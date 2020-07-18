Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Trump and Pence attempt a campaign reset as public trust falters

With Election Day getting closer, President Donald Trump is ramping up attacks on his Democratic opponent. CNN's Daniel Dale breaks down Trump's claims about former Vice President Joe Biden.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

President Donald Trump attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign this week, looking to stem the steady decline of his poll numbers and shore up eroding support within his key voting bloc -- non-college-educated White voters -- by redefining his fight against Joe Biden and shaking up his campaign team after a series of stumbles.

Trump spent little time trying to lead America out of its coronavirus crisis this week, which was bookended by an erratic Rose Garden press conference Tuesday and a sharply worded campaign speech by Vice President Mike Pence in Wisconsin Friday afternoon. Clearly losing the battle on messaging, the President and his team sought to reframe the 2020 election as a choice between their agenda of "freedom and opportunity" and what Pence claimed is Biden's vision of an America under "growing control of the state" -- a future he said would lead to "socialism and decline."

Their aim -- in keeping with the President's relentless push to reopen the US economy regardless of the human cost -- is to get Americans to focus on anything other than the raging virus while distracting from the administration's flawed effort to control it earlier this year, a diversionary tactic that has not worked so far.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

After aggressive race-baiting earlier this summer, the Trump team is pivoting with greater focus to the longtime GOP tactic of trying to paint their Democratic opponent as weak and ill-equipped to protect and defend America.

Trying to signal a shakeup to address falling poll numbers, Trump demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale this week and elevated a more seasoned Republican operative, Bill Stepien, to the top role. In his first public comments as campaign manager Thursday, Stepien argued that the Trump campaign has "better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising" and a "better candidate," and promised the team would use the time between now and November to "expose Joe Biden as a hapless tool of the extreme left."

Pence on the stump

Distilling the Trump campaign's argument in Ripon, Wisconsin, on Friday, Pence described Biden as something akin to a zombie candidate who had been co-opted by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the radical left, and falsely claimed that Biden is now aligned with far-left activists who want to defund the police.

The vice president pointed to a document released by the task force convened by Biden and Sanders to unify the Democratic Party after Biden clinched the Democratic nomination: "I thought Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries, but looking at their unity agenda, it looks like Bernie won," Pence said in Wisconsin, a key swing state that Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016.

While scarcely mentioning the human toll of the coronavirus, Pence charged that Biden and Sanders have embraced an agenda based on government control that would be defined by "an avalanche of regulation," "open borders" and hostility toward police.

Though Biden has rejected calls to "defund the police" following the death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Pence twisted the former vice president's words in a recent interview with activist Ady Barkan (where Biden said he "absolutely" agreed that some police funding should be redirected).

With that comment, Pence said Biden had "capitulated to the radical left-wing mob."

"Joe Biden would weaken the Thin Blue Line that separates order from chaos," Pence said, noting that the Trump administration would never defund the police. "We will defend the police every day. ... The hard truth is: you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

Trump echoed those comments in a tweet Friday night: "Corrupt Joe Biden wants to defund our police. He may use different words, but when you look at his pact with Crazy Bernie, and other things, that's what he wants to do. It would destroy America!"

Reprising an unproven argument

But the President has tried unsuccessfully to make that argument for several months now -- and it doesn't seem to be sticking so far -- as he has attempted to stoke racial division in America to ignite supporters wary of the cultural shift inspired by Floyd's death.

In his latest attempt to fire up White suburban voters, Trump used an event on the South Lawn of the White House to condemn an Obama-era federal rule that is intended to reduce segregation in housing, claiming it would "obliterate" America's suburbs.

Employing tired racial tropes that were used in the previous century -- and that seem wildly out of step with the views of most Americans today -- Trump claimed that under the rule, homes will "go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise... Suburbia will be no longer as we know it."

But there is scant evidence that Trump's tactics of fear and racial division are working. This week brought another poll showing Biden leading Trump by double digits, as his coronavirus performance still appears to be a major driver in his approval ratings.

More alarming for Trump's campaign, as CNN's Harry Enten noted this week, Americans are continuing to lose confidence in Trump's handling of the coronavirus, and that erosion is beginning to show up among Whites without a college degree and rural voters, two groups that supported Trump by about a 30-point margin as the core of his base in 2016.

In an average of recent ABC News/Ipsos and Quinnipiac polls, Trump's approval rating on coronavirus among Whites without a college degree was about 50% and the numbers were similar among rural voters, Enten noted.

And as much as Trump and Pence would like to shift the conversation away from the coronavirus, it is still top of mind for Americans as the US shattered yet another record Thursday with more than 77,000 new Covid-19 cases.

Two-thirds of Americans (66%) said in a new ABC News-Washington Post poll that they are at least somewhat worried they or someone in their family might catch the coronavirus, and 60% said they disapprove of the President's handling of the outbreak.

The trust gap for the President when it comes to Covid-19 is glaring: a stunning 64% said they trust "not much" or nothing at all of what Trump says about the pandemic.

Lack of leadership

And yet, Trump doesn't seem to be doing anything to show he can lead on the virus. The President spent the week talking about dishwashers and posing with cans of Goya products on the Resolute Desk. Some of his aides would like him to return to the briefing room podium for regular coronavirus briefings, but the last time he did that, he told Americans that ingesting disinfectant might help treat the disease.

The administration's moves to suppress public information about the spread of Covid-19 certainly will not help rebuild voter confidence. The Trump administration's decision directing hospitals to bypass the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send their data directly to the Department of Health and Human Services met a furious backlash from public health experts this week.

In a statement Friday, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield insisted the reporting change was meant to curtail the "reporting burden" by reducing "confusion and duplication of reporting."

"No one is taking access or data away from CDC," Redfield said.

But the administration's move was widely perceived as another attack on transparency in public health data. Meanwhile, the White House is blocking Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House committee hearing next week on reopening schools.

Trump continues pushing states to reopen their economies and resume in-person school this fall, despite concerns from public health experts about how that could accelerate the spread of the virus to vulnerable populations, including nearly a quarter of the nation's teachers.

Trump's willful disconnect from the coronavirus reality was also underscored late this week by an unpublished report prepared for the White House coronavirus task force, which was obtained by the non-profit Center for Public Integrity, that recommended rolling back reopenings in 18 states that are part of the coronavirus "red zone."

Devin O'Malley, spokesman for Pence and the task force, said the report showed "encouraging signs" amid the pandemic, because a few weeks ago Pence reported that "16 states met the criteria for rising cases and rising positivity rate." In the unpublished report, he noted that only 10 states fit that criteria. "This is just one data point of many encouraging signs that we are seeing across the country as we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic," O'Malley said in a statement to CNN.

But as many times as Trump and Pence try to claim that America is moving on from the virus and that everything is fine, the data continues to tell another story.

"People say is this a second wave? No. We're still in the first one," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" Friday evening.

"It never quite went away," after the major outbreaks in March and April, Collins said, "and now it's coming back in a very steep incline, which is, of course, a source of great concern for anybody, especially in those hard-hit areas."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45013

Reported Deaths: 1573
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14348798
Ramsey5534246
Dakota2952100
Stearns261519
Anoka2572109
Nobles17026
Washington140240
Olmsted137920
Mower9992
Scott9777
Rice9108
Blue Earth6532
Clay65038
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5854
Carver5452
Sherburne4065
Todd4052
Lyon3713
Freeborn3221
Watonwan2760
Steele2731
St. Louis26816
Benton2563
Nicollet21813
Martin1815
Winona16716
Le Sueur1481
Cottonwood1460
Goodhue1468
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12712
Chisago1191
Pine1150
Dodge1110
Pipestone1085
McLeod1070
Carlton980
Douglas940
Polk933
Itasca9112
Murray910
Isanti900
Waseca860
Unassigned8540
Chippewa841
Beltrami830
Becker770
Morrison701
Faribault690
Meeker691
Sibley632
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown542
Wabasha500
Fillmore430
Swift431
Mille Lacs422
Renville423
Lincoln380
Rock370
Yellow Medicine350
Houston330
Grant321
Koochiching312
Roseau310
Cass282
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Big Stone180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater150
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37800

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8121188
Woodbury341846
Black Hawk265060
Buena Vista175012
Johnson15989
Linn152886
Dallas150433
Scott125410
Marshall116420
Dubuque113623
Story9268
Pottawattamie89714
Wapello72631
Muscatine72445
Crawford6863
Sioux5260
Webster5255
Tama50329
Wright4151
Cerro Gordo39512
Warren3861
Jasper38217
Plymouth3705
Louisa36813
Dickinson3233
Washington2579
Hamilton2091
Boone1781
Clinton1581
Clay1551
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1317
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12517
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1122
Emmet1100
Pocahontas1081
Cedar1031
Hardin1010
Henry983
Marion970
Guthrie954
Floyd902
Benton871
Cherokee871
Jackson850
Jones851
Taylor810
Butler802
Monona790
Hancock732
Sac730
Osceola700
Buchanan691
Humboldt691
Calhoun682
Harrison680
Lyon670
Madison652
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Mitchell590
Mills580
Monroe587
Palo Alto570
Lee562
Clayton543
Grundy540
Union541
Winneshiek531
Winnebago520
Davis441
Howard400
Lucas384
Chickasaw350
Greene340
Unassigned340
Appanoose333
Worth320
Cass290
Ida240
Page240
Keokuk231
Van Buren211
Adair190
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Dangerous heat, humidity, and storms headline the start of our weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staycationing: Pandemic-Friendly Getaways

Image

Hemp farm offering tours

Image

Honkers vs. MoonDogs

Image

A beer for justice and racial equality

Image

Saint Ansgar hoping to end the season on a high note

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 7.17

Image

$600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Ends in July

Image

Vintage Aircraft in Mason City

Image

North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken executed

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds directing all school districts to prepare for in-person learning

Community Events