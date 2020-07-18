Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

At least 15 women are accusing Washington Redskins staffers of sexual harassment, report says

The Washington Redskins have launched an internal investigation after 15 former female employees and two journalists who covered the team accused team staffers of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, the team told CNN. One of the accusers, Emily Applegate, discusses the allegations with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Ellie Kaufman, Pete Muntean and Laura Robinson, CNN

The Washington Redskins have launched an internal investigation after 15 former female employees and two journalists who covered the team accused team staffers of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, the team told CNN.

The allegations were first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday. The newspaper obtained screenshots of text messages in which Richard Mann II -- the team's assistant director of pro personnel -- made inappropriate, sexual comments to a female employee. Mann was fired in the past week.

Former employees also accused Larry Michael, the team's former senior vice president of content and play-by-play announcer, of talking about the attractiveness of a college intern in 2018 when he was being recorded for a team video, the newspaper reported. Michael retired Wednesday.

CNN was not able to reach Mann and Michael for comment Thursday.

Owner Dan Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen were not directly implicated in the sexual harassment allegations brought by the female employees and reported by the Post. But Snyder was criticized for fostering a culture in which the behavior was permitted.

When asked by CNN about the allegations, the Washington Redskins referred to their comments to the Post, saying the team had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP "to conduct a thorough independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new employee standards for the future."

Snyder said in a statement Friday, "The behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society."

"This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year," Snyder said. "Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all."

Wilkinson told CNN on Thursday that she was hired by the team to investigate "allegations of workplace misconduct." She did not provide further details about the allegations.

The NFL said it would meet with attorneys after the investigation concludes and "take any action based on the findings."

"These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL's values. Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment," an NFL statement said. "Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so."

The Post said it conducted interviews with more than 40 current and former employees. Fourteen of the 15 accusers told the newspaper they had signed non-disclosure agreements and feared they could face litigation if their names were used.

Emily Applegate, who was named in the Washington Post report, told NBC News, "Nobody deserves to be treated like that."

Applegate worked as a marketing coordinator for the team from February 2014 to August 2015. She told NBC her boss often talked down to her. "Any small issue that set him off, set him off like times ten, and that would be when he would curse at me. He would use derogatory slurs toward me," Applegate said.

"Nobody deserves to be disrespected. And for any of us women that want to get into a career that is a male dominated force we shouldn't be afraid that these are the things that are going to happen," Applegate told NBC.

The team has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks as it faced pressure to change its name, which has been long criticized for its racist connotations.

Calls have been growing for the team to change its name in light of the recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Earlier this month, the team announced an internal review of the name and Monday, the team announced it will retire the Redskins name and logo.

A new name has not been announced yet.

Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera "are working closely to develop a new name and design approach," the team said in a statement.

The decision to re-examine the Washington name came after pressure from corporate sponsors, including FedEx, and some brands, including Nike and Amazon, removed the team's merchandise from their online stores.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45013

Reported Deaths: 1573
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14348798
Ramsey5534246
Dakota2952100
Stearns261519
Anoka2572109
Nobles17026
Washington140240
Olmsted137920
Mower9992
Scott9777
Rice9108
Blue Earth6532
Clay65038
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5854
Carver5452
Sherburne4065
Todd4052
Lyon3713
Freeborn3221
Watonwan2760
Steele2731
St. Louis26816
Benton2563
Nicollet21813
Martin1815
Winona16716
Le Sueur1481
Cottonwood1460
Goodhue1468
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12712
Chisago1191
Pine1150
Dodge1110
Pipestone1085
McLeod1070
Carlton980
Douglas940
Polk933
Itasca9112
Murray910
Isanti900
Waseca860
Unassigned8540
Chippewa841
Beltrami830
Becker770
Morrison701
Faribault690
Meeker691
Sibley632
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown542
Wabasha500
Fillmore430
Swift431
Mille Lacs422
Renville423
Lincoln380
Rock370
Yellow Medicine350
Houston330
Grant321
Koochiching312
Roseau310
Cass282
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Big Stone180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater150
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37800

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8121188
Woodbury341846
Black Hawk265060
Buena Vista175012
Johnson15989
Linn152886
Dallas150433
Scott125410
Marshall116420
Dubuque113623
Story9268
Pottawattamie89714
Wapello72631
Muscatine72445
Crawford6863
Sioux5260
Webster5255
Tama50329
Wright4151
Cerro Gordo39512
Warren3861
Jasper38217
Plymouth3705
Louisa36813
Dickinson3233
Washington2579
Hamilton2091
Boone1781
Clinton1581
Clay1551
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1317
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12517
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1122
Emmet1100
Pocahontas1081
Cedar1031
Hardin1010
Henry983
Marion970
Guthrie954
Floyd902
Benton871
Cherokee871
Jackson850
Jones851
Taylor810
Butler802
Monona790
Hancock732
Sac730
Osceola700
Buchanan691
Humboldt691
Calhoun682
Harrison680
Lyon670
Madison652
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Mitchell590
Mills580
Monroe587
Palo Alto570
Lee562
Clayton543
Grundy540
Union541
Winneshiek531
Winnebago520
Davis441
Howard400
Lucas384
Chickasaw350
Greene340
Unassigned340
Appanoose333
Worth320
Cass290
Ida240
Page240
Keokuk231
Van Buren211
Adair190
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Mason City
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 104°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 100°
Austin
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 102°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 102°
Dangerous heat, humidity, and storms headline the start of our weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staycationing: Pandemic-Friendly Getaways

Image

Hemp farm offering tours

Image

Honkers vs. MoonDogs

Image

A beer for justice and racial equality

Image

Saint Ansgar hoping to end the season on a high note

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 7.17

Image

$600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Ends in July

Image

Vintage Aircraft in Mason City

Image

North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken executed

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds directing all school districts to prepare for in-person learning

Community Events