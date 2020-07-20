Clear

US cities hit hard by Covid-19 weigh another stay-at-home order but state leaders are pushing back

Mayor Eric Garcetti joins CNN's Jake Tapper and warns that Los Angeles may be close to declaring a stay-at-home order as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Some cities hit hard by Covid-19 are warning more drastic measures could lie ahead as officials try to contain a virus spreading more rampant than ever.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN Sunday he was on the "brink" of another stay-at-home order, saying things "reopened too quickly."

"It's not just what's opened and closed, it's also about what we do individually. It's about the people who are getting together outside of their households, with people they might know. It might be their extended family, it might be friends. They might think because they got a test two weeks ago, that it's okay. But it's not."

Last week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also discussed his proposal to the state's governor for a two-week shutdown due to the rise in cases. He said the city needed to "reset," especially as leaders begin conversations about reopening schools.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said a statewide lockdown is not happening.

"People are panicking, thinking I'm about to shut down Texas again," he told CNN affiliate KPRC Wednesday. "The answer is no. That is not the goal."

Turner's proposal parallels what Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last week: that the city's reopening be rolled back to Phase 1, when residents were ordered home except for essential trips. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the decision calling it "confusing" and "legally unenforceable."

The two leaders in the state have since been clashing on coronavirus guidelines, after Kemp sued the mayor over a mask mandate she ordered for the city.

The different approaches are just some examples of the conversations between local and state leaders across the US as cases surge and hospital capacities dwindle.

In a month, the US beat its own record of new cases in a day at least nine times. So far, more than 3.7 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and at least 140,534 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Colorado areas using masks had lower virus spread

With most state leaders vowing not to fall back into a second shutdown, many have leaned in on mask mandates to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Colorado, the governor issued a statewide mask mandate and said Sunday his state saw a lower spread of the virus in areas that saw more mask usage.

"With the desire to keep the economy open, to maximize the ability to return to school in as safe a way as possible for teachers and for students, the mask mandate was really an easy decision after I saw that data," Gov. Jared Polis told ABC's "This Week."

Experts have repeatedly highlighted masks are among the most powerful weapons the country can use against the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert has urged governors and mayors to be "as forceful as possible" to get Americans to wear face coverings.

Why the guidance on face masks has changed

In Florida, where daily new cases have tripled in a month, the governor has resisted implementing a mandate and said the state would not be prosecuting people who don't wear face coverings.

But in the city of Miami, officials are doubling down on an existing mask order. Starting Monday, residents who fail to wear a face mask in public will be fined without first getting a warning. That fine starts at $50 and will increase at every additional offense.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said it was "bizarre that we have turned the mask wearing into something political."

"You'd wonder what is going on here? How could it be that something as basic as a public health that we have very strong evidence can help, seems to attach to people's political party," he said.

"This is not a war, but in a certain way it is, against the enemy which is called the virus and that virus is very sneaky and stealthy."

These are the states that require masks

These states broke records

Meanwhile, as states navigate their next steps to combat the rapid spread, unwanted records keep getting smashed.

  • Los Angeles reported the highest number of hospitalizations in a day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized. More than half of the 2,848 new cases reported Sunday in Los Angeles were in people under 41 years old, officials said.
  • At least two states reported record single-day case increases Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Georgia reported 4,688 new cases for a total of 139,880 statewide while North Carolina reported 2,522 new cases, reaching 98,092 infections across the state.
  • Arizona reported its highest death count since the pandemic on Saturday, with a total of 147 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins. The state's previous one-day record, set on July 7, was 117 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
  • In Florida, a state that has broken its own single-day case record several times in recent weeks, there were at least 49 hospitals with no ICU beds available Sunday, according to data from a state agency.

Track the virus

Older children can transmit virus as much as adults

While more states are reporting surges, local leaders are discussing what a return to school will look like. President Donald Trump has already said he's pressured governors to ensure a return to classrooms across the country in the fall.

In Arizona, where the governor has indicated he'll give more guidance on school reopenings in the coming days, 87 healthcare professionals signed a letter urging the state leader to keep schools closed for the first quarter of the school year.

"We share a common concern: that the tremendous pressure to return to in-person schooling in August is ill-advised and dangerous given the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in our community," the letter said.

The decisions about a return to class come as new research reveals older children (between the ages of 10 and 19) can transmit the virus within a household just as much as adults.

The researchers in South Korea also found that children ages 9 and younger transmitted the virus within their household at rates that were a lot lower.

"Although the detection rate for contacts of preschool-aged children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when the school closure ends, contributing to community transmission of Covid-19," the study said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45470

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14495801
Ramsey5585247
Dakota2979100
Stearns263119
Anoka2604109
Nobles17046
Washington142240
Olmsted138820
Mower10022
Scott9867
Rice9128
Blue Earth6582
Clay65838
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5984
Carver5492
Sherburne4135
Todd4062
Lyon3763
Freeborn3231
St. Louis27816
Steele2761
Watonwan2750
Benton2633
Nicollet22013
Martin1815
Winona18116
Le Sueur1501
Goodhue1478
Cottonwood1460
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1211
Pine1150
Dodge1110
McLeod1110
Pipestone1105
Carlton990
Douglas990
Itasca9612
Polk943
Isanti930
Murray930
Beltrami910
Unassigned8940
Waseca870
Chippewa841
Becker780
Morrison721
Faribault700
Meeker691
Sibley642
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown562
Wabasha500
Fillmore440
Mille Lacs442
Renville444
Swift431
Lincoln400
Rock400
Yellow Medicine350
Grant331
Houston330
Koochiching312
Roseau300
Cass292
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38208

Reported Deaths: 788
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8244189
Woodbury343446
Black Hawk265960
Buena Vista175112
Johnson16099
Linn154887
Dallas152833
Scott127710
Dubuque117023
Marshall116720
Story9298
Pottawattamie90915
Wapello73131
Muscatine72645
Crawford6863
Webster5295
Sioux5260
Tama50729
Cerro Gordo42012
Wright4151
Warren3941
Jasper38417
Plymouth3725
Louisa36813
Dickinson3293
Washington2599
Hamilton2111
Boone1811
Clinton1681
Clay1581
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1347
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12717
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1142
Emmet1120
Pocahontas1091
Cedar1031
Hardin1030
Henry1003
Marion970
Guthrie965
Jackson920
Floyd912
Benton881
Cherokee871
Jones861
Monona810
Taylor810
Butler802
Hancock742
Sac730
Buchanan711
Humboldt701
Osceola700
Harrison690
Madison692
Calhoun682
Lyon680
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Mitchell630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Palo Alto600
Monroe597
Mills580
Lee562
Clayton553
Grundy550
Union541
Winneshiek541
Winnebago510
Davis441
Howard410
Lucas384
Chickasaw370
Greene350
Appanoose333
Worth330
Cass290
Unassigned290
Page250
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Adair200
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
