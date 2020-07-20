Clear

5 things to know for July 20: Coronavirus, Congress, education, vaccines, TikTok

Millions will experience dangerous heat today from the Mid-Atlantic through New England. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri tells us how long to expect the heat to last.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see the comet NEOWISE in the sky this month. Take advantage now, because once it disappears from view it won't be visible here for another 6,800 years. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

More than 600,000 dead and cases edging toward 15 million. The current global coronavirus numbers are forcing new shutdowns and sparking uncertainty for events well into 2021. In US cities hit hard by the virus, like Los Angeles and Houston, mayors are considering new stay-at-home orders despite pushback from state leaders. That's already a reality in other cities, like Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang province. A "wartime" state has been declared there to stem a spike of coronavirus cases. The global surge has also caused Delta to tighten its policies. The carrier will now require medical screenings for passengers who can't wear face masks due to health reasons, and will urge such passengers to avoid travel altogether.

2. Congress

The White House will buckle down on stimulus negotiations with the House and Senate today, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to hammer out some details. There's still a ways to go: The President and Senate Republicans disagree on some things, like how much funding should go toward the US Centers for Disease Control. Meanwhile, Georgia Democrats are facing a decision that's painful in more ways than one: Choosing a new candidate in the late Rep. John Lewis' 5th Congressional District. The civil rights icon passed away after a battle with cancer.

3. Education

Some students who thought they were taking the ACTs this weekend were met with a frustrating surprise: Several sessions of the college admissions staple were canceled, sometimes without notice. The testing company said some tests are being canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but accounts from families and messages from testing facilities suggested newer cancellations weren't communicated in time. It's another obstacle in the rocky road to the new school year. Many parents are considering alternatives to traditional schooling in the face of unclear or incomplete guidelines from school districts. And the ACT debacle is an unpleasant reminder of a similar breakdown in May, when a technical glitch endangered the results of some students' AP exams.

4. Vaccines

For some countries and companies, the race to find a coronavirus vaccine isn't just a lifesaving pursuit. It's also a matter of scientific superiority, national pride and financial gain. Several countries are working on options, and last week, security officials from three countries claimed Russian hackers were targeting organizations involved in vaccine research in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Russian authorities have denied the claims, saying they were meant to tarnish Russia's progress on their own vaccine. North Korea has announced it is also entering the vaccine race, despite its struggling medical system and its claim of no coronavirus cases.

5. TikTok

President Trump's reelection campaign pushed a series of Facebook ads this weekend accusing the Chinese video app TikTok of spying on Americans. TikTok shot back at the social media giant and said Facebook was "taking money for a political ad that attacks a competitor" while developing its own product similar to TikTok. The extremely popular video app has become a focal point of tension between the US and China. Trump administration officials have even considered a ban on the app, which they say is a national security threat. India -- a huge potential market -- already banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps last month following a border clash between the two countries.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Taco Bell is removing some long-running menu items to make way for new ones

It's the end of the 7-Layer Burrito era.

Canada has denied a request from the Toronto Blue Jays to play home games in their stadium

Either Buffalo, New York, or Dunedin, Florida, is about to get a new baseball team for a while.

Lindsay Lohan and other 'Parent Trap' remake stars will reunite for the film's 20th anniversary

Wow, even the remake is vintage now.

A bank is paying people for their coins to help small businesses

Since there's a coin shortage, consider this a very wholesome type of penny pinching.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$750 million

That's about how much it cost to build the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious US Navy assault ship. The vessel was undergoing millions more in repairs in San Diego when a fire ripped through it last week, burning for four days. The extent of the damage isn't yet known.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The Trader Joe's branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures - it presents 'Joe' as the default 'normal' and the other characters falling outside of it."

A line from a petition calling for Trader Joe's to change the branding on some of its international products, including "Trader Ming's" for Asian products and "Trader José" for Mexican products. The grocery chain says it is already in the process of updating and replacing such names.

TODAY'S WEATHER



AND FINALLY

Lollipop or curio? Both

This isn't glass. It's candy, made through an ancient Japanese practice called amezaiku.



Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 46204

Reported Deaths: 1581
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14734802
Ramsey5687248
Dakota3046100
Anoka2667110
Stearns264319
Nobles17066
Washington145840
Olmsted140020
Scott10107
Mower10062
Rice9158
Blue Earth6692
Clay66838
Wright6144
Kandiyohi6111
Carver5592
Sherburne4235
Todd4062
Lyon3773
Freeborn3251
St. Louis28516
Steele2791
Watonwan2780
Benton2663
Nicollet22513
Winona18616
Martin1845
Le Sueur1531
Cottonwood1470
Goodhue1478
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1241
Pine1170
Dodge1120
McLeod1110
Pipestone1115
Carlton1020
Beltrami1000
Douglas1000
Itasca9812
Polk953
Murray940
Isanti930
Unassigned9340
Waseca890
Chippewa861
Becker800
Morrison731
Meeker721
Faribault700
Sibley662
Jackson610
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Brown552
Lincoln470
Swift461
Fillmore450
Mille Lacs452
Renville444
Rock420
Koochiching362
Yellow Medicine350
Cass332
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau310
Redwood270
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall210
Aitkin190
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Wadena190
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38707

Reported Deaths: 792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8354189
Woodbury346146
Black Hawk269260
Buena Vista175412
Johnson162810
Linn157787
Dallas154434
Scott128910
Dubuque118923
Marshall118420
Story9348
Pottawattamie91915
Wapello73831
Muscatine73145
Crawford6883
Sioux5350
Webster5305
Tama50929
Cerro Gordo43412
Wright4151
Warren4041
Jasper39317
Plymouth3776
Louisa37013
Dickinson3333
Washington2639
Hamilton2121
Boone1851
Clinton1752
Clay1591
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1357
Franklin1340
Carroll1321
Mahaska12817
Shelby1250
Des Moines1162
Emmet1150
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Hardin1050
Cedar1031
Marion1010
Guthrie1005
Henry1003
Floyd942
Jackson940
Benton931
Jones931
Cherokee881
Butler812
Monona810
Taylor810
Hancock762
Buchanan741
Sac730
Madison722
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Harrison690
Lyon690
Calhoun682
Kossuth680
Mitchell680
Jefferson660
Fayette650
Iowa651
Delaware631
Palo Alto610
Monroe597
Lee582
Mills580
Clayton573
Grundy570
Winnebago570
Winneshiek571
Union561
Davis451
Howard420
Worth390
Chickasaw380
Greene370
Lucas374
Appanoose343
Page310
Cass300
Unassigned290
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Audubon211
Adair200
Montgomery192
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Comfortable temps in the near term, but not without more rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Image

Dave's 6:30a Weather 7-20

Image

Dave's 6:30a Weather 7-20

Image

Flapdoodles taking steps to ensure safety

Image

Austin's Nywesh commits to Western Nebraska

Image

Sean's Weather 7/19

Image

Byron baseball player battles cancer, joins his team back on the diamond

Image

Dave Weather 7-18 10p

Image

Austin's Nywesh commits to Western Nebraska

Image

Trump Victory field office opens in Rochester

Image

Rochester Community Initiative holds public forum for city council candidates

