S.E. Cupp: If Trump is serious, it's very, very good news

CNN's Dana Bash reports President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself wearing a face mask because of his poor poll numbers.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by S.E. Cupp

In presidential politics, it's hard to measure greatness. There is a general sense of the size of a president measured alongside his accomplishments and set in the context of his challenges. We have a general sense that Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan were great, not only in temperament and tone but in rising to the considerable circumstances in which they governed.

It is much, much easier to measure weakness, smallness and failure. And in the case of President Donald Trump, we can tragically measure his failure in American lives lost during this pandemic. The cost of Trump's pathological insecurity, his overweening ego and his rank incompetence is a failure to provide the national leadership that could have prevented at least some of the roughly 140,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US.

That's because it took that many people — and months of talk — for the President to finally, publicly and unequivocally promote the lifesaving practice of wearing a mask in public places.

Monday night he tweeted — as if he'd just heard about the idea over golf — and seemingly without any irony: "We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" The black-and-white photo accompanying the tweet showed Trump wearing a face mask with the presidential seal in the corner.

Setting aside the myriad polls that show he certainly is not our favorite President — not by a long shot — this is a bandwagon we all wish he'd hopped on much, much sooner.

Instead, we watched him constantly and petulantly resist doctors' orders — even his own — to wear a mask in public, refusing while touring businesses big and small, while holding press conferences, while meeting veterans, while speaking to hundreds of people at his rallies.

He spent months feigning a kind of macho ambivalence toward masks, saying at one time, "this is voluntary — I don't think I'm going to be doing it." He bizarrely insisted he was refusing to wear one in public simply to stick it to the media: "I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he said after touring a Ford plant in Michigan. Risking your life to "own" the press is a weird flex.

He even went so far as to discourage mask-wearing, calling them "double-edged swords" and mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing one, because real men get their friends, family and co-workers sick, I suppose.

Now, suddenly, Trump is suggesting that wearing a mask means caring about the country — something Biden, Democrats and most congressional Republicans have known for months.

Of course, Trump could still walk it back. He wore a mask for the first time in public when he visited ailing service members at the Walter Reed hospital earlier this month, but rejected the idea of a national mandate for masks in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace that aired Sunday. "I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wore a mask, everything disappears," Trump said.

Still, as lame and late as Trump's attempt at lifting his standing in the polls is, Monday's tweet and the gesture are much more than just empty symbolism.

What Trump says, his most loyal supporters will do, no matter how impolitic, deleterious or deranged, as he himself noted in his famed "Fifth Avenue" shooting hypothetical.

If he's now behind wearing a mask and that encourages voters to wear them in states like Texas, Florida and Georgia, where the virus is spiking, this is very, very good news for the rest of us.

Because he was ultimately responsible for turning mask-wearing into a culture war, and one of the dumbest, counterproductive, downright embarrassing ones of our lifetimes, he's ultimately the only one who can break that fever and knock some sense back into the mask-refusers.

I, for one hope, he tweets it every hour of every day. I hope he pimps that mask, with its gaudy presidential seal, all over the airwaves. I hope he sells branded masks at every rally and at the GOP convention. Because, finally, though it took far too long, he can do something to help save lives.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46204

Reported Deaths: 1581
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14734802
Ramsey5687248
Dakota3046100
Anoka2667110
Stearns264319
Nobles17066
Washington145840
Olmsted140020
Scott10107
Mower10062
Rice9158
Blue Earth6692
Clay66838
Wright6144
Kandiyohi6111
Carver5592
Sherburne4235
Todd4062
Lyon3773
Freeborn3251
St. Louis28516
Steele2791
Watonwan2780
Benton2663
Nicollet22513
Winona18616
Martin1845
Le Sueur1531
Cottonwood1470
Goodhue1478
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1241
Pine1170
Dodge1120
McLeod1110
Pipestone1115
Carlton1020
Beltrami1000
Douglas1000
Itasca9812
Polk953
Murray940
Isanti930
Unassigned9340
Waseca890
Chippewa861
Becker800
Morrison731
Meeker721
Faribault700
Sibley662
Jackson610
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Brown552
Lincoln470
Swift461
Fillmore450
Mille Lacs452
Renville444
Rock420
Koochiching362
Yellow Medicine350
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau310
Redwood270
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall210
Aitkin190
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Wadena190
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38707

Reported Deaths: 792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8354189
Woodbury346146
Black Hawk269260
Buena Vista175412
Johnson162810
Linn157787
Dallas154434
Scott128910
Dubuque118923
Marshall118420
Story9348
Pottawattamie91915
Wapello73831
Muscatine73145
Crawford6883
Sioux5350
Webster5305
Tama50929
Cerro Gordo43412
Wright4151
Warren4041
Jasper39317
Plymouth3776
Louisa37013
Dickinson3333
Washington2639
Hamilton2121
Boone1851
Clinton1752
Clay1591
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1357
Franklin1340
Carroll1321
Mahaska12817
Shelby1250
Des Moines1162
Emmet1150
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Hardin1050
Cedar1031
Marion1010
Guthrie1005
Henry1003
Floyd942
Jackson940
Benton931
Jones931
Cherokee881
Butler812
Monona810
Taylor810
Hancock762
Buchanan741
Sac730
Madison722
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Harrison690
Lyon690
Calhoun682
Kossuth680
Mitchell680
Jefferson660
Fayette650
Iowa651
Delaware631
Palo Alto610
Monroe597
Lee582
Mills580
Clayton573
Grundy570
Winnebago570
Winneshiek571
Union561
Davis451
Howard420
Worth390
Chickasaw380
Greene370
Lucas374
Appanoose343
Page310
Cass300
Unassigned290
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Audubon211
Adair200
Montgomery192
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
