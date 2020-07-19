Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Kansas dog went missing for days. Turns out, she had journeyed to her previous house in Missouri, over 50 miles away

After Cleo, a 4-year-old Labrador, went missing for a week, she was found almost 60 miles away from her Kansas home at her previous home in Missouri.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

After Cleo the 4-year-old Labrador went missing, her owners found her somewhere they didn't expect: At home.

Except that it was the family's previous home in Lawson, Missouri, rather than their home in Olathe, Kansas.

The family hadn't lived in their Kansas home for nearly two years, but Cleo made her way back to its porch, where the new homeowner found her.

"My wife and I had just gotten home from work," Colton Michael, the house's new owner, told CNN. "Cleo was laying on the front porch at the front door, just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like."

Cleo wasn't wearing a collar, but she was too well-groomed to be a stray, Michael thought, so he had Cleo scanned for a microchip. Thankfully she had one and it pulled up the name of her owner.

"That's when my wife pointed out that their last name was the same last name as the previous owner of the house," Michael said.

So he went onto Facebook and searched the owner's name and saw that his family had posted that their dog went missing a week earlier.

"I told him that we found his dog, but once I told him where we were, he was kind of speechless," Michael recalled.

Door to door, Cleo would have had to travel 57 miles from her current home in Kansas to her previous home in Missouri, according to CNN affiliate KMBC. And neither family knows how she made the trip, considering the fact that she would have had to cross a river or a bridge rushing with heavy traffic to get to the house.

But no matter how or why she made the trip, her owner said he's just glad that he found her.

"It just feels really good to be reunited with her," Drew, Cleo's owner, told KMBC. "Really, she's everything to us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45470

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14495801
Ramsey5585247
Dakota2979100
Stearns263119
Anoka2604109
Nobles17046
Washington142240
Olmsted138820
Mower10022
Scott9867
Rice9128
Blue Earth6582
Clay65838
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5984
Carver5492
Sherburne4135
Todd4062
Lyon3763
Freeborn3231
St. Louis27816
Steele2761
Watonwan2750
Benton2633
Nicollet22013
Martin1815
Winona18116
Le Sueur1501
Goodhue1478
Cottonwood1460
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1211
Pine1150
Dodge1110
McLeod1110
Pipestone1105
Carlton990
Douglas990
Itasca9612
Polk943
Isanti930
Murray930
Beltrami910
Unassigned8940
Waseca870
Chippewa841
Becker780
Morrison721
Faribault700
Meeker691
Sibley642
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown562
Wabasha500
Fillmore440
Mille Lacs442
Renville444
Swift431
Lincoln400
Rock400
Yellow Medicine350
Grant331
Houston330
Koochiching312
Roseau300
Cass292
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38208

Reported Deaths: 788
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8244189
Woodbury343446
Black Hawk265960
Buena Vista175112
Johnson16099
Linn154887
Dallas152833
Scott127710
Dubuque117023
Marshall116720
Story9298
Pottawattamie90915
Wapello73131
Muscatine72645
Crawford6863
Webster5295
Sioux5260
Tama50729
Cerro Gordo42012
Wright4151
Warren3941
Jasper38417
Plymouth3725
Louisa36813
Dickinson3293
Washington2599
Hamilton2111
Boone1811
Clinton1681
Clay1581
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1347
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12717
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1142
Emmet1120
Pocahontas1091
Cedar1031
Hardin1030
Henry1003
Marion970
Guthrie965
Jackson920
Floyd912
Benton881
Cherokee871
Jones861
Monona810
Taylor810
Butler802
Hancock742
Sac730
Buchanan711
Humboldt701
Osceola700
Harrison690
Madison692
Calhoun682
Lyon680
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Mitchell630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Palo Alto600
Monroe597
Mills580
Lee562
Clayton553
Grundy550
Union541
Winneshiek541
Winnebago510
Davis441
Howard410
Lucas384
Chickasaw370
Greene350
Appanoose333
Worth330
Cass290
Unassigned290
Page250
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Adair200
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Comfortable temps in the near term, but not without more storm chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave Weather 7-18 10p

Image

Austin's Nywesh commits to Western Nebraska

Image

Trump Victory field office opens in Rochester

Image

Rochester Community Initiative holds public forum for city council candidates

Image

'Fakebrai' comes to Harmony

Image

Rochester Community Initiative holds public forum for city council candidates

Image

Dave's 6p Weather 7-18

Image

Staycationing: Pandemic-Friendly Getaways

Image

Hemp farm offering tours

Image

Honkers vs. MoonDogs

Community Events