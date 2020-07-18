Clear
Honoring John Lewis' legacy should go beyond renaming Selma bridge

Article Image

Bernice King and CNN's Don Lemon discuss the significance of Rep. John Lewis receiving the presidential medal of freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jess McIntosh

There is a bridge in Selma, Alabama, where the 25-year-old John Lewis nearly died during the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" march. This bridge, named after Edmund Pettus -- a Confederate general and leader of the Alabama Ku Klux Klan -- spans the reality of America's racist foundations and the dream of a just country.

The bridge should have been renamed long ago. Pettus was a domestic terrorist who fought in a traitor army for the right to claim ownership of human beings. Children aren't brought to Edmund Pettus Bridge to learn about him; families now make the pilgrimage to teach the next generation that men like him can and did lose. That while these men wielded hideous and violent power, there were very brave people who linked arms and faced that violence together in their demand for justice. That heroes like Lewis put on his best $5 suit, along with his trench coat and backpack and fought for Black voting rights.

Things should be called what they are, and the bridge in Selma should be renamed after Lewis. This is the bridge where Lewis once thought he was going to die, having been beaten so badly by White police officers he suffered a broken skull. This is the bridge he crossed repeatedly over the years, eventually arm in arm with the first Black president.

There is a necessary skepticism about the superficial changes being made in this moment. But to honor the legacy of Lewis' life and go beyond symbolic change, we must restore the Voting Rights Act.

Lewis was an activist and a Democratic congressman. He was a role model for those who preach direct action in the streets and those who believe that change comes from within the halls of power. He worked in both spaces, towards the same end: the right for Black Americans to vote.

Lewis, along with so many others on that bridge in 1965, was monumental to the passage of the Voting Rights Act that year. The law, however, was gutted in 2013 by the Supreme Court, and Lewis fought to restore it in Congress. On December 6, 2019, Lewis banged a gavel on the House floor and heralded the approval of the Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore the protections of the landmark 1965 legislation.

But that bill is still sitting on Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk, where it is likely to remain, along with the promises of the 15th and 19th amendments to the US Constitution, as long as he is in office.

If there's one obvious way to honor Lewis' legacy, it's this: doing everything we can to ensure the right to vote for every American. So we will continue to protest, vote and fight like hell against White supremacy in our neighborhoods and in our government. We demand the Senate passage of the Voting Rights Advancement Act, and we demand new leadership in Washington.

A couple weeks ago, I was lucky enough to speak to Dawn Porter, director of "Good Trouble," the new documentary on Lewis' life. Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death had sprung up across the country and Lewis had recently appeared, masked and defiant, in a series of photos that showed him gazing at the Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street outside the White House. I'm White and relatively young, so I'm aware that it's not my place to say what this moment is and how it fits into history, but I asked Porter if she had any insight into how Lewis was feeling these days and whether he thought this could be the beginning of a new foundational shift in action and understanding. Porter said he believed it was.

Renaming the bridge in Selma is one item on a list of long-overdue corrections that need to be made, but it won't stop the disenfranchisement of Black Americans. It is the fight for voting rights that will help continue Lewis' life work. He began inspiring us more than five decades ago, and his legacy isn't just the bridge -- it's the march towards justice.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45013

Reported Deaths: 1573
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14348798
Ramsey5534246
Dakota2952100
Stearns261519
Anoka2572109
Nobles17026
Washington140240
Olmsted137920
Mower9992
Scott9777
Rice9108
Blue Earth6532
Clay65038
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5854
Carver5452
Sherburne4065
Todd4052
Lyon3713
Freeborn3221
Watonwan2760
Steele2731
St. Louis26816
Benton2563
Nicollet21813
Martin1815
Winona16716
Le Sueur1481
Cottonwood1460
Goodhue1468
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12712
Chisago1191
Pine1150
Dodge1110
Pipestone1085
McLeod1070
Carlton980
Douglas940
Polk933
Itasca9112
Murray910
Isanti900
Waseca860
Unassigned8540
Chippewa841
Beltrami830
Becker770
Morrison701
Faribault690
Meeker691
Sibley632
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown542
Wabasha500
Fillmore430
Swift431
Mille Lacs422
Renville423
Lincoln380
Rock370
Yellow Medicine350
Houston330
Grant321
Koochiching312
Roseau310
Cass282
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Big Stone180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater150
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37800

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8121188
Woodbury341846
Black Hawk265060
Buena Vista175012
Johnson15989
Linn152886
Dallas150433
Scott125410
Marshall116420
Dubuque113623
Story9268
Pottawattamie89714
Wapello72631
Muscatine72445
Crawford6863
Sioux5260
Webster5255
Tama50329
Wright4151
Cerro Gordo39512
Warren3861
Jasper38217
Plymouth3705
Louisa36813
Dickinson3233
Washington2579
Hamilton2091
Boone1781
Clinton1581
Clay1551
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1317
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12517
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1122
Emmet1100
Pocahontas1081
Cedar1031
Hardin1010
Henry983
Marion970
Guthrie954
Floyd902
Benton871
Cherokee871
Jackson850
Jones851
Taylor810
Butler802
Monona790
Hancock732
Sac730
Osceola700
Buchanan691
Humboldt691
Calhoun682
Harrison680
Lyon670
Madison652
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Mitchell590
Mills580
Monroe587
Palo Alto570
Lee562
Clayton543
Grundy540
Union541
Winneshiek531
Winnebago520
Davis441
Howard400
Lucas384
Chickasaw350
Greene340
Unassigned340
Appanoose333
Worth320
Cass290
Ida240
Page240
Keokuk231
Van Buren211
Adair190
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
Community Events