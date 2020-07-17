Clear
Teachers are so worried about returning to school that they're preparing wills

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Thomas Frieden warns against rushing into reopening schools before it is safe to do so, and outlines things we all can do to ensure children can return to their schools safely.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Back-to-school is looking a little different for many teachers nationwide this year, as they grapple with returning to their classrooms amid a pandemic.

Added to their list of concerns: Death.

"How horrible is it that one of the things on the list to do is to have a plan for students and teachers dying?" Denise Bradford, a teacher in Orange County, California's Saddleback Valley Unified School District, told CNN.

Her comment comes after the Orange County Board of Education voted this week to return children to schools without face masks or social distancing, despite a surge in coronavirus cases and more than 7,000 Covid-19 deaths in the state.

Bradford is not alone: Many teachers CNN spoke with, some who requested they not be named due to fears of repercussions from their school districts, said they are preparing for the worst this fall. (CNN has agreed to use pseudonyms for some of the teachers to protect their identities).

Decisions about whether schools will reopen, and in what capacity, have mostly been left to school districts, with some guidance from state officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump, while pushing for schools to open, has complained the guidelines are "very tough and expensive." Education Secretary Besty DeVos has refused to say whether districts should follow them, and in a recent CNN interview, made it clear the administration has no plan for a safe reopening, leaving it up to states or districts.

All of the interviewed teachers shared a similar sentiment: They miss their students and in person teaching, but they worry about their health should they return to classrooms amid the pandemic.

"We miss our kids terribly," Bradford told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "We lay awake at night wondering if they're okay."

Preparing their wills

Louise, a special education teacher in another state where Covid-19 is surging, told CNN she is preparing a will and a living will. She is also looking into supplementary life insurance as she gets ready to go back into the classroom next month.

"It's probably time that I have something in place," Louise said of her will, "and there's nothing like a pandemic to make you do all that."

Louise said other teachers in her area also know little about what protocols are planned when schools open in their district. What they've heard won't be done has some worried enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Eleeza, a high school teacher in the same district, told CNN she is updating her will, and putting a trust in place for her disabled, high-risk 19-year-old son.

She's also struggling with a living will for her son, for whom she has legal guardianship, along with her husband and another person outside the household.

"What does a DNR (do not resuscitate order) look like with three guardians?" Eleeza asked. "We all have to agree on it."

Amy Forehand, a first-grade teacher who was comfortable going on the record with her full name but not her school's name or location, said figuring out how much supplemental life insurance to sign up for is a priority for this weekend.

"How are we in the middle of a pandemic, and I'm going into this germ factory, and we don't have a will?" she said, speaking of herself and her husband.

A benefit of the supplemental life insurance is access to legal help in preparing a will, at no extra cost, she said.

'Extreme anxiety about death'

The teachers CNN spoke with described themselves as planners, but said they need to know what to plan for.

"I have extreme anxiety about death," Forehand said, breaking down in tears. "I like to be in control. That scares me, because i"m not in control."

Some teachers feel more vulnerable to the coronavirus because they are older or have health conditions.

Although her age doesn't put her in a high-risk group, Forehand said she has moderate to severe asthma.

"I'm not a risk taker," she said. "It's not something I want to gamble with."

Eleeza, who has medical conditions that put her at risk for severe illness or death if she contracts the virus, said she hasn't been into any building but her home since March 13.

Next month, she'll be at a school that normally has 2,000 students and hundreds of staff members in a building she says is poorly ventilated. Her classrooms typically have 35-38 students at any time, she said, and she's expected to clean each computer -- every student uses one -- between classes.

"In order to do that, I have to expose myself to areas of high touch," she said.

Louise echoed these concerns. With coronavirus, "there are so many unknowns," she said, "and I'm a planner."

"So my anxiety is very high, because I'm afraid I'm going to bring it home to my family. Even though I'm wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, I just feel like we're kind of being thrown into it."

Teachers have been posting comments in groups across social media about preparing their wills and enrolling in supplemental life insurance as local Covid-19 cases keep rising, Louise said.

"I was just like, this is like real," she said. "Maybe this is something I should do."

Louise has started filling out online forms for a will, and a neighbor, who's an attorney, has volunteered to look it over before she submits it. But she may end up going with a lawyer to do the whole process, just to be sure. She's also urging her partner to get a will.

"God forbid I bring it home," she said.

Thoughts of quitting

In addition to anxiety over potentially contracting the virus, many of the teachers expressed sadness and anger about the situation as a whole.

"I would never have thought, when I became a teacher," Louise said, "I would need to get a will in place in order to go back to work."

Those interviewed said they would prefer digital learning, as school districts near them have chosen for reopening.

"How bad does it have to get before we decide to completely go to virtual learning?" Louise asked.

Some have thought about quitting, but worry about the financial repercussions of taking a break.

Eleeza said she can't afford to quit her job, that "every choice I make affects" the future of her son.

"We have to fund his trust for the rest of his life," she said.

Forehand said she's thought about taking a break from teaching -- she can do it for a year, unpaid, and keep her job. Her mother asks her to quit, almost daily, she said.

"She's literally begged me," she said.

Still, she said it's a job she loves, and she feels she needs to be there out of solidarity with her coworkers.

But, Forehand said, there are those moments where "you're looking at coworkers and thinking: Some of us may not live."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43742

Reported Deaths: 1558
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13948793
Ramsey5397238
Dakota285297
Stearns257519
Anoka2510115
Nobles16986
Washington134441
Olmsted133620
Mower9942
Scott9534
Rice8988
Clay63238
Blue Earth6292
Kandiyohi6001
Wright5645
Carver5182
Todd4052
Sherburne3755
Lyon3642
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2730
Steele2661
Benton2503
St. Louis24916
Nicollet21513
Martin1805
Winona15615
Goodhue1468
Cottonwood1440
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1231
Crow Wing11912
Pine1150
Chisago1131
Dodge1050
McLeod1020
Pipestone975
Carlton960
Unassigned9440
Polk903
Isanti860
Murray860
Chippewa841
Douglas830
Waseca820
Itasca7912
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker671
Faribault640
Beltrami620
Jackson590
Sibley592
Pennington550
Brown532
Wabasha460
Mille Lacs412
Swift391
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Yellow Medicine340
Lincoln330
Houston320
Grant311
Roseau290
Koochiching261
Redwood250
Wilkin233
Cass222
Norman210
Pope190
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall170
Clearwater140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard120
Stevens110
Lake100
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36437

Reported Deaths: 776
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7803188
Woodbury338645
Black Hawk257660
Buena Vista174112
Johnson15438
Linn145684
Dallas145133
Scott117410
Marshall112519
Dubuque105423
Story8978
Pottawattamie85913
Wapello71731
Muscatine70945
Crawford6823
Sioux5190
Tama49329
Webster4485
Wright4081
Jasper37517
Louisa36813
Plymouth3645
Cerro Gordo3569
Warren3481
Dickinson3123
Washington2559
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1521
Clinton1471
Clarke1463
Allamakee1384
Mahaska12417
Shelby1240
Bremer1227
Carroll1211
Franklin1170
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1052
Emmet990
Cedar971
Hardin950
Henry943
Cherokee871
Marion870
Guthrie844
Floyd832
Benton811
Taylor810
Jones801
Monona780
Butler742
Jackson740
Osceola700
Sac690
Hancock672
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Lyon650
Harrison640
Jefferson640
Iowa631
Fayette620
Humboldt621
Madison612
Kossuth580
Delaware571
Palo Alto550
Lee542
Mills540
Monroe547
Winneshiek532
Clayton513
Mitchell510
Grundy500
Union501
Winnebago490
Davis431
Unassigned390
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw340
Greene310
Appanoose303
Worth300
Cass290
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Montgomery172
Ringgold161
Decatur140
Fremont110
Wayne111
Adams80
