is more like "martial law." Read more here.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46204

Reported Deaths: 1581
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14734802
Ramsey5687248
Dakota3046100
Anoka2667110
Stearns264319
Nobles17066
Washington145840
Olmsted140020
Scott10107
Mower10062
Rice9158
Blue Earth6692
Clay66838
Wright6144
Kandiyohi6111
Carver5592
Sherburne4235
Todd4062
Lyon3773
Freeborn3251
St. Louis28516
Steele2791
Watonwan2780
Benton2663
Nicollet22513
Winona18616
Martin1845
Le Sueur1531
Cottonwood1470
Goodhue1478
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1241
Pine1170
Dodge1120
McLeod1110
Pipestone1115
Carlton1020
Beltrami1000
Douglas1000
Itasca9812
Polk953
Murray940
Isanti930
Unassigned9340
Waseca890
Chippewa861
Becker800
Morrison731
Meeker721
Faribault700
Sibley662
Jackson610
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Brown552
Lincoln470
Swift461
Fillmore450
Mille Lacs452
Renville444
Rock420
Koochiching362
Yellow Medicine350
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau310
Redwood270
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall210
Aitkin190
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Wadena190
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38707

Reported Deaths: 792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8354189
Woodbury346146
Black Hawk269260
Buena Vista175412
Johnson162810
Linn157787
Dallas154434
Scott128910
Dubuque118923
Marshall118420
Story9348
Pottawattamie91915
Wapello73831
Muscatine73145
Crawford6883
Sioux5350
Webster5305
Tama50929
Cerro Gordo43412
Wright4151
Warren4041
Jasper39317
Plymouth3776
Louisa37013
Dickinson3333
Washington2639
Hamilton2121
Boone1851
Clinton1752
Clay1591
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1357
Franklin1340
Carroll1321
Mahaska12817
Shelby1250
Des Moines1162
Emmet1150
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Hardin1050
Cedar1031
Marion1010
Guthrie1005
Henry1003
Floyd942
Jackson940
Benton931
Jones931
Cherokee881
Butler812
Monona810
Taylor810
Hancock762
Buchanan741
Sac730
Madison722
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Harrison690
Lyon690
Calhoun682
Kossuth680
Mitchell680
Jefferson660
Fayette650
Iowa651
Delaware631
Palo Alto610
Monroe597
Lee582
Mills580
Clayton573
Grundy570
Winnebago570
Winneshiek571
Union561
Davis451
Howard420
Worth390
Chickasaw380
Greene370
Lucas374
Appanoose343
Page310
Cass300
Unassigned290
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Audubon211
Adair200
Montgomery192
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
