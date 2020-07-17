Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Trump's outrageous refusal to lead is making the pandemic worse

President Donald Trump's lack of leadership during the coronavirus pandemic is drawing criticism from leaders on both sides of the aisle as the White House insists he is focused on the crisis. CNN's Kaitlan Collins has the details.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

The United States just recorded more than 75,000 new cases of Covid-19, the most ever in a single day. But President Donald Trump wants to talk about dishwasher reform.

Trump's refusal to use his full powers of his office and the government to confront the worst domestic threat since World War II is looking more negligent, callous and politically self-defeating with each virus ravaged day that passes.

Not only is Trump refusing to act in a manner appropriate to the magnitude of the emergency, he is using the country's loudest megaphone in a way almost guaranteed to make it worse, from presiding over a White House campaign to discredit the lifelong work of Dr. Anthony Fauci -- a new front in his war on science and truth -- to undermining efforts by local officials to convince people to wear masks to slow the spread of the disease.

Trump's intransigence is more notable since he's happy to use presidential power -- often in an anti-constitutional way -- in pursuit of personal and political gain. For instance, in coercing Ukraine to interfere in the election and in commuting the jail term of his political dirty trickster Roger Stone.

This week, as states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona have set records for coronavirus infections and intensive care units and morgues have filled up, has exposed the willful blindness of a White House that seems bio-sealed from the reality of the pandemic.

"We believe this President has great approval in this country. His historic Covid response speaks for itself," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday, encapsulating the bizarre parallel universe of an administration that thinks one of the most disastrous government failures of the modern age is a roaring political success.

McEnany on Thursday praised US testing and the push for vaccines and therapeutics -- which have as much to do with the innovation of the US pharmaceutical industry as anything Trump has done. The US still lacks a functioning national test and trace program, still cannot properly equip all medical workers with protective gear and is losing badly to the virus five months into the fight.

His aides celebrate his decision to halt travel to some travelers from China and for prioritizing the manufacture of ventilators months ago. Such steps were important, but with hindsight have proven less significant than they appeared at the time. More importantly they are doing little to quell the vicious resurgence of the virus across most of the country. And boasting about ventilators seems perverse when thousands of Americans are dying anyway.

"The President has made so many bad executive decisions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Thursday.

"Observing his behavior, I have concluded that he is like the man who refuses to ask for directions. All of the answers are there. The scientists have the answers. We know that testing, tracing, treating, distancing, masking, sanitation can stop the spread of this virus. And yet the President continues to go down the wrong path and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us.

US trails its peers in fighting the virus

The disaster in the US is perhaps best expressed in comparison to other industrialized nations. States such as South Korea suffocated the virus with aggressive measures while Trump was still denying its threat. France and Italy suffered terribly, but science-based lockdowns kept in place until the pathogen was suppressed -- unlike the premature state openings demanded by Trump -- worked. Aggressive foreign governments from Australia to Hong Kong to Germany now pounce on outbreaks in a bid to forestall a major resurgence.

France, with a population of 67 million, reported 534 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 18 new deaths. Florida, where 21 million live, put up 13,965 new cases and a new record of 156 deaths on a day its pro-Trump Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the media for the virus running out of control.

Another Trump acolyte, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, issued an executive order late Wednesday blocking the Peach State's cities from issuing orders requiring masks to be worn in public places -- a measure proven to decrease virus transmission -- and on Thursday sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for sticking by her city's mask order.

"How can you not shake your head, right? Over 3 million cases, over 135,000 deaths, preventable deaths here in the United States," said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on CNN's "New Day" Thursday. "And we are the one outlier amongst all of our peer countries. All of Europe has contained their disease. And many parts of the world, not only have they contained, they've eliminated disease."

The President, however, turned his gaze away from this worsening calamity and international embarrassment. He rarely mentions the virus in public, unless it is to deny its awful reality. The President never appears with his public health officials and gives every impression that he has moved on. On Thursday, he gathered Cabinet members and Republican lawmakers in the White House to celebrate the eradication of more "job killing regulations."

"We made it so dishwashers now have a lot more water and in many places -- in most places of the country, water's not a problem, they don't know what to do with it. It's called rain. They don't have a problem," Trump said, at an event in which various guests were called to the microphone by a genuflecting Vice President Mike Pence to pay tribute to his "leadership."

Trump's event came a day after he flew to Atlanta, one of the spiking coronavirus hotspots, not for emergency brainstorming sessions at the conveniently situated US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but for an event on transportation projects.

With the country on its knees because of the virus, which is now rising in 39 states, the White House is filling Trump's day with the kind of low wattage, incremental events meant to highlight an agenda typical of times when Presidents run out of political clout.

"He's doing a lot of things at once," she said. "That's the great thing about the Trump administration," McEnany said.

While ignoring the worsening national crisis, Trump has also found time to shake-up his reelection campaign, as the former chief, Brad Parscale, paid the price for the debacle and low crowd at what was supposed to be the President's triumphant return to the campaign trail in Oklahoma.

Despite the frantic remodeling less than four months before election day, Trump claimed that opinion polls showing him trailing Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden by double digits were all fiction. While refusing to take the pandemic seriously, Trump turned the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office into a market stall for Goya products, after the firm's CEO faced a backlash for praising him. His daughter Ivanka showed her political tin ear by launching a program that urges millions of people who lost jobs in the pandemic their father ignored to "find something new."

'We expected more'

The staggering negligence of the White House and apparent obliviousness to the tragedy unfolding on Trump's watch are remarkable in that there appears now to be little expectation from governors or public health experts that leadership to protect Americans -- the fundamental duty of a President during a national crisis -- will ever be forthcoming.

"We expected something more than constant heckling from the man who was supposed to be our leader," Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote in a devastating opinion piece in The Washington Post on Thursday.

"Trump soon disabused us of that expectation."

The administration's push to open schools fully and full time has emerged this week as an emblem of its myopia and of the way that local and state officials are making decisions -- in this case preparing for online classes only -- that ignore demands by Trump that are clearly more motivated by his own political requirements than concern for safety.

McEnany claimed that scientific research proved that children were far less likely to become infected by the coronavirus and to have serious complications, so therefore schools must reopen. But her point ignores the serious concerns that teachers, administrative staff and ancillary workers like janitors and security guards in close contact with children could be at a high risk of illness in confined spaces. And while kids may not get sick, they can infect older and more vulnerable relatives at home.

"Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations, are doing it. We are the outlier here," McEnany said, ignoring the obvious point that the rest of the Western world benefits from leaders who brought the pandemic under control.

"The science should not stand in the way of this," she said, in a comment that encapsulates Trump's entire, failed approach to the crisis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43742

Reported Deaths: 1558
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13948793
Ramsey5397238
Dakota285297
Stearns257519
Anoka2510115
Nobles16986
Washington134441
Olmsted133620
Mower9942
Scott9534
Rice8988
Clay63238
Blue Earth6292
Kandiyohi6001
Wright5645
Carver5182
Todd4052
Sherburne3755
Lyon3642
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2730
Steele2661
Benton2503
St. Louis24916
Nicollet21513
Martin1805
Winona15615
Goodhue1468
Cottonwood1440
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1231
Crow Wing11912
Pine1150
Chisago1131
Dodge1050
McLeod1020
Pipestone975
Carlton960
Unassigned9440
Polk903
Isanti860
Murray860
Chippewa841
Douglas830
Waseca820
Itasca7912
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker671
Faribault640
Beltrami620
Jackson590
Sibley592
Pennington550
Brown532
Wabasha460
Mille Lacs412
Swift391
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Yellow Medicine340
Lincoln330
Houston320
Grant311
Roseau290
Koochiching261
Redwood250
Wilkin233
Cass222
Norman210
Pope190
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall170
Clearwater140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard120
Stevens110
Lake100
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36437

Reported Deaths: 776
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7803188
Woodbury338645
Black Hawk257660
Buena Vista174112
Johnson15438
Linn145684
Dallas145133
Scott117410
Marshall112519
Dubuque105423
Story8978
Pottawattamie85913
Wapello71731
Muscatine70945
Crawford6823
Sioux5190
Tama49329
Webster4485
Wright4081
Jasper37517
Louisa36813
Plymouth3645
Cerro Gordo3569
Warren3481
Dickinson3123
Washington2559
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1521
Clinton1471
Clarke1463
Allamakee1384
Mahaska12417
Shelby1240
Bremer1227
Carroll1211
Franklin1170
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1052
Emmet990
Cedar971
Hardin950
Henry943
Cherokee871
Marion870
Guthrie844
Floyd832
Benton811
Taylor810
Jones801
Monona780
Butler742
Jackson740
Osceola700
Sac690
Hancock672
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Lyon650
Harrison640
Jefferson640
Iowa631
Fayette620
Humboldt621
Madison612
Kossuth580
Delaware571
Palo Alto550
Lee542
Mills540
Monroe547
Winneshiek532
Clayton513
Mitchell510
Grundy500
Union501
Winnebago490
Davis431
Unassigned390
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw340
Greene310
Appanoose303
Worth300
Cass290
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Montgomery172
Ringgold161
Decatur140
Fremont110
Wayne111
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Temperatures are set to rise coming into the weekend alongside another storm threat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans 10pm Weather 7/16

Image

Honkers vs. MoonDogs

Image

Honkers return to baseball safely

Image

Congressional candidate talks Covid-19 with the experts

Image

Dan Feehan Hosts Virtual Health Care Town Hall

Image

Spreading Coronavirus About Behavior, Not Location

Image

Update on Rochester Police Policy Reform

Image

Honken Execution set for Friday

Image

Iowa Attorney General suing Omaha-based business over deceptive claims

Image

NIACC gets $1 million for new Forest City Regional Education Center

Community Events